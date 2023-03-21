Three South African airports named best in Africa
Cape Town International Airport, King Shaka International Airport (Durban) and OR Tambo International Airport (Johannesburg) have been named the best three airports in Africa.
This is according to the 2023 World Airport Awards by Skytrax, an international airport reviewer.
Cape Town International Airport took the top spot, King Shaka International Airport came in at second place while OR Tambo International Airport took third place.
“They [these airports] are regarded as a quality benchmark for the world airport industry, assessing customer service and facilities across over 500 airports,” says Skyrax.
This was the eighth year that Cape Town’s airport was named 'Best in Africa'.
“Cape Town International Airport is a critical enabler of our tourism and hospitality economy, and so scooping an eighth [consecutive] ‘Best Airport in Africa’ award will certainly contribute to boosting this important sector.”
A notable mention goes to Bram Fischer International Airport in Bloemfontein who was awarded 10th place.
