Family member of Sharpeville victim says she is tired of commemorative events

The Sharpeville Massacre happened on 21 March 1963

There are annual commemorative events to remember those who died

Some family members of the deceased say they are tired of these events

Year after year there are commemorative events on 21 March to honour the lives of those who were killed.

However, some of the families of those who were killed are tired of the same thing over and over.

Modise spoke to a woman who was only five when her father was killed, who said that she agrees that the fallen heroes need to be honoured, but they are tired and their lives are not improving.

She says that even with all these events that are happening their lives are not changing for the better. Kgomotoso Modise, Reporter - Eyewitness News

68-year-old Ntsoaki Mathinye stands at the grave of her father Samson, who was among the 69 people that died in the Sharpeville massacre. Picture: Kgomotso Modise/Eyewitness News

The sentiment that many of the political parties are sharing is that the people in Sharpeville need to feel like the deaths that happened on 21 March 1963 were not in vain. Kgomotoso Modise, Reporter - Eyewitness News

