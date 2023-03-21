Not all doom and gloom, economy 'IS showing some potential turnaround signals'
- A new analysis by Hywel George, Director of Investments at the Old Mutual Investment Group, looks more upbeat about the economy than what we've gotten used to seeing
- Among the potential turnaround factors he highlights are an improved outlook (!) for the electricity crisis, SA's strong banking sector and that investing domestically may rove more fruitful than offshore
Are we so sunk into the trouble brewing in the economy of South Africa that we are missing other, more positive signals?
Bruce Whitfield talks to Hywel George, Director of Investments at the Old Mutual Investment Group, about his latest ["Money Matters"](http://Hywel George, Director of Investments at the Old Mutual Investment Group,) study.
George highlights data points that suggest we are headed in the right direction in a number of respects.
While we would do well to be cautious, he says there are some signs that the country's economy could be heading in the right direction.
For example, we've had a good start to the year. Retail sales have been really pretty good, manufacturing's been pretty good, the mining sector's doing well.Hywel George, Director of Investments - Old Mutual Investment Group
All we need really, is some kind of breathing space from the politics so that the private sector can do its thing and hopefully it moves this forward.Hywel George, Director of Investments - Old Mutual Investment Group
What are some of the particular data points that serve as potential turnaround signals?
Strangely, says George, he is first choosing to highlight Eskom and the electricity crisis.
We've had less loadsheddding... and there are now quite a few more buffers in the system to protect it a little bit more effectively, and we may be through the worst of loadshedding. There is a lot of capacity coming on - partly from the private sector, partly from imports...Hywel George, Director of Investments - Old Mutual Investment Group
For example, we've got a 40 gigawatt economy. We're using about 20 gigs because of loadshedding and we've got about 9 gigawatts coming on in the next 9-12 months... and another 20 on top of that in the next couple of years.Hywel George, Director of Investments - Old Mutual Investment Group
So as long as these things can get permitted [with permits] etcetera - which isn't a give - but as long as they can come on we could see a much easier runway in terms of people being able to live their lives and to make money.Hywel George, Director of Investments - Old Mutual Investment Group
Another important thing to bear in mind as we look at a developing global banking crisis is that South Africa's banking sector is well capitalised and well regulated, George says.
He notes that it came through the 2008 global crisis very well.
So we've got a lot of good things going here that we tend to forget... and the private sector does its thing and can produce great results at a time when offshore companies can be having a tougher time.Hywel George, Director of Investments - Old Mutual Investment Group
You can certainly point to a few positive domestic narratives here compared to our friends offshore.Hywel George, Director of Investments - Old Mutual Investment Group
For more detail on George's analysis, scroll to the top to listen to the interview
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Not all doom and gloom, economy 'IS showing some potential turnaround signals'
More from Business
World of work: what should you know about disciplinary hearings?
Anyone can find themselves having to go through a disciplinary hearing and it is important to be prepared if this happens.Read More
Charge up to 15 devices with an EcoFlow Delta 2 power station for your home
You can pair this device with solar panels and charge in as fast as 3-6 hours with 1x400W, 2x220W portable solar panels.Read More
How a small business idea like POPCO ice cream can take off and become a success
Didi and Tim Deane started making ice creams after travelling abroad where they found healthier, natural popsicles and decided to try a similar venture in South Africa.Read More
Murray Murders: Exposing corruption in South Africa will get you killed
Bosasa liquidator Cloete Murray and his son were shot and killed in Midrand, Johannesburg, on Saturday in an apparent hit.Read More
EFF National Shutdown: Did it have the desired effect? No, is the answer...
The national shutdown by the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) on Monday was marked by a heavy police presence across the country.Read More
[LISTEN] Tired of telemarketers calling? Here's what to know about the POPI Act
Companies have been selling customers' personal information.Read More
[LISTEN] Applying for a home loan? DO NOT do these things...
Top tips to make your home loan application desirable for the banks.Read More
Govt's 7% wage hike offer to public servants - where will the money come from?
Bruce Whitfield interviews Xhanti Payi, senior economist at PwC Strategy.Read More
'Business seeing AI as way to do more with fewer humans is the lazy approach'
What does the acceleration of tech innovation mean for businesses and how can they use AI tools without sacrificing human employees?Read More
More from Local
Three South African airports named best in Africa
Cape Town International Airport, King Shaka International Airport and OR Tambo International Airport scoop top honours in Africa.Read More
Moo-nlight Sonata: Study finds cows soothed by classical music produce more milk
Study shows that playing soothing classical music to dairy cows lowers their stress levels and increases their milk production.Read More
[LISTEN] Tired of telemarketers calling? Here's what to know about the POPI Act
Companies have been selling customers' personal information.Read More
National Shutdown: 'There's a spirit of unity on the ground' - Saftu
Saftu Spokesperson, Trevor Shaku says that their members are chanting and protecting one another amid the national shutdown.Read More
[LISTEN] EFF National Chairperson: 'The EFF is NOT a violent organisation'
All incidents of violence has come from angry citizens, not the EFF, says Veronica Mente, Chairperson of EFF.Read More
[LISTEN] EFF Shutdown: 'Restraint must take precedence', says SANDF spokesperson
Sphiwe Dlamini says there's a manner in which the SANDF must conduct themselves, and that restrain must take precedence.Read More
Did the July 2021 unrest prepare South Africa for the EFF shutdown?
The EFF’s nationwide attempted shutdown is underway. Is South Africa better prepared to deal with this than the July 2021 unrest?Read More
National shutdown: Court dismisses application to interdict SANDF deployment
Civil society group Lawyers for Black People brought the interdict before the court, calling for it to prevent the defence force and police from interfering with the EFF's nationwide protest on Monday.Read More
National shutdown: Putco forced to halt operations after reports of intimidation
A number of incidents were reported by Putco early on Monday morning, ranging from intimidation to attempts at violence.Read More