New York holds breath over expected Trump indictment

Streaming issues? Report here
Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020 Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020
Best of 702
00:00 - 06:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Weekend Breakfast with Gugs Mhlungu
See full line-up
Best of 702
00:00 - 06:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Public protector clears Ramaphosa in Phala Phala farm scandal The report clearing Ramaphosa of wrongdoing does not necessarily mean he is out of the woods yet. 30 June 2023 8:15 PM
Hawks arrest Limpopo teenager after being found with R1.6 million in cash The 19-year-old is facing a charge of money laundering after being caught with cash stuffed into plastic bags. 30 June 2023 6:26 PM
SA crypto investment platform freezes quarter of clients' assets Revix has suspended withdrawals of 24% of its customers' deposits, after a freeze on withdrawals by one of its custody partners in... 29 June 2023 10:01 PM
View all Local
Parly did everything ‘to the letter’ in handling of Phala Phala: Mapisa-Nqakula A day before the public protector is expected to reveal her findings on the Phala Phala matter, Mapisa-Nqakula said Parliament had... 29 June 2023 7:27 PM
Mashatile denies 'capture' allegations around financing of his luxury lifestyle EWN's Tshidi Madia gives an update on the Paul Mashatile saga after News24 published its 'Mashatile Unmasked' findings. 28 June 2023 7:32 PM
ANC in WC has a tough job ahead of the 2024 elections: 'It's a tug of war' Is the lack of cohesion seen in the ANC at national level trickling down to the party at provincial level in the Western Cape? 28 June 2023 3:16 PM
View all Politics
Cannabis Training Academy offers 'higher' education South Africa's burgeoning dagga industry has resulted in opportunities. 30 June 2023 5:32 PM
SA crypto investment platform freezes quarter of clients' assets Revix has suspended withdrawals of 24% of its customers' deposits, after a freeze on withdrawals by one of its custody partners in... 29 June 2023 10:01 PM
BMW investing R4.2bn in SA plant to manufacture its next-gen X3 hybrid The BMW Group has announced an investment of R4.2 billion in its Rosslyn manufacturing plant outside Pretoria. 29 June 2023 9:01 PM
View all Business
Sex focus: Why foreplay is VITAL for sexual satisfaction Many people want to skip to the ‘main event’ with sex, but foreplay is just as important for everyone to have the best experience. 30 June 2023 6:02 PM
Intermittent fasting can protect your brain, here's how... Intermittent fasting could help protect the brain from age-related diseases like Alzheimer’s. 30 June 2023 5:57 PM
Is it time for companies to scrap the dreaded annual performance review? Are traditional performance reviews just a mindless box ticking exercise? There are more effective approaches businesses can use t... 29 June 2023 8:12 PM
View all Lifestyle
Banyana Banyana's World Cup preparations going well - Jermaine Seoposenwe South Africa will play a farewell match against Botswana on Sunday before departing for Australia and New Zealand. 29 June 2023 7:35 PM
Simone Biles makes gymnastics comeback after a two-year hiatus Simone Biles is set to return to gymnastics and participate in the Olympic Games in Paris. 29 June 2023 12:15 PM
Time changes robs hundreds of Comrades marathon runners of a medal The Running Mann blogger Stuart Mann speaks about the Comrades Marathon's time adjustments which affected hundreds of runners. 29 June 2023 11:08 AM
View all Sport
Mossel Bay sharks swim on to National Geographic Wild Sharkfest features shark content from off the coast, near Seal Island throughout July on National Geographic Wild. 29 June 2023 2:20 PM
Bruce Lee's daughter brings dad's TV series idea to life 50 years after he died Lester Kiewit speaks to Bruce Lee's daughter Shannon Lee about continuing her father's vision for a TV series called, The Warrior. 29 June 2023 11:34 AM
Madonna halts tour after being hospitalised with 'serious bacterial infection' Madonna postponed her tour until further notice after a ‘serious bacterial infection’ landed her in intensive care. 29 June 2023 9:16 AM
View all Entertainment
[IN PICS] Debris from the imploded Titan submerisible brought ashore Debris and presumed human remains from the Titan submersible have been brought ashore in Canada. 29 June 2023 12:54 PM
[WATCH] Paris burns after 'racist murder' by French police of 17-year-old Was this essentially a racist murder by a French police officer, asks Adam Gilchrist. 29 June 2023 9:11 AM
New EU pest measures threaten citrus industry and 'are really protectionism' 80 000 tons of oranges might not make it to European supermarket shelves because of the new EU regulations, warns the Citrus Growe... 28 June 2023 9:52 PM
View all World
[WATCH] Nigerians on the fence about President Tinubu's motorcade Bola Tinubu, the newly elected Nigerian president, appears to have stepped overboard with his motorcade. 29 June 2023 2:11 PM
Wagner Group mercenaries in Africa: What happens next? Wagner is likely to continue to bring misery to the African continent in multiple forms, suggests a study. 27 June 2023 2:29 PM
Former Botswana Minister opens up about being sexually harassed on the job Bogolo Kenewendo says when she reported the incident, her superiors thought it was an isolated case. 27 June 2023 11:55 AM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: Politicians, we see your 'friends' and from whom you ‘borrow’ Voters must raise the bar to which we hold politicians in South Africa. 29 June 2023 6:37 AM
Business or leisure? Clever BA ads celebrate REAL reasons you travel The British Airways 'A British Original' campaign was awarded the Outdoor Grand Prix at Cannes Lions, the 'Oscars' of the advertis... 28 June 2023 9:03 PM
'Drowning in work'? How to achieve more output and less stress for your team Ian Mann reviews 'Come Up for Air', described as a practical guide to 'free up an extra business day per week for everyone on your... 27 June 2023 8:21 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
World

New York holds breath over expected Trump indictment

22 March 2023 7:14 AM
by AFP
Tags:
Donald Trump
New York
Trump Towers

Donald Trump claimed that he would be arrested over hush money paid to a porn star in 2016.

NEW YORK - With barricades set up near Trump Tower and police on high alert, New York was holding its breath Wednesday for the likely indictment of Donald Trump, but the timing remained uncertain.

The ex-president himself claimed he would be arrested on Tuesday over hush money paid to a pornographic actress, but the day came and went and there were no signs of an indictment or arrest.

Some US media speculated that the grand jury hearing the case could vote to indict on Wednesday, but that it may be next week before Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg announces any charges and Trump is arraigned before a judge.

Bragg, an elected Democrat, has not confirmed any plans publicly and grand juries operate in secret to prevent perjury or witness tampering before trials, making it virtually impossible to follow their proceedings.

The DA has put key witnesses in front of the panel in recent weeks and offered Trump the opportunity to testify, hinting that an indictment is close.

The 76-year-old Republican would become the first former or sitting president to be charged with a crime if an indictment is filed -- a move that would send shock waves through the 2024 White House race, in which Trump is running to regain office.

The New York Police Department has geared up for an unprecedented arrest or self-surrender, which would see an ex-leader of the United States booked, fingerprinted and possibly even handcuffed, by erecting barricades outside Bragg's office and Trump Tower on Fifth Avenue.

'WITCH HUNT'

NBC News reported that every NYPD officer was ordered to wear their uniforms and prepare for deployment starting from Tuesday.

"While you will see an increased uniformed presence throughout the five boroughs, there are currently no credible threats to New York City," an NYPD spokesperson said in a statement.

Trump called over the weekend for mass protests if he is indicted, but there has so far been no indication of any large movement. Leading Trump figures such as his sons have not openly urged action in the streets as they did after the 2020 election, when President Joe Biden defeated Trump.

A Monday evening protest in lower Manhattan organized by the New York Young Republican Club attracted only a couple dozen Trump supporters.

Around 40 supporters rallied outside Trump's Florida residence in Mar-e-Lago Tuesday in support of him.

"I think the end result of this will just be that his support will grow," said 18-year-old Colton Mccormick, dressed in the colors of the American flag.

Bragg's inquiry centers on $130,000 paid weeks before the 2016 election to Stormy Daniels to stop the porn star from going public about an affair she says she had with Trump years earlier.

Trump's ex-lawyer-turned-enemy Michael Cohen, who has testified before the grand jury, told Congress in 2019 that he made the payment on Trump's behalf and was later reimbursed.

The payment to Daniels, if not properly accounted for, could result in a misdemeanor charge for falsifying business records.

That might be raised to a felony if the false accounting was intended to cover up a second crime, such as a campaign finance violation, which is punishable by up to four years behind bars.

Legal experts say the argument would be difficult to prove in court, however, and any jail time is far from certain.

An indictment would begin a lengthy process that could last several months, as the case would face a mountain of legal issues and move toward jury selection.

Trump has denied having had an affair with Daniels and has blasted the investigation as a "witch hunt."

"Our enemies are desperate to stop us because they know that we are the only ones who can stop them," Trump said in a video posted on his Truth Social platform overnight into Tuesday.

He is facing several criminal investigations at the state and federal level over possible wrongdoing that threaten his new run at the White House, including his efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss in the state of Georgia.


This article first appeared on EWN : New York holds breath over expected Trump indictment




22 March 2023 7:14 AM
by AFP
Tags:
Donald Trump
New York
Trump Towers

More from World

© jukurae/123rf.com

[IN PICS] Debris from the imploded Titan submerisible brought ashore

29 June 2023 12:54 PM

Debris and presumed human remains from the Titan submersible have been brought ashore in Canada.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Paris on fire after 'racist murder' by French police kills 17-year-old

[WATCH] Paris burns after 'racist murder' by French police of 17-year-old

29 June 2023 9:11 AM

Was this essentially a racist murder by a French police officer, asks Adam Gilchrist.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Unpicked oranges. Image: Hans Braxmeier from Pixabay

New EU pest measures threaten citrus industry and 'are really protectionism'

28 June 2023 9:52 PM

80 000 tons of oranges might not make it to European supermarket shelves because of the new EU regulations, warns the Citrus Growers' Association.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Donald Trump faces 37 charges of illegally retaining classified information

CNN obtains audio of Trump admitting to keeping classified Pentagon documents

28 June 2023 12:50 PM

In the exclusive audio, Trump acknowledges withholding classified Pentagon documents about a potential attack on Iran.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

What the Wagner Group revolt in Russia could mean for the war in Ukraine. Wikimedia Commons/Government of the Russian Federation

[WATCH] MIA exiled Wagner Group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin arrives in Belarus

28 June 2023 11:44 AM

Prior to this, Yevgeny Prigozhin was last seen on Saturday night.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Wagner has assisted rebel leader Khalifa Hiftar’s Libyan Arab Armed Forces. GettyImages / The Conversation

Wagner Group mercenaries in Africa: What happens next?

27 June 2023 2:29 PM

Wagner is likely to continue to bring misery to the African continent in multiple forms, suggests a study.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The OceanGate Titan submersible was on a journey to the Titanic wreck when it imploded. Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Madelgarius

Mom of teen who died on Titan sub says she gave up her seat for him

27 June 2023 1:10 PM

Suleman (19) and his father were among the five people who died when the vessel imploded.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Flags on Germany (l) and South Africa (r). © bikox99

German Foreign Minister visits South Africa to address the ongoing energy crisis

27 June 2023 11:33 AM

German Foreign Minister, Annalena Baerbock has embarked on a two-day visit to South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Wikimedia Commons by Brett Marlow

Wimbledon to use artificial intelligence for commentating championships

27 June 2023 11:19 AM

In a first for the tournament, Wimbledon will use AI commentary during matches starting on 3 July until the end of the 14-day event.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Russian President Vladimir Putin gestures during talks with delegates of the African Peace Initiative Mission in St Petersburg, Russia on 17 June 2023. Picture: @PresidencyZA/Twitter

Putin blames 'neo-Nazis in Kyiv and their Western patrons'

27 June 2023 8:21 AM

Putin has made his first public appearance since a group of rebellious mercenaries marched toward Moscow over the weekend.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Parts of SA shivering into the weekend as inclement, extreme weather continues

Local

Parly did everything ‘to the letter’ in handling of Phala Phala: Mapisa-Nqakula

Politics

City of Joburg implements tariff increases on 1 July (despite 42K objections!)

Local Business

EWN Highlights

Ramaphosa says govt will intervene in KZN's service delivery projects

30 June 2023 11:53 PM

The week that was: Phala Phala - Ramaphosa cleared, extracting 31 illegal miners

30 June 2023 11:43 PM

Kulelisonto: Uphumile umbiko wasePhala-Phala, udlame eDiepsloot

30 June 2023 11:35 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA