World Water Day: South Africa's water minister joins conference in New York





World Water Day is highlighted annually with a global 'water conference' hosted by the United Nations in New York until 24 March.

The day has been observed since 22 March 1993 and aims to:

• Raise awareness about the importance of water

• Advocate for the sustainable management of freshwater resources

• Raise awareness around the two billion people currently living without access to safe water

• Discuss the negative effects of global warming, water pollution, and deteriorating water tables

This year, South Africa's Minister of Water and Sanitation, Senzo Mchunu, joins the conference.

Arrived in New York; currently in a briefing session with Ambassador Joyini, Deputy Permanent Representative Ambassador Mabongo as well as the officials from @DWS_RSA led by the Director-General, Dr Sean Phillips. pic.twitter.com/Oqoh2o406z ' Senzo Mchunu (@Senzo_Mchunu_) March 21, 2023

Each year focuses on a specific global issue.

This year's focus is on the global water and sanitation crisis, as an estimated two billion people lack access to safe drinking water.

Mchunu will represent South Africa and participate in a series of panel discussions with representatives from other countries to discuss the comprehensive measures being implemented by the South African government to ensure water security for all by 2030.

Welcoming the South African delegation in New York, on the eve of the UN Conference on Water; various stakeholders in the sector will be attending the conference which will focus on a number of themes such as climate change, governance and sustainability of water.@DWS_RSA pic.twitter.com/FGHqiqhobF ' Senzo Mchunu (@Senzo_Mchunu_) March 21, 2023

South Africa is a dry country and water, a basic need, is a privilege for some.

The country gets a mean annual precipitation of 497mm - almost 50% less than the global average of 860mm/year.

This water scarcity also presents in the way water resources are distributed in the country.

RELATED: [PICTURE] JOHANNESBURG RESIDENT SHOCKED BY BLUE 'WATER' FLOWING FROM TAP

Of course, the right to water and sanitation services is linked to the rights to life, dignity, health, housing, food, education, physical security, gender equality, and the prohibition against discrimination in South Africa.

Here's to hoping we reach that 2030 goal.

This article first appeared on KFM : World Water Day: South Africa's water minister joins conference in New York