Meet Gacek: The chonky cat who's 'the number one' tourist attraction in Poland
Yes, we have Table Mountain, BUT a city called, Szczecin in Poland, has a famed black and white, chonky, furry feline - Gacek.
After Gacek gained popularity on social media for posing like a king for his owner - his home in Szczecin quickly became the highest-rated location with five-star reviews on Google Maps.
So what does the sensation that brings all the tourists to the yard look like?
He's ADORABLE, isn't he?!
But before Gacek was a household name, the feline was once a rescue who had grown into a chubby and famous social media star - what's not to love, right?!
The famed feline's story is documented on the city's YouTube channel too...
So, where can you find Gacek?
It's reported that the famous cat can be found on a blanket in a small wooden box, fashioned by his owner on Kaszubska Street in Poland.
"Kot Gacek" AKA Gacek also has merchandise for sale with his face on bags near a shop on the street where he perches for tourists.
But that's not all, Gacek also has a social media manager.
And the tourist lover's social media manager says that Kim Kardashian has met her match because...
Gacek is the Kim Kardashian of the cat world.Karolina Nowak, Manager - Gacek's TikTok Account
Travel agents in Poland say they receive a 'mind-blowing' number of requests about Gacek's location...
There was a guy from Norway who took a flight. He claimed Gacek drove him to make the decision of coming here. Because of Gacek, tourism has increased enormously, far beyond my expectation or imagination.Szymon Maksymiuk, Tourist Information Provider - Szczecin
Cat lovers (and media outlets) have also documented their meeting with "Kim Kardashian of the cat world' online with videos, tagging and posing with the celebrity feline...
@rhcpnff back with cat content #catsoftiktok #gacek #kotgacek #szczecin #fyp #catlover @Aleksandra Kellas ♬ Spongebob Closing Theme Song Music - Ocean Floor Orchestra
@todayonline Hoomans just can't get enough of this chonky cat #gacek #catsoftiktok #catlovers #poland ♬ Hungry Cat - Official Sound Studio
@rhcpnff back with cat content #catsoftiktok #gacek #kotgacek #szczecin #fyp #catlover @Aleksandra Kellas ♬ Spongebob Closing Theme Song Music - Ocean Floor Orchestra
@24kurier.pl Kot Gacek to niekwestionowany bohater miasta 🐈⬛ Wiecej o kocim celebrycie przeczytacie w dzisiejszym wydaniu Kuriera Szczecińskiego 📰🗞️ #szczecin #kot #kotgacek #gacek #catsoftiktok #kociesprawy #kurierszczeciński ♬ dźwięk oryginalny - 24Kurier.pl-Kurier Szczeciński
@ziomekraper #stitch z użytkownikiem @PomorzeZachodnie #kotgacek król Śródmieścia dziś chyba nie w sosie 🤣 🐈 #szczecin ♬ tiktok ・ Song sung by a cat(932399) - Kids Sound
So yes, people have travelled far and wide to see this chonky king for his celebrity-like status, feline friendliness and the type of sass that only cats can carry.
In the words of SA musician, Jack Parow, this cat's definitely, 'cooler as ekke'... and everyone else actually.
This article first appeared on KFM : Meet Gacek: The chonky cat who's 'the number one' tourist attraction in Poland
Source : https://www.pexels.com/photo/woman-holding-smartphone-3958809/
