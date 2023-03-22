KZN shootings could be related to drug trafficking and taxi violence – police
DURBAN - Police said that the motive behind the killing of five people in two separate shootings in Durban might be related to taxi violence and drug trafficking.
A family of three, including their nine-year-old daughter, were shot and killed in a drive-by shooting in Springfield Park on Tuesday.
It was understood a group of gunmen opened fire on their vehicle on Peters Road, with the three occupants sustaining multiple gunshot wounds.
“A 42-year-old man, his 34-year-old wife, and their 9-year-old daughter were fatally wounded in an apparent drive-by shooting. The daughter was rushed to hospital to hospital, but she succumbed to gunshot injuries,” said the police’s Robert Netshiunda.
“Preliminary investigations suggest that the man who was shot was allegedly involved in drug-related activities in Chatsworth and was a person of interest in some of the cases that were being investigated by the Hawks.”
In a separate shooting that took place just an hour apart, two minibus taxi owners were murdered near the Berea Shopping Centre.
The men from the Durban Long-Distance Taxi Association were sleeping inside a taxi when two unknown gunmen armed with a rifle and a handgun approached them and fired shots in broad daylight.
“The motive of the shootings is being confirmed but taxi-related violence cannot be ruled out.”
This article first appeared on EWN
