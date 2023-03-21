The implications as CR gets more cozy with China, as it gets cozier with Russia
Last week the ANC reaffirmed its friendly ties with China when President Cyril Ramaphosa commended what he called the country's "principled"foreign policy.
He said Beijing's stance is based on the principles of non-interference and mutual benefit.
The statement sparked a warning from John Mattison that Ramaphosa "placed a heavy bet on China", risking alienating western countries by commending China's foreign policy in contrast with America's.
The political journalist (author of Cyril's Choices: An Agenda for Reform) wrote an article for News24 suggesting this approach may be overreach on the President's part.
"South Africa's foreign policies since Russia's invasion of Ukraine, followed by statements in praise of China, have deeply divided South Africans."
South Africa applauds China’s principled foreign policy posture as it is based on the principles of non-interference and mutual benefit.https://t.co/MSudxjEubs' Cyril Ramaphosa 🇿🇦 (@CyrilRamaphosa) March 15, 2023
While China is riding high at the moment in various areas Mattison says, we shouldn't forget that it's likely to face much harder times in the future considering its demographic time bomb.
China is also cozying up more and more to Russia - President Xi Jinping was in Moscow on Tuesday to discuss the situation in Ukraine with his counterpart Vladimr Putin.
I wouldn't rule the Americans out and I wouldn't rule the Europeans out, and of course they're major investors and traders with South Africa.John Matisonn, Author - Cyril's Choices: An Agenda for Reform
What do Ramaphosa's foreign policy choices mean for South Africa?
Mattison notes that smaller European countries like Portugal and the Netherlands buy more of South Africa's exports than Russia.
So it makes no sense for us to tilt as far as we appear to be, and as I read the Americans under President Biden they really want to get on with South Africa... but that doesn't mean everybody in the Senate agrees... We have Agoa (African Growth and Opportunity Act) coming up for a vote in 2025...John Matisonn, Author - Cyril's Choices: An Agenda for Reform
Also, because they are so invested in Ukraine, some of the European Union countries are getting more and more concerned about South Africa... so we need to up our game.John Matisonn, Author - Cyril's Choices: An Agenda for Reform
We need to be more sophisticated in how we have a nuanced policy towards these places... America is often more holier than thou than they have a right to be, but that doesn't mean we should ignore the extreme human rights violations going on in Ukraine under Russia.John Matisonn, Author - Cyril's Choices: An Agenda for Reform
To hear more from Matisson, scroll to the top of the article for the audio
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : The implications as CR gets more cozy with China, as it gets cozier with Russia
Source : @PresidencyZA/Twitter
More from Business
'I do think we're making a difference' - Andrew Middleton, CEO of gosolr
gosolr is one of the leading solar installers in South Africa, by making solar power accessible to many through a more affordable model.Read More
The Kouro Property Group spotted a gap in the market and started flipping homes
'Flipping' is a real estate investment strategy where an investor buys a property with the intention of selling it for a profit rather than using it.Read More
Ready for the latest technology in home entertainment? It's the new Micro-LED TV
Samsung's 76-inch Micro-LED screen costs R1.4-million, with the 140-inch model retailing for a whopping R3-million.Read More
The Wagner Group's Russian revolt: What does this mean for Vladimir Putin?
The Wagner Group, under the leadership of Yevgeny Prigozhin staged an insurrection after claiming the Russian army deliberately attacked its forces.Read More
SA hearing aid startup named one of 100 most influential companies (TIME)
Lexie Hearing was born in SA and supplies over-the-counter hearing aids in America, where newly approved legislation allows it.Read More
Is it your bank’s fault that you're over-indebted, or yours? Or both?
Accusing a bank of reckless lending, in terms of the National Credit Act, is a serious claim. It takes quite a bit of proving says the Credit Ombud.Read More
Vellie revolution: Local manufacturer strikes it big with US partner deal
Valor Hospitality Partners and Veldskoen Shoes have partnered in a deal set to speed up the local company's global expansion.Read More
Fuel price cuts expected in July, but DIESEL likely to go up
Bruce Whitfield interviews Dawie Roodt, chief economist at financial services company Efficient Group.Read More
How to determine if the salary you are offered is fair for your role
It is important to get paid what you are worth, but it can be hard to work out a fair salary in this economic climate.Read More
More from Politics
‘The ANC is history in the Western Cape’: DA on party’s majority talk
Off the back of the ANC's conference at the weekend, a provincial leader said the party had already begun its campaign for an outright majority win in the Western Cape.Read More
[WATCH] Molly the dog is 1 canine candidate out of 102 running for Toronto mayor
Adam Gilchrist chats about global trending news including the election for a Toronto mayor today from 102 candidates.Read More
DA's Zille denies claims that she has a dossier on party's black members
This follows allegations by DA’s former Eastern Cape leader, Nqaba Bhanga, that Zille keeps files on the party’s black members.Read More
Mangaung's Nthatisi echoes Mbalula's sentiments about a divisive Magashule
The acting Mangaung mayor told Eyewitness News that Magashule has been working hard to try divide the ANC as he seemingly recruits members in both his city and in the Free State for his reported new party.Read More
Mbalula on Phala Phala: ANC won’t 'sacrifice' Ramaphosa at the 'altar'
Addressing the Western Cape ANC on Saturday, Mbalula assured conference delegates that the party was on top of the matter and would deal with it should investigations find President Ramaphosa guilty.Read More
Mkhwebane's 'frivolous' bribe claims have been denied by ANC MPs - Mbalula
The ANC secretary-general said Members of Parliament (MPs) accused of bribery by Busisiwe Mkhwebane have denied it in writing.Read More
Parliament slammed for lack of urgency on State Capture Report
Lawson Naidoo says Parliament has not taken the State Capture Report seriously and we're now left facing the consequences.Read More
Zondo implores South Africans not to lose hope in 'turning the country around'
While the chief justice slammed Parliament for what he called a failure in its duties to protect South Africans against state capture, he asked South Africans not to lose hope in the country's democratic institutions.Read More
Rwanda's Paul Kagame is a dictator who clings to power but not for his own gain
While staying in power is necessary to attaining his vision for Rwanda, it isn’t a goal in itself.Read More
More from World
[WATCH] Dingo euthanised after (ever-so-slightly) nibbling sunbather's bum
There have reportedly been several incidents involving wild dingoes in the area, some a bit more life-threatening.Read More
Too soon? OceanGate sparks outrage after placing job ad following sub disaster
The company placed the advertisement a day after all passengers on board were presumed dead.Read More
Mile high fight club? Drunk Russian passengers go berserk on flight to Turkey
Adam Gilchrist reports on trending global news including a flight forced to divert because of 'unruly' passengers.Read More
'Ukraine needs to take advantage of the cracks within Russian forces'
Wagner's public display of rebellion has made Putin’s regime look vulnerable and has weakened the president's grip on power.Read More
What the Wagner Group revolt in Russia could mean for the war in Ukraine
Yevgeny Prigozhin demanded justice — and that took the form of an armed insurrection.Read More
Elon Musk challenges Mark Zuckerberg to a cage match fight
Who would YOU bet your money on?Read More
Why is extreme 'frontier travel' booming despite the risks?
As the Titan incident illustrates, the unpredictable nature and unintended consequences of frontier tourism are very real things.Read More
Titanic-bound sub suffers 'catastrophic implosion', killing all passengers
Debris from the missing submersible was found less than 500 metres from the bow of the Titanic.Read More
SA hearing aid startup named one of 100 most influential companies (TIME)
Lexie Hearing was born in SA and supplies over-the-counter hearing aids in America, where newly approved legislation allows it.Read More