Numsa to picket for an end to loadshedding
Zain Johnson speaks to Phakamile Hlubi-Majola, NUMSA National Spokesperson
Numsa is taking legal action to end loadshedding
They are demanding that critical sectors be exempt or given alternative energy supplies
Numsa, as well as a number of other parties, are taking legal action to demand the end of loadshedding.
It wants critical sectors such as public schools, public health institutions and police stations exempted from power cuts.
If it is not possible to exempt them from loadshedding, then those sectors must be provided with alternative forms of energy.Phakamile Hlubi-Majola, National Spokesperson - Numsa
The case is against the Presidency, the government of South Africa, the Department of Public Enterprises (DPE), the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE), and the Eskom board.
Hlubi-Majola says that all of these entities have a responsibility to ensure a consistent energy supply in one way or another, and all of them have failed.
On Wednesday March 22 NUMSA members will be picketing outside the North Gauteng High Court in Tshwane for the #StopLoadshedding court case.#ForTheLoveofTheWorkingClass' NUMSA (@Numsa_Media) March 21, 2023
She says adds this failure has led to fundamental rights violations as loadshedding inhibits people’s ability to receive adequate healthcare, schooling and more.
Numsa members are planning to demonstrate outside the North Gauteng High Court on Wednesday.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Numsa to picket for an end to loadshedding
