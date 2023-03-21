Not all doom and gloom, economy 'IS showing some potential turnaround signals'





- A new analysis by Hywel George, Director of Investments at the Old Mutual Investment Group, looks more upbeat about the economy than what we've gotten used to seeing

- Among the potential turnaround factors he highlights are an improved outlook (!) for the electricity crisis, SA's strong banking sector and that investing domestically may rove more fruitful than offshore

Are we so sunk into the trouble brewing in the economy of South Africa that we are missing other, more positive signals?

Bruce Whitfield talks to Hywel George, Director of Investments at the Old Mutual Investment Group, about his latest ["Money Matters"](http://Hywel George, Director of Investments at the Old Mutual Investment Group,) study.

George highlights data points that suggest we are headed in the right direction in a number of respects.

While we would do well to be cautious, he says there are some signs that the country's economy could be heading in the right direction.

For example, we've had a good start to the year. Retail sales have been really pretty good, manufacturing's been pretty good, the mining sector's doing well. Hywel George, Director of Investments - Old Mutual Investment Group

All we need really, is some kind of breathing space from the politics so that the private sector can do its thing and hopefully it moves this forward. Hywel George, Director of Investments - Old Mutual Investment Group

What are some of the particular data points that serve as potential turnaround signals?

Strangely, says George, he is first choosing to highlight Eskom and the electricity crisis.

We've had less loadsheddding... and there are now quite a few more buffers in the system to protect it a little bit more effectively, and we may be through the worst of loadshedding. There is a lot of capacity coming on - partly from the private sector, partly from imports... Hywel George, Director of Investments - Old Mutual Investment Group

For example, we've got a 40 gigawatt economy. We're using about 20 gigs because of loadshedding and we've got about 9 gigawatts coming on in the next 9-12 months... and another 20 on top of that in the next couple of years. Hywel George, Director of Investments - Old Mutual Investment Group

So as long as these things can get permitted [with permits] etcetera - which isn't a give - but as long as they can come on we could see a much easier runway in terms of people being able to live their lives and to make money. Hywel George, Director of Investments - Old Mutual Investment Group

Another important thing to bear in mind as we look at a developing global banking crisis is that South Africa's banking sector is well capitalised and well regulated, George says.

He notes that it came through the 2008 global crisis very well.

So we've got a lot of good things going here that we tend to forget... and the private sector does its thing and can produce great results at a time when offshore companies can be having a tougher time. Hywel George, Director of Investments - Old Mutual Investment Group

You can certainly point to a few positive domestic narratives here compared to our friends offshore. Hywel George, Director of Investments - Old Mutual Investment Group

For more detail on George's analysis, scroll to the top to listen to the interview

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Not all doom and gloom, economy 'IS showing some potential turnaround signals'