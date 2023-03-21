[WATCH] 'Clever' Nedbank ad uses chess to teach lessons about entrepreneurship

Streaming issues? Report here
Africa Melane 1500 x 1500 2020 Africa Melane 1500 x 1500 2020
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: 702 Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
See full line-up
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
The Midday Report Express: Enyobeni tavern disaster...one year later All the news you need to know. 26 June 2023 2:00 PM
[WATCH] Shopper getting mega-saving deals on groceries goes viral "I guess we are all going to Makro this month end," says a TikTok user. 26 June 2023 12:51 PM
Highjackings decrease (ever so slightly). DRIVEWAYS remain most dangerous place Most hijackings do not occur in 'dangerous' areas but in driveways, right at home. 26 June 2023 11:29 AM
View all Local
[WATCH] Molly the dog is 1 canine candidate out of 102 running for Toronto mayor Adam Gilchrist chats about global trending news including the election for a Toronto mayor today from 102 candidates. 26 June 2023 12:45 PM
DA's Zille denies claims that she has a dossier on party's black members This follows allegations by DA’s former Eastern Cape leader, Nqaba Bhanga, that Zille keeps files on the party’s black members. 26 June 2023 6:56 AM
Mangaung's Nthatisi echoes Mbalula's sentiments about a divisive Magashule The acting Mangaung mayor told Eyewitness News that Magashule has been working hard to try divide the ANC as he seemingly recruits... 25 June 2023 10:28 AM
View all Politics
'I do think we're making a difference' - Andrew Middleton, CEO of gosolr gosolr is one of the leading solar installers in South Africa, by making solar power accessible to many through a more affordable... 26 June 2023 8:46 PM
The Kouro Property Group spotted a gap in the market and started flipping homes 'Flipping' is a real estate investment strategy where an investor buys a property with the intention of selling it for a profit ra... 26 June 2023 8:27 PM
Ready for the latest technology in home entertainment? It's the new Micro-LED TV Samsung's 76-inch Micro-LED screen costs R1.4-million, with the 140-inch model retailing for a whopping R3-million. 26 June 2023 8:13 PM
View all Business
Sarah 'Fergie' Ferguson recovers after breast cancer scare and surgery at 63 y/o The Duchess of York believes her shocking diagnosis 'underlines the importance of regular screening.' 26 June 2023 1:23 PM
Jeep's all-electric Avenger snags yet another top award The Avenger just can't stop winning. 26 June 2023 1:17 PM
Streams for Celine Dion’s ‘My Heart Will Go On’ jump during Titanic sub tragedy In a bizarre move, it appears more people wanted to relive Celine Dion's 'My Heart Will Go On' during the Titanic sub tragedy. 26 June 2023 1:08 PM
View all Lifestyle
Happy 56th birthday, Doctor Khumalo! The legendary footballer was Kaizer Chiefs’ superstar midfielder. 26 June 2023 8:39 AM
Kaizer Chiefs legends weigh in on the state of the once-mighty Amakhosi Brian Baloyi, Stanton Fredericks, and Cyril Nzama will all be taking part in a legends match at the Derrick Spencer Festival this... 24 June 2023 8:20 AM
Former Polokwane City coach Luc Eymael in the running for Richards Bay F.C job Earlier this week, the Natal Rich Boys parted ways with its head coach Vasili Manousakis and assistant coaches Pitso Dladla and Ro... 23 June 2023 11:42 AM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Drum roll! Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker reveal baby's sex Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker reveal the gender of their first kid together as only a drummer from Blink-182 would. 26 June 2023 1:11 PM
Singer-songwriter Keanu Harker pays tribute to the inspiring men in his life Sara-Jayne is joined in the studio by singer-songwriter Keanu Harker. 24 June 2023 2:01 PM
Mind blown! Mentalist Larry Soffer stuns with his electrifying magic Sara-Jayne is joined in the studio by mentalist Larry Soffer. 24 June 2023 1:11 PM
View all Entertainment
[WATCH] Dingo euthanised after (ever-so-slightly) nibbling sunbather's bum There have reportedly been several incidents involving wild dingoes in the area, some a bit more life-threatening. 26 June 2023 12:46 PM
Too soon? OceanGate sparks outrage after placing job ad following sub disaster The company placed the advertisement a day after all passengers on board were presumed dead. 26 June 2023 12:24 PM
Mile high fight club? Drunk Russian passengers go berserk on flight to Turkey Adam Gilchrist reports on trending global news including a flight forced to divert because of 'unruly' passengers. 26 June 2023 11:04 AM
View all World
Ramaphosa says resentment at West still lingers overs COVID Speaking at the Summit for a New Global Financial Pact in Paris, Ramaphosa described how African nations 'felt like we were beggar... 23 June 2023 6:27 PM
60% of South Africans think Russia guilty of war crimes in Ukraine - poll The poll was carried out by international research company, Ipsos, which also polled individuals in Kenya, Senegal, Nigeria, Ugand... 21 June 2023 4:05 PM
Celebrating Youth Day with our Gen Z’s Clement Manyathela speaks to anti-racism activist and LLB student Zulaikha Patel. 16 June 2023 1:04 PM
View all Africa
What the Wagner Group revolt in Russia could mean for the war in Ukraine Yevgeny Prigozhin demanded justice — and that took the form of an armed insurrection. 26 June 2023 8:08 AM
Is it your bank’s fault that you're over-indebted, or yours? Or both? Accusing a bank of reckless lending, in terms of the National Credit Act, is a serious claim. It takes quite a bit of proving says... 22 June 2023 8:57 PM
MANDY WIENER: Frustrated South Africans burning SA to the ground, but won't vote There is growing social unrest in SA, warns The Institute of Risk Management SA, yet voters are more apathetic than ever. 22 June 2023 7:16 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle
fiber_manual_record
Opinion

[WATCH] 'Clever' Nedbank ad uses chess to teach lessons about entrepreneurship

21 March 2023 10:02 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Banking
Nedbank
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Advertising
branding
Oresti Patricios
heroes and zeros

The Ornico Group's Oresti Patricios shares the week's advertising 'heroes' and 'zeros' on The Money Show.

Every week The Money Show highlights the week's advertising “heroes” and “zeros”.

This week Oresti Patricios (CEO of the Ornico Group) picks a Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking campaign as his hero.

Screengrab from Nedbank Commercial Banking campaign
Screengrab from Nedbank Commercial Banking campaign

The spot for Nedbank Commercial Banking targets the market of entrepreneurs in an effective way Patricios says.

Through the narrative of a young man approaching a more experienced chess player in a coffee shop, it uses the board game to teach lessons about the importance of things like changing tactics and building relationships.

Nedbank announced their results a couple of months ago and they spoke about solid growth, number one in retail but also in their corporate investment banking... From a strategic perspective it's really very clever of them to start focusing on building their brand in that space.

Oresti Patricios, CEO - Ornico Group

I think this ad, from that perspective, has great lessons for all entrepreneurs... that message about adding value through expertise, through experience... and thinking innovatively is really exactly what entrepreneurs want.

Oresti Patricios, CEO - Ornico Group

Click here to watch the ad

Scroll up to listen to Patricios' advertising critiques (Nedbank discussion at 6:50)


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : [WATCH] 'Clever' Nedbank ad uses chess to teach lessons about entrepreneurship




21 March 2023 10:02 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Banking
Nedbank
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Advertising
branding
Oresti Patricios
heroes and zeros

More from Business

A solar panel array on the roof of a home. Picture: t4win/123rf

'I do think we're making a difference' - Andrew Middleton, CEO of gosolr

26 June 2023 8:46 PM

gosolr is one of the leading solar installers in South Africa, by making solar power accessible to many through a more affordable model.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Interior designer hand working with new modern computer laptop and pro digital tablet with sample material board on wooden desk as concept. Image: 123rf

The Kouro Property Group spotted a gap in the market and started flipping homes

26 June 2023 8:27 PM

'Flipping' is a real estate investment strategy where an investor buys a property with the intention of selling it for a profit rather than using it.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Samsung's latest MICRO-LED TV technology. Image: www.samsung.com

Ready for the latest technology in home entertainment? It's the new Micro-LED TV

26 June 2023 8:13 PM

Samsung's 76-inch Micro-LED screen costs R1.4-million, with the 140-inch model retailing for a whopping R3-million.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Russian President Vladimir Putin. Picture: © fotogigi85/123rf.com

The Wagner Group's Russian revolt: What does this mean for Vladimir Putin?

26 June 2023 7:50 PM

The Wagner Group, under the leadership of Yevgeny Prigozhin staged an insurrection after claiming the Russian army deliberately attacked its forces.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image credit: Lexie Hearing on Facebook @lexiehearing

SA hearing aid startup named one of 100 most influential companies (TIME)

22 June 2023 10:05 PM

Lexie Hearing was born in SA and supplies over-the-counter hearing aids in America, where newly approved legislation allows it.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ fizkes/123rf.com

Is it your bank’s fault that you're over-indebted, or yours? Or both?

22 June 2023 8:57 PM

Accusing a bank of reckless lending, in terms of the National Credit Act, is a serious claim. It takes quite a bit of proving says the Credit Ombud.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

US-based Valor Hospitality Partners have teamed up with SA brand Veldskoen Shoes Image credit: Valor Hospitality Parterners on Facebook @valorhotels

Vellie revolution: Local manufacturer strikes it big with US partner deal

22 June 2023 8:17 PM

Valor Hospitality Partners and Veldskoen Shoes have partnered in a deal set to speed up the local company's global expansion.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: bizoon/123rf.com

Fuel price cuts expected in July, but DIESEL likely to go up

22 June 2023 7:19 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Dawie Roodt, chief economist at financial services company Efficient Group.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© ikvyatkovskaya/123rf.com

How to determine if the salary you are offered is fair for your role

22 June 2023 4:06 PM

It is important to get paid what you are worth, but it can be hard to work out a fair salary in this economic climate.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Africa wants to build a hydrogen economy. © scharfsinn86/123rf.com

What is GREEN HYDROGEN? Why is SA investing billions into hydrogen projects?

22 June 2023 9:50 AM

South Africa has launched a fund which aims to raise money to build a pipeline of green hydrogen projects.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Lifestyle

Bo-Kaap. Wikimedia Commons/ Ad Meskens

[LISTEN] 'Why do I feel such great shame saying that I'm coloured?'

26 June 2023 3:11 PM

Carla breaks down her lived experience as a 'culturally coloured but politically black' person living in South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Wikimedia Commons by GuitarStrummer56

Sarah 'Fergie' Ferguson recovers after breast cancer scare and surgery at 63 y/o

26 June 2023 1:23 PM

The Duchess of York believes her shocking diagnosis 'underlines the importance of regular screening.'

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Jeep's all-electric Avenger snags yet another top award

26 June 2023 1:17 PM

The Avenger just can't stop winning.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Celine Dion. Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Anirudh Koul

Streams for Celine Dion’s ‘My Heart Will Go On’ jump during Titanic sub tragedy

26 June 2023 1:08 PM

In a bizarre move, it appears more people wanted to relive Celine Dion's 'My Heart Will Go On' during the Titanic sub tragedy.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Hyundai intensifies testing on new performance EV

26 June 2023 12:58 PM

Hyundai's IONIQ 5 N crushes it at Nürburgring ahead of its launch.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Video screenshot.

[WATCH] LOL!! An employee defies all odds and drives 2 kilometers to work

26 June 2023 12:53 PM

"That’s literally me.. a song doesn’t finish before I get to work 😂😂😂😂 unless there’s load shedding... then two songs."

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Anthony Daniels portrays C-3PO in Star Wars. Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Joho345

Star Wars icon C-3PO is coming to Comic Con Africa in Joburg!

26 June 2023 12:36 PM

Star Wars fans are in for a treat as C-3PO, played by Anthony Daniels, heads to Joburg for Comic Con Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Julian Sands attends The BAFTA Los Angeles Tea Party at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on 4 January 2020 in Los Angeles, California. Picture: Amy Sussman/Getty Images for BAFTA LA/AFP

Body found where actor Julian Sands went missing

26 June 2023 10:34 AM

Human remains were discovered near Mount Baldy where actor Julian Sands disappeared five months ago.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Amasi

Amasi is good for your health and your wallet – dietician

26 June 2023 10:14 AM

Dietician Reabetjoe Mokoko shares why you should consider incorporating amasi into your diet.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

peopleimages12/123rf

[LISTEN] How to build wealth while you're still young

26 June 2023 9:41 AM

Sharon Moller (Financial Planning Coach at Old Mutual Wealth) chats about developing money management skills while you're young.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Opinion

What the Wagner Group revolt in Russia could mean for the war in Ukraine. Wikimedia Commons/Government of the Russian Federation

What the Wagner Group revolt in Russia could mean for the war in Ukraine

26 June 2023 8:08 AM

Yevgeny Prigozhin demanded justice — and that took the form of an armed insurrection.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ fizkes/123rf.com

Is it your bank’s fault that you're over-indebted, or yours? Or both?

22 June 2023 8:57 PM

Accusing a bank of reckless lending, in terms of the National Credit Act, is a serious claim. It takes quite a bit of proving says the Credit Ombud.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Tyres burn just meters from the police station on 6 April 2022 as Diepsloot residents protest over crime in the area. Picture: Masechaba Sefularo/Eyewitness News

MANDY WIENER: Frustrated South Africans burning SA to the ground, but won't vote

22 June 2023 7:16 AM

There is growing social unrest in SA, warns The Institute of Risk Management SA, yet voters are more apathetic than ever.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ rawpixel/123rf.com

[LISTEN] AI equals AFRICAN Intelligence in clever Castle Milk Stout ad

21 June 2023 8:16 PM

"Artificial Intelligence can never replace the beauty we create as Africans", says Castle Milk Stout.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ stockbroker/123rf.com

Study confirms SAns among world's worst drivers so why no compulsory insurance?

20 June 2023 9:22 PM

The study by 'Compare the Market Australia' highlights the need for comprehensive and compulsory motor insurance in South Africa, says Ami Sure's Christelle Colman.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© peopleimages12/123rf.com

BOOK REVIEW: Four key principles to ensure your business grows

20 June 2023 8:17 PM

Scaling Up is written by Verne Harnish, who is "one of the smartest people in the world" in Bruce Whitfield's estimation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A marketing company has applied to seize assets at Luthuli House, the headquarters of the African National Congress, in Johannesburg. Photo: Ihsaan Haffejee/GroundUp

The ANC is performing dismally, but a flawed opposition keeps it in power

19 June 2023 8:19 AM

The African National Congress has lost electoral support but remains dominant.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ dookdui/123rf.com

If your insurer has a beef with your spouse, YOUR cover could be affected

15 June 2023 8:12 PM

Who knew? Wendy Knowler relates the experience of one very unhappy Outsurance client.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: ©utah778/123rf.com

MANDY WIENER: A missed opportunity as apartheid perpetrators die off

15 June 2023 6:25 AM

Time is running out for the National Prosecuting Authority to hold those responsible for atrocities to account.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© olegdudko/123rf.com

Tech helps KITKAT to 'have a break': Do its AI adverts work?

14 June 2023 8:12 PM

KitKat's AI campaign is current, but disappointingly oversimplified says Ogilvy SA's Nomaswazi Phumo.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Harmony Gold mine explosion: There could be survivors, says Mantashe

Local

[LISTEN] 'Why do I feel such great shame saying that I'm coloured?'

Lifestyle

Elton John closes Glastonbury with a spectacular farewell for his last UK show

Entertainment

EWN Highlights

Kwezanamuhla: Bekukhunjulwa iNyobeni Tavern, uZuma uthel' amanzi emhlane wedada

27 June 2023 9:17 AM

The day that was: Life amongst 31 trapped miners? No closure in Enyobeni tragedy

27 June 2023 9:15 AM

Multi-vehicle accident involving truck results in closure of N3

27 June 2023 12:10 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA