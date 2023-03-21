Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020 Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Not all doom and gloom, economy 'IS showing some potential turnaround signals' While we would do well to be cautious, there are some signs that SA's economy could be heading in the right direction says the Old... 21 March 2023 7:27 PM
Three South African airports named best in Africa Cape Town International Airport, King Shaka International Airport and OR Tambo International Airport scoop top honours in Africa. 21 March 2023 5:05 PM
Moo-nlight Sonata: Study finds cows soothed by classical music produce more milk Study shows that playing soothing classical music to dairy cows lowers their stress levels and increases their milk production. 21 March 2023 10:52 AM
View all Local
National Shutdown: 'There's a spirit of unity on the ground' - Saftu Saftu Spokesperson, Trevor Shaku says that their members are chanting and protecting one another amid the national shutdown. 20 March 2023 3:13 PM
The Midday Report Express: 'Ramaphosa must go!' - Julius Malema All the news you need to know. 20 March 2023 1:54 PM
[LISTEN] EFF National Chairperson: 'The EFF is NOT a violent organisation' All incidents of violence has come from angry citizens, not the EFF, says Veronica Mente, Chairperson of EFF. 20 March 2023 1:41 PM
View all Politics
World of work: what should you know about disciplinary hearings? Anyone can find themselves having to go through a disciplinary hearing and it is important to be prepared if this happens. 21 March 2023 1:34 PM
Charge up to 15 devices with an EcoFlow Delta 2 power station for your home You can pair this device with solar panels and charge in as fast as 3-6 hours with 1x400W, 2x220W portable solar panels. 21 March 2023 1:26 PM
How a small business idea like POPCO ice cream can take off and become a success Didi and Tim Deane started making ice creams after travelling abroad where they found healthier, natural popsicles and decided to... 20 March 2023 10:19 PM
View all Business
Meet Gacek: The chonky cat who's 'the number one' tourist attraction in Poland Internet sensation, Gacek, from the Polish city of Szczecinis has been dubbed the 'Kim Kardashian of the cat world'. 21 March 2023 4:59 PM
Winter is coming: warm up with our list of SOUP-er recipes Read our list to find out if your favourite soup made our list. #GoodSoup awaits... 21 March 2023 2:59 PM
World of work: what should you know about disciplinary hearings? Anyone can find themselves having to go through a disciplinary hearing and it is important to be prepared if this happens. 21 March 2023 1:34 PM
View all Lifestyle
Family of former SA coach Clive Barker open up about his deteriorating health Former Bafana Bafana coach, Clive Barker was re-admitted to hospital last week and has been diagnosed with Lewy body dementia. 20 March 2023 8:14 PM
New golf rule proposes cutting distance golf balls can fly at top tournaments Golf's got enough problems at the moment and this is an additional one, says Craig Ray, Daily Maverick Sports Editor.. 20 March 2023 3:23 PM
Alcaraz reclaims world no. 1 ranking, Nadal out of top 10 Carlos Alcaraz returned to the top of the ATP rankings on Monday after his Indian Wells triumph, while Rafael Nadal dropped out of... 20 March 2023 12:24 PM
View all Sport
FREE travel spoils? Yes, they exist... during your birthday month in Cape Town A travel editor shares all the ways you can travel around beautiful Cape Town and save money when it's your birthday. 20 March 2023 7:16 AM
Actor Sam Neill reveals blood cancer diagnosis The 75-year-old made the revelation in his book 'Did I Ever Tell You This?', which is being released next week. 18 March 2023 1:21 PM
Man who lives in shack wins R250 000 in Deal or No Deal South Africa Siya N walked away with Deal or No Deal SA's top prize of R250 000. 17 March 2023 11:34 AM
View all Entertainment
Putin visits occupied Ukranian city amid ICC issuing a warrant for his arrest Russian President Vladimir Putin visited a Ukrainian city over the weekend, after the ICC issued a warrant for his arrest. 20 March 2023 12:34 PM
Did Russian group Wagner kill 9 Chinese workers in Central African Republic? China's President Xi Jinping is calling for the perpetrators to be "severely" punished. 20 March 2023 8:11 AM
What to expect if Trump is indicted... Fingerprints? Yes. Handcuffs? Unlikely Security services are bracing for a political circus at best and violence at worst. 20 March 2023 7:34 AM
View all World
Did Russian group Wagner kill 9 Chinese workers in Central African Republic? China's President Xi Jinping is calling for the perpetrators to be "severely" punished. 20 March 2023 8:11 AM
Pressure mounts on Namibian president to respond to Phala Phala Pressure is mounting on the President of Namibia, Hage Geingob, for his alleged involvement in the Phala Phala saga. 17 March 2023 10:46 AM
Gold Fields, AngloGold joining forces to create Africa's biggest gold mine Gold Fields and AngloGold Ashanti are working on a proposed deal to combine their neighbouring operations in Ghana. 16 March 2023 8:57 PM
View all Africa
'Vaping creates new nicotine addicts' - Pulmonologist Vaping may be less harmful than smoking cigarettes, but you're still consuming a hellishly addictive drug. 20 March 2023 9:33 AM
MANDY WIENER: National shutdowns, rhetoric & assassinations - SA ruled by fear South Africa is being held captive by fear mongering and a lack of rule of law in the country, writes Mandy Wiener. 20 March 2023 8:08 AM
[OPINION] The EFF and DA are banking on and trading in fear - Lester Kiewit Lester Kiewit shares his views on the EFF's national shutdown, scheduled for Monday, 20 March. 16 March 2023 6:44 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Three South African airports named best in Africa

21 March 2023 5:05 PM
by Chanté Ho Hip
Tags:
Cape Town International Airport
OR Tambo International Airport
Airports
Durbans King Shaka International Airport
Africas best airports
Airports Company of South Africa

Cape Town International Airport, King Shaka International Airport and OR Tambo International Airport scoop top honours in Africa.

Cape Town International Airport, King Shaka International Airport (Durban) and OR Tambo International Airport (Johannesburg) have been named the best three airports in Africa.

This is according to the 2023 World Airport Awards by Skytrax, an international airport reviewer.

Cape Town International Airport took the top spot, King Shaka International Airport came in at second place while OR Tambo International Airport took third place.

“They [these airports] are regarded as a quality benchmark for the world airport industry, assessing customer service and facilities across over 500 airports,” says Skyrax.

This was the eighth year that Cape Town’s airport was named 'Best in Africa'.

“Cape Town International Airport is a critical enabler of our tourism and hospitality economy, and so scooping an eighth [consecutive] ‘Best Airport in Africa’ award will certainly contribute to boosting this important sector.”

A notable mention goes to Bram Fischer International Airport in Bloemfontein who was awarded 10th place.


This article first appeared on 947 : Three South African airports named best in Africa




21 March 2023 5:05 PM
by Chanté Ho Hip
Tags:
Cape Town International Airport
OR Tambo International Airport
Airports
Durbans King Shaka International Airport
Africas best airports
Airports Company of South Africa

More from Local

Not all doom and gloom, economy 'IS showing some potential turnaround signals'

21 March 2023 7:27 PM

While we would do well to be cautious, there are some signs that SA's economy could be heading in the right direction says the Old Mutual Investment Group's Hywael George.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© mihtiander/123rf.com

Moo-nlight Sonata: Study finds cows soothed by classical music produce more milk

21 March 2023 10:52 AM

Study shows that playing soothing classical music to dairy cows lowers their stress levels and increases their milk production.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: 123rf.com

[LISTEN] Tired of telemarketers calling? Here's what to know about the POPI Act

20 March 2023 5:36 PM

Companies have been selling customers' personal information.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Economic Freedom Fighters participate in the national shutdown on 20 March 2022. Picture: Jacques Nelles

National Shutdown: 'There's a spirit of unity on the ground' - Saftu

20 March 2023 3:13 PM

Saftu Spokesperson, Trevor Shaku says that their members are chanting and protecting one another amid the national shutdown.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

EFF hang up a 'Ramaphosa must go' banner at Church Square during national shutdown on Monday, 20 March 2023. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News

[LISTEN] EFF National Chairperson: 'The EFF is NOT a violent organisation'

20 March 2023 1:41 PM

All incidents of violence has come from angry citizens, not the EFF, says Veronica Mente, Chairperson of EFF.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The deployment will comprise of Law enforcement agencies from the SAPS, SANDF, National Traffic Police, the Western Cape’s Provincial Traffic Police, City of Cape Town’s Metro Police, Traffic services and Law enforcement officers. Picture: Kevin Brandt/EWN.

[LISTEN] EFF Shutdown: 'Restraint must take precedence', says SANDF spokesperson

20 March 2023 12:07 PM

Sphiwe Dlamini says there's a manner in which the SANDF must conduct themselves, and that restrain must take precedence.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SAPS outside the Union Buildings on the day of the EFF's national shutdown, 20 March 2023. Picture: Jacques Nelles / Eyewitness News

Did the July 2021 unrest prepare South Africa for the EFF shutdown?

20 March 2023 9:45 AM

The EFF’s nationwide attempted shutdown is underway. Is South Africa better prepared to deal with this than the July 2021 unrest?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Gavel. Picture: Supplied

National shutdown: Court dismisses application to interdict SANDF deployment

20 March 2023 9:24 AM

Civil society group Lawyers for Black People brought the interdict before the court, calling for it to prevent the defence force and police from interfering with the EFF's nationwide protest on Monday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Putco buses at a depot. Picture: Putco/Facebook

National shutdown: Putco forced to halt operations after reports of intimidation

20 March 2023 9:18 AM

A number of incidents were reported by Putco early on Monday morning, ranging from intimidation to attempts at violence.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cloete Murray, alongside his son Thomas Murray, were shot by unknown gunmen on Saturday 18 March 2023 while travelling on the N1. Picture: Twitter.

MANDY WIENER: National shutdowns, rhetoric & assassinations - SA ruled by fear

20 March 2023 8:08 AM

South Africa is being held captive by fear mongering and a lack of rule of law in the country, writes Mandy Wiener.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Never forget: Commemorating Human Rights Day

Lifestyle

[WATCH] Man proposes at McDonald’s - tweeps call on SA to help plan the wedding

Lifestyle

EFF National Shutdown: Did it have the desired effect? No, is the answer...

Business

EWN Highlights

5 people, including a child, shot dead in two separate incidents in Durban

21 March 2023 9:42 PM

Zuma vows to ensure that Sanco fights for ordinary citizens

21 March 2023 8:56 PM

SAHRC: Ramaphosa must task himself the human rights defender for South Africans

21 March 2023 8:23 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA