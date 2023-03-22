Numsa to picket for an end to loadshedding

Streaming issues? Report here
Richard Nwamba 1500 x 1500 2020 Richard Nwamba 1500 x 1500 2020
This is Africa with Richard Nwamba
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Best of 702
See full line-up
This is Africa with Richard Nwamba
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Gauteng police investigating circumstances surrounding Glenn Agliotti's death Officials confirmed the news of his death earlier on Saturday, only revealing that he died in hospital on Friday night. 1 July 2023 1:41 PM
Glenn Agliotti dies Gauteng police have confirmed that an inquest docket has been opened at the Douglasdale police station. 1 July 2023 12:15 PM
Amnesty International calls for justice for slain Bongeka Phungula & Popi Qwabe The two friends were shot dead and their bodies dumped by the side of a road in Soweto six years ago. 1 July 2023 11:53 AM
View all Local
Presidency on Phala Phala report: Ramaphosa has always maintained innocence Presidential spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said they have noted the report of the acting Public Protector which absolves the presi... 1 July 2023 11:07 AM
Phala Phala report: Ramaphosa absolved of any wrongdoing The Chapter 9 institution also investigated the conduct of the police’s handling the Phala Phala burglary. 30 June 2023 6:59 PM
ANCYL elective conference will go ahead as planned, says task team The league’s long-awaited elective conference was set to commence on Friday at the Nasrec Expo Centre in Johannesburg. 30 June 2023 6:19 PM
View all Politics
SA's perceived loyalty to Russia compromises investor interest: Economists Allegations that South Africa sold arms and ammunition used by the Kremlin in its war against Ukraine sent shockwaves through the... 30 June 2023 6:49 PM
Cannabis Training Academy offers 'higher' education South Africa's burgeoning dagga industry has resulted in opportunities. 30 June 2023 5:32 PM
SA crypto investment platform freezes quarter of clients' assets Revix has suspended withdrawals of 24% of its customers' deposits, after a freeze on withdrawals by one of its custody partners in... 29 June 2023 10:01 PM
View all Business
Is TikTok becoming the new 'Google'? Gen Z are reportedly using TikTok as their search engine, instead of the world's number-one search platform, Google. 1 July 2023 4:53 PM
‘We need a total reconfiguration of what a record label would look like' Renowned Jazz musician, Nduduzo Makhathini, weighs in on the issue of artists and their unhappiness with their recording contracts... 1 July 2023 2:33 PM
How much money do you need to buy a car in South Africa? Too much! A study by a price comparison website has found that our country has the worst car price-to-disposable income ratio. 1 July 2023 1:14 PM
View all Lifestyle
A lot of excitement ahead of Durban July: S’manga Khumalo Khumalo is the first black South African champion jockey and will be riding Rain in Holland in tomorrow’s event. 1 July 2023 9:59 AM
'English Premier League side Brentford eyeing trip to SA,' says CEO John Varney The Bees were one of the most impressive teams to watch in the Premier league last season, finishing above Chelsea and just 2 poin... 1 July 2023 9:53 AM
Banyana Banyana's World Cup preparations going well - Jermaine Seoposenwe South Africa will play a farewell match against Botswana on Sunday before departing for Australia and New Zealand. 29 June 2023 7:35 PM
View all Sport
‘We need a total reconfiguration of what a record label would look like' Renowned Jazz musician, Nduduzo Makhathini, weighs in on the issue of artists and their unhappiness with their recording contracts... 1 July 2023 2:33 PM
Shabalabas! Tik Tok star Leo Faro inspires youth with his positivity Ten year old Tiktok star Leo Faro and his parents Deirdre and Fabian join Sara-Jayne in the studio. 1 July 2023 1:01 PM
Shark lovers plan your schedule! Nat Geo's Sharkfest is back in July Sara-Jayne Makwala-King speaks to Sophumelela Qoma, Oceans Research Foundation project manager on Sharkfest. 1 July 2023 9:58 AM
View all Entertainment
[IN PICS] Debris from the imploded Titan submerisible brought ashore Debris and presumed human remains from the Titan submersible have been brought ashore in Canada. 29 June 2023 12:54 PM
[WATCH] Paris burns after 'racist murder' by French police of 17-year-old Was this essentially a racist murder by a French police officer, asks Adam Gilchrist. 29 June 2023 9:11 AM
New EU pest measures threaten citrus industry and 'are really protectionism' 80 000 tons of oranges might not make it to European supermarket shelves because of the new EU regulations, warns the Citrus Growe... 28 June 2023 9:52 PM
View all World
[WATCH] Nigerians on the fence about President Tinubu's motorcade Bola Tinubu, the newly elected Nigerian president, appears to have stepped overboard with his motorcade. 29 June 2023 2:11 PM
Wagner Group mercenaries in Africa: What happens next? Wagner is likely to continue to bring misery to the African continent in multiple forms, suggests a study. 27 June 2023 2:29 PM
Former Botswana Minister opens up about being sexually harassed on the job Bogolo Kenewendo says when she reported the incident, her superiors thought it was an isolated case. 27 June 2023 11:55 AM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: Politicians, we see your 'friends' and from whom you ‘borrow’ Voters must raise the bar to which we hold politicians in South Africa. 29 June 2023 6:37 AM
Business or leisure? Clever BA ads celebrate REAL reasons you travel The British Airways 'A British Original' campaign was awarded the Outdoor Grand Prix at Cannes Lions, the 'Oscars' of the advertis... 28 June 2023 9:03 PM
'Drowning in work'? How to achieve more output and less stress for your team Ian Mann reviews 'Come Up for Air', described as a practical guide to 'free up an extra business day per week for everyone on your... 27 June 2023 8:21 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local
fiber_manual_record
Business

Numsa to picket for an end to loadshedding

22 March 2023 8:03 AM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
NUMSA
Loadshedding

Members of the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa are set to stage a demonstration to demand an end to load shedding.

Zain Johnson speaks to Phakamile Hlubi-Majola, NUMSA National Spokesperson

  • Numsa is taking legal action to end loadshedding

  • They are demanding that critical sectors be exempt or given alternative energy supplies

Numsa, as well as a number of other parties, are taking legal action to demand the end of loadshedding.

It wants critical sectors such as public schools, public health institutions and police stations exempted from power cuts.

If it is not possible to exempt them from loadshedding, then those sectors must be provided with alternative forms of energy.

Phakamile Hlubi-Majola, National Spokesperson - Numsa

The case is against the Presidency, the government of South Africa, the Department of Public Enterprises (DPE), the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE), and the Eskom board.

Hlubi-Majola says that all of these entities have a responsibility to ensure a consistent energy supply in one way or another, and all of them have failed.

She says adds this failure has led to fundamental rights violations as loadshedding inhibits people’s ability to receive adequate healthcare, schooling and more.

Numsa members are planning to demonstrate outside the North Gauteng High Court on Wednesday.

Listen to the interview for more.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Numsa to picket for an end to loadshedding




22 March 2023 8:03 AM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
NUMSA
Loadshedding

More from Local

Glenn Agliotti inside the South Gauteng High Court on 17 November, 2010. Picture: Taurai Maduna/Eyewitness News

Gauteng police investigating circumstances surrounding Glenn Agliotti's death

1 July 2023 1:41 PM

Officials confirmed the news of his death earlier on Saturday, only revealing that he died in hospital on Friday night.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Taurai Maduna/Eyewitness News

Glenn Agliotti dies

1 July 2023 12:15 PM

Gauteng police have confirmed that an inquest docket has been opened at the Douglasdale police station.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Amnesty International has called for justice for the murders of Popi Qwabe and Bongeka Phungula who were killed in 2017 in Soweto, with their bodies covered on the side of a road. Picture: Twitter/@AmnestySAfrica

Amnesty International calls for justice for slain Bongeka Phungula & Popi Qwabe

1 July 2023 11:53 AM

The two friends were shot dead and their bodies dumped by the side of a road in Soweto six years ago.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Danny Jones does the dance challenge with staff at Woolworths Constantia Village Photo: @dannymjones/ Tiktok

Can you do the Mandela Day Dance Challenge?

1 July 2023 11:41 AM

Sara-Jayne speaks to Danny Jones, a choreographer at Afrika Ablaze Dance Co about the Mandela Day Dance Challenge.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

President Cyril Ramaphosa responded to the debate on his State of the Nation Address in Parliament on 16 February 2023. Picture: @PresidencyZA/Twitter

Presidency on Phala Phala report: Ramaphosa has always maintained innocence

1 July 2023 11:07 AM

Presidential spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said they have noted the report of the acting Public Protector which absolves the president of alleged abuse of power or breaches of the Executive Ethics Code.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Sharks in the ocean. Picture: PIRO from Pixabay

Shark lovers plan your schedule! Nat Geo's Sharkfest is back in July

1 July 2023 9:58 AM

Sara-Jayne Makwala-King speaks to Sophumelela Qoma, Oceans Research Foundation project manager on Sharkfest.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses residents during a presidential imbizo in Paarl, in the Western Cape on 19 May 2023. Picture: @PresidencyZA/Twitter

Public Protector clears Ramaphosa in Phala Phala farm scandal

30 June 2023 8:15 PM

The report clearing Ramaphosa of wrongdoing does not necessarily mean he is out of the woods yet.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, also called the Hawks, is responsible for combating, investigating and preventing national priority crimes.

Hawks arrest Limpopo teenager after being found with R1.6 million in cash

30 June 2023 6:26 PM

The 19-year-old is facing a charge of money laundering after being caught with cash stuffed into plastic bags.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The Financial Sector Conduct Authority has declared crypto assets to be financial products in SA. Image: @ promesaartstudio/123rf.com

SA crypto investment platform freezes quarter of clients' assets

29 June 2023 10:01 PM

Revix has suspended withdrawals of 24% of its customers' deposits, after a freeze on withdrawals by one of its custody partners in South Korea.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

BMW's Rosslyn manufacturing plant - BMW South Africa on Facebook @BMWSA

BMW investing R4.2bn in SA plant to manufacture its next-gen X3 hybrid

29 June 2023 9:01 PM

The BMW Group has announced an investment of R4.2 billion in its Rosslyn manufacturing plant outside Pretoria.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Business

R5 coins © paperstreetdesign/123rf.com

SA's perceived loyalty to Russia compromises investor interest: Economists

30 June 2023 6:49 PM

Allegations that South Africa sold arms and ammunition used by the Kremlin in its war against Ukraine sent shockwaves through the financial markets and caused the rand to collapse last month.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cannabis Training Academy offers 'higher' education

30 June 2023 5:32 PM

South Africa's burgeoning dagga industry has resulted in opportunities.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The Financial Sector Conduct Authority has declared crypto assets to be financial products in SA. Image: @ promesaartstudio/123rf.com

SA crypto investment platform freezes quarter of clients' assets

29 June 2023 10:01 PM

Revix has suspended withdrawals of 24% of its customers' deposits, after a freeze on withdrawals by one of its custody partners in South Korea.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

BMW's Rosslyn manufacturing plant - BMW South Africa on Facebook @BMWSA

BMW investing R4.2bn in SA plant to manufacture its next-gen X3 hybrid

29 June 2023 9:01 PM

The BMW Group has announced an investment of R4.2 billion in its Rosslyn manufacturing plant outside Pretoria.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ammentorp/123rf.com

Is it time for companies to scrap the dreaded annual performance review?

29 June 2023 8:12 PM

Are traditional performance reviews just a mindless box ticking exercise? There are more effective approaches businesses can use to monitor and improve performance says Jack Hammer's Advaita Naidoo.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: © rocketclips/123rf.com

Consumer confidence is shattered - CCI at 2nd lowest reading since 1994

29 June 2023 7:39 PM

The FNB/BER Consumer Confidence Index shows consumers' "tremendous concern about SA’s economic prospects and their household finances".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

House Landlord or lawyer in suit showing eviction notice on isolated background. Image: 123rf

It's the law! Landlords may NOT disconnect defaulting tenants’ water and power

29 June 2023 9:41 AM

The High Court this week ruled that a court order must be obtained before disconnecting a defaulting tenant's utilities.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Johannesburg MMC for Finance Dada Morero delivering the City of Johannesburg's budget speech for the 2023/2024 financial year on 13 June 2023. Picture: Twitter/CityofJoburgZA

City of Joburg implements tariff increases on 1 July (despite 42K objections!)

29 June 2023 8:18 AM

The tariff hike affects key services such as water, electricity, property rates and refuse and sanitation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Unpicked oranges. Image: Hans Braxmeier from Pixabay

New EU pest measures threaten citrus industry and 'are really protectionism'

28 June 2023 9:52 PM

80 000 tons of oranges might not make it to European supermarket shelves because of the new EU regulations, warns the Citrus Growers' Association.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image from British Airways' 'A British Original' campaign on britishairways.com

Business or leisure? Clever BA ads celebrate REAL reasons you travel

28 June 2023 9:03 PM

The British Airways 'A British Original' campaign was awarded the Outdoor Grand Prix at Cannes Lions, the 'Oscars' of the advertising industry.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Gauteng police investigating circumstances surrounding Glenn Agliotti's death

Local

Are you struggling to find your purpose? Here's why you need a life coach

Lifestyle

Can you do the Mandela Day Dance Challenge?

Local

EWN Highlights

Mbalula: New ANCYL leadership must ensure league never faces another disbandment

1 July 2023 9:27 PM

Ramaphosa approves 3% salary increase for all public office bearers

1 July 2023 8:08 PM

Phala Phala: ANC welcomes PP report clearing Ramaphosa of any wrongdoing

1 July 2023 7:59 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA