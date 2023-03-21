Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020 Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Not all doom and gloom, economy 'IS showing some potential turnaround signals' While we would do well to be cautious, there are some signs that SA's economy could be heading in the right direction says the Old... 21 March 2023 7:27 PM
Three South African airports named best in Africa Cape Town International Airport, King Shaka International Airport and OR Tambo International Airport scoop top honours in Africa. 21 March 2023 5:05 PM
Moo-nlight Sonata: Study finds cows soothed by classical music produce more milk Study shows that playing soothing classical music to dairy cows lowers their stress levels and increases their milk production. 21 March 2023 10:52 AM
View all Local
National Shutdown: 'There's a spirit of unity on the ground' - Saftu Saftu Spokesperson, Trevor Shaku says that their members are chanting and protecting one another amid the national shutdown. 20 March 2023 3:13 PM
The Midday Report Express: 'Ramaphosa must go!' - Julius Malema All the news you need to know. 20 March 2023 1:54 PM
[LISTEN] EFF National Chairperson: 'The EFF is NOT a violent organisation' All incidents of violence has come from angry citizens, not the EFF, says Veronica Mente, Chairperson of EFF. 20 March 2023 1:41 PM
View all Politics
World of work: what should you know about disciplinary hearings? Anyone can find themselves having to go through a disciplinary hearing and it is important to be prepared if this happens. 21 March 2023 1:34 PM
Charge up to 15 devices with an EcoFlow Delta 2 power station for your home You can pair this device with solar panels and charge in as fast as 3-6 hours with 1x400W, 2x220W portable solar panels. 21 March 2023 1:26 PM
How a small business idea like POPCO ice cream can take off and become a success Didi and Tim Deane started making ice creams after travelling abroad where they found healthier, natural popsicles and decided to... 20 March 2023 10:19 PM
View all Business
Meet Gacek: The chonky cat who's 'the number one' tourist attraction in Poland Internet sensation, Gacek, from the Polish city of Szczecinis has been dubbed the 'Kim Kardashian of the cat world'. 21 March 2023 4:59 PM
Winter is coming: warm up with our list of SOUP-er recipes Read our list to find out if your favourite soup made our list. #GoodSoup awaits... 21 March 2023 2:59 PM
Selena Gomez and Rema support Iranian teens detained for dancing without hijab [WATCH] A TikTok of 'brave' Iranian girls dancing to Gomez and Rema's 'Calm Down' on International Women's Day gets them detained. 21 March 2023 11:09 AM
View all Lifestyle
New golf rule proposes cutting distance golf balls can fly at top tournaments Golf's got enough problems at the moment and this is an additional one, says Craig Ray, Daily Maverick Sports Editor.. 20 March 2023 3:23 PM
Alcaraz reclaims world no. 1 ranking, Nadal out of top 10 Carlos Alcaraz returned to the top of the ATP rankings on Monday after his Indian Wells triumph, while Rafael Nadal dropped out of... 20 March 2023 12:24 PM
New Zealand demolish Sri Lanka to sweep Test series Sri Lanka notched just 164 in their first innings and were asked to follow on after the Black Caps declared at 580 in Wellington.... 20 March 2023 12:22 PM
View all Sport
FREE travel spoils? Yes, they exist... during your birthday month in Cape Town A travel editor shares all the ways you can travel around beautiful Cape Town and save money when it's your birthday. 20 March 2023 7:16 AM
Actor Sam Neill reveals blood cancer diagnosis The 75-year-old made the revelation in his book 'Did I Ever Tell You This?', which is being released next week. 18 March 2023 1:21 PM
Man who lives in shack wins R250 000 in Deal or No Deal South Africa Siya N walked away with Deal or No Deal SA's top prize of R250 000. 17 March 2023 11:34 AM
View all Entertainment
Putin visits occupied Ukranian city amid ICC issuing a warrant for his arrest Russian President Vladimir Putin visited a Ukrainian city over the weekend, after the ICC issued a warrant for his arrest. 20 March 2023 12:34 PM
What to expect if Trump is indicted... Fingerprints? Yes. Handcuffs? Unlikely Security services are bracing for a political circus at best and violence at worst. 20 March 2023 7:34 AM
Sweden's teens drive Porsches and BMWs... no licence needed! Evelina Christiansen (15) is already cruising in a sleek BMW in Sweden. 20 March 2023 6:34 AM
View all World
Did Russian group Wagner kill 9 Chinese workers in Central African Republic? China's President Xi Jinping is calling for the perpetrators to be "severely" punished. 20 March 2023 8:11 AM
Pressure mounts on Namibian president to respond to Phala Phala Pressure is mounting on the President of Namibia, Hage Geingob, for his alleged involvement in the Phala Phala saga. 17 March 2023 10:46 AM
Gold Fields, AngloGold joining forces to create Africa's biggest gold mine Gold Fields and AngloGold Ashanti are working on a proposed deal to combine their neighbouring operations in Ghana. 16 March 2023 8:57 PM
View all Africa
'Vaping creates new nicotine addicts' - Pulmonologist Vaping may be less harmful than smoking cigarettes, but you're still consuming a hellishly addictive drug. 20 March 2023 9:33 AM
MANDY WIENER: National shutdowns, rhetoric & assassinations - SA ruled by fear South Africa is being held captive by fear mongering and a lack of rule of law in the country, writes Mandy Wiener. 20 March 2023 8:08 AM
[OPINION] The EFF and DA are banking on and trading in fear - Lester Kiewit Lester Kiewit shares his views on the EFF's national shutdown, scheduled for Monday, 20 March. 16 March 2023 6:44 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Local

Not all doom and gloom, economy 'IS showing some potential turnaround signals'

21 March 2023 7:27 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
SA Economy
Global economy
The Money Show
Economic growth
Bruce Whitfield
investing
banking sector
Old Mutual Investment Group
stock markets
Global stock markets
Hywel George

While we would do well to be cautious, there are some signs that SA's economy could be heading in the right direction says the Old Mutual Investment Group's Hywael George.

- A new analysis by Hywel George, Director of Investments at the Old Mutual Investment Group, looks more upbeat about the economy than what we've gotten used to seeing

- Among the potential turnaround factors he highlights are an improved outlook (!) for the electricity crisis, SA's strong banking sector and that investing domestically may rove more fruitful than offshore

south-african-200-rand-notejpg

Are we so sunk into the trouble brewing in the economy of South Africa that we are missing other, more positive signals?

Bruce Whitfield talks to Hywel George, Director of Investments at the Old Mutual Investment Group, about his latest ["Money Matters"](http://Hywel George, Director of Investments at the Old Mutual Investment Group,) study.

George highlights data points that suggest we are headed in the right direction in a number of respects.

While we would do well to be cautious, he says there are some signs that the country's economy could be heading in the right direction.

For example, we've had a good start to the year. Retail sales have been really pretty good, manufacturing's been pretty good, the mining sector's doing well.

Hywel George, Director of Investments - Old Mutual Investment Group

All we need really, is some kind of breathing space from the politics so that the private sector can do its thing and hopefully it moves this forward.

Hywel George, Director of Investments - Old Mutual Investment Group

What are some of the particular data points that serve as potential turnaround signals?

Strangely, says George, he is first choosing to highlight Eskom and the electricity crisis.

We've had less loadsheddding... and there are now quite a few more buffers in the system to protect it a little bit more effectively, and we may be through the worst of loadshedding. There is a lot of capacity coming on - partly from the private sector, partly from imports...

Hywel George, Director of Investments - Old Mutual Investment Group

For example, we've got a 40 gigawatt economy. We're using about 20 gigs because of loadshedding and we've got about 9 gigawatts coming on in the next 9-12 months... and another 20 on top of that in the next couple of years.

Hywel George, Director of Investments - Old Mutual Investment Group

So as long as these things can get permitted [with permits] etcetera - which isn't a give - but as long as they can come on we could see a much easier runway in terms of people being able to live their lives and to make money.

Hywel George, Director of Investments - Old Mutual Investment Group

Another important thing to bear in mind as we look at a developing global banking crisis is that South Africa's banking sector is well capitalised and well regulated, George says.

He notes that it came through the 2008 global crisis very well.

So we've got a lot of good things going here that we tend to forget... and the private sector does its thing and can produce great results at a time when offshore companies can be having a tougher time.

Hywel George, Director of Investments - Old Mutual Investment Group

You can certainly point to a few positive domestic narratives here compared to our friends offshore.

Hywel George, Director of Investments - Old Mutual Investment Group

For more detail on George's analysis, scroll to the top to listen to the interview


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Not all doom and gloom, economy 'IS showing some potential turnaround signals'




21 March 2023 7:27 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
SA Economy
Global economy
The Money Show
Economic growth
Bruce Whitfield
investing
banking sector
Old Mutual Investment Group
stock markets
Global stock markets
Hywel George

More from Business

Image copyright: cunaplus/123rf.com

World of work: what should you know about disciplinary hearings?

21 March 2023 1:34 PM

Anyone can find themselves having to go through a disciplinary hearing and it is important to be prepared if this happens.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Charge up to 15 devices with an EcoFlow Delta 2 power station for your home

21 March 2023 1:26 PM

You can pair this device with solar panels and charge in as fast as 3-6 hours with 1x400W, 2x220W portable solar panels.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: POPCO, proudly local ice-cream & sorbet popsicles

How a small business idea like POPCO ice cream can take off and become a success

20 March 2023 10:19 PM

Didi and Tim Deane started making ice creams after travelling abroad where they found healthier, natural popsicles and decided to try a similar venture in South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cloete Murray, alongside his son Thomas Murray, were shot by unknown gunmen on Saturday 18 March 2023 while travelling on the N1. Picture: Twitter.

Murray Murders: Exposing corruption in South Africa will get you killed

20 March 2023 9:47 PM

Bosasa liquidator Cloete Murray and his son were shot and killed in Midrand, Johannesburg, on Saturday in an apparent hit.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

EFF leader Julius Malema with EFF members during the party's national shutdown in Pretoria on 20 March 2023. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News

EFF National Shutdown: Did it have the desired effect? No, is the answer...

20 March 2023 7:55 PM

The national shutdown by the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) on Monday was marked by a heavy police presence across the country.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: 123rf.com

[LISTEN] Tired of telemarketers calling? Here's what to know about the POPI Act

20 March 2023 5:36 PM

Companies have been selling customers' personal information.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© wavebreakmediamicro/123rf.com

[LISTEN] Applying for a home loan? DO NOT do these things...

20 March 2023 10:07 AM

Top tips to make your home loan application desirable for the banks.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

PSA members during a march in Pretoria on Tuesday, 22 November 2022. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News.

Govt's 7% wage hike offer to public servants - where will the money come from?

16 March 2023 11:41 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Xhanti Payi, senior economist at PwC Strategy.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ Elnur/123rf.com

'Business seeing AI as way to do more with fewer humans is the lazy approach'

16 March 2023 11:00 PM

What does the acceleration of tech innovation mean for businesses and how can they use AI tools without sacrificing human employees?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ serezniy/123rf.com

Gold Fields, AngloGold joining forces to create Africa's biggest gold mine

16 March 2023 8:57 PM

Gold Fields and AngloGold Ashanti are working on a proposed deal to combine their neighbouring operations in Ghana.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Local

FILE: A general view of Cape Town International Airport. Picture: Facebook.com

Three South African airports named best in Africa

21 March 2023 5:05 PM

Cape Town International Airport, King Shaka International Airport and OR Tambo International Airport scoop top honours in Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© mihtiander/123rf.com

Moo-nlight Sonata: Study finds cows soothed by classical music produce more milk

21 March 2023 10:52 AM

Study shows that playing soothing classical music to dairy cows lowers their stress levels and increases their milk production.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: 123rf.com

[LISTEN] Tired of telemarketers calling? Here's what to know about the POPI Act

20 March 2023 5:36 PM

Companies have been selling customers' personal information.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Economic Freedom Fighters participate in the national shutdown on 20 March 2022. Picture: Jacques Nelles

National Shutdown: 'There's a spirit of unity on the ground' - Saftu

20 March 2023 3:13 PM

Saftu Spokesperson, Trevor Shaku says that their members are chanting and protecting one another amid the national shutdown.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

EFF hang up a 'Ramaphosa must go' banner at Church Square during national shutdown on Monday, 20 March 2023. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News

[LISTEN] EFF National Chairperson: 'The EFF is NOT a violent organisation'

20 March 2023 1:41 PM

All incidents of violence has come from angry citizens, not the EFF, says Veronica Mente, Chairperson of EFF.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The deployment will comprise of Law enforcement agencies from the SAPS, SANDF, National Traffic Police, the Western Cape’s Provincial Traffic Police, City of Cape Town’s Metro Police, Traffic services and Law enforcement officers. Picture: Kevin Brandt/EWN.

[LISTEN] EFF Shutdown: 'Restraint must take precedence', says SANDF spokesperson

20 March 2023 12:07 PM

Sphiwe Dlamini says there's a manner in which the SANDF must conduct themselves, and that restrain must take precedence.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SAPS outside the Union Buildings on the day of the EFF's national shutdown, 20 March 2023. Picture: Jacques Nelles / Eyewitness News

Did the July 2021 unrest prepare South Africa for the EFF shutdown?

20 March 2023 9:45 AM

The EFF’s nationwide attempted shutdown is underway. Is South Africa better prepared to deal with this than the July 2021 unrest?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Gavel. Picture: Supplied

National shutdown: Court dismisses application to interdict SANDF deployment

20 March 2023 9:24 AM

Civil society group Lawyers for Black People brought the interdict before the court, calling for it to prevent the defence force and police from interfering with the EFF's nationwide protest on Monday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Putco buses at a depot. Picture: Putco/Facebook

National shutdown: Putco forced to halt operations after reports of intimidation

20 March 2023 9:18 AM

A number of incidents were reported by Putco early on Monday morning, ranging from intimidation to attempts at violence.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cloete Murray, alongside his son Thomas Murray, were shot by unknown gunmen on Saturday 18 March 2023 while travelling on the N1. Picture: Twitter.

MANDY WIENER: National shutdowns, rhetoric & assassinations - SA ruled by fear

20 March 2023 8:08 AM

South Africa is being held captive by fear mongering and a lack of rule of law in the country, writes Mandy Wiener.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Never forget: Commemorating Human Rights Day

Lifestyle

[WATCH] Man proposes at McDonald’s - tweeps call on SA to help plan the wedding

Lifestyle

EFF National Shutdown: Did it have the desired effect? No, is the answer...

Business

EWN Highlights

5 people, including a child, shot dead in two separate incidents in Durban

21 March 2023 9:42 PM

Zuma vows to ensure that Sanco fights for ordinary citizens

21 March 2023 8:56 PM

SAHRC: Ramaphosa must task himself the human rights defender for South Africans

21 March 2023 8:23 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA