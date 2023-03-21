Streaming issues? Report here
Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle
fiber_manual_record
Local

Late payments from big corporates and govt are crushing small businesses

21 March 2023 11:38 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Pavlo Phitidis
small business
Aurik Business Accelerator
late payments
SMME

Small business guru Pavlo Phitidis on how bad late payments are for SSMEs and the economy, and what the best defense is.

- Cash flow to a business is like oxygen to a body - without this it dies says Aurik Business Accelerator's Pavlo Phitidis

- The small business guru looks at the reasons for the practice of late payments and how small business owners can protect themselves

@ olivier26/123rf.com
@ olivier26/123rf.com

In our current low-growth environment, everyone is under tremendous pressure to get business done and keep those cash flows going.

Late payments not only crush good small businesses, but have a negative effect on innovation, the economy and society as a whole warns Pavlo Phitidis (CEO of Aurik Business Accelerator).

While this practice is not always intentional or malicious, the effect is devastating.

It's been part of an agenda in every developed economy for years and years... and to my mind it shows certainly that from a government point of view they don't take it seriously. The reason they don't is I think because they don't understand what the impact is.

Pavlo Phitidis, CEO - Aurik Business Accelerator

Phitidis likens halting cash flow in a business to depleting oxygen in the body - ultimately it will die.

Late payments have a huge impact on confidence he notes, from the staffing perspective and from a supplier perspective, forcing a business owner to decide who to prioritise with payment.

Usually it becomes a case of "I need to pay my staff first and after that I'll pay my suppliers".

The cost of finance also increases as a result.

If the money hasn't come in and you can't afford to pay staff or you short-pay staff... they wonder if they want to hang around and you start to lose talent.

Pavlo Phitidis, CEO - Aurik Business Accelerator

If you have to get a bridging loan the only short term loans to bridge these types of interventions are typically overdraft or expensive short-term loans if you have a relationship with your bank... A lot of businesses opt to just close shop and when that happens the whole industry pays a price.

Pavlo Phitidis, CEO - Aurik Business Accelerator

Phitidis says one of the biggest culprits guilty of not paying on time is government, when it comes to both big and small businesses.

A contributing factor, ironically, is the imposition of anti-corruption measures he adds.

In many ways the clumsiness of government's ability to implement and execute and pay for anything once work is done is partly because of the Public Finance Management Act... in its own right designed to prevent corruption (ha ha), but it really creates a lot of red tape.

Pavlo Phitidis, CEO - Aurik Business Accelerator

When it comes to big corporates not meeting their commitments to smaller businesses it is sometimes simply a lack of prioritising, but in his view that counts as intentional Phitidis says.

What can business owners do to protect themselves?

It is essential to embrace the reality that no-one cares about you Phitidis insists - then it means to be prepared to manage your own risk.

Also very important he says is to do be selective and to do research into a potential customer.

Do they have a reputation that's favourable or not... Know the service or industry that you are in, because if you take on a deal and you don't understand how to deliver it and what can go wrong, then you don't know the risks around the ability to deliver something for value and therefore be paid for it.

Pavlo Phitidis, CEO - Aurik Business Accelerator

For more detail, listen to the interview at the top of the article


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Late payments from big corporates and govt are crushing small businesses




