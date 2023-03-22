Exercise smarter, not harder (and for no longer than 45mins) – personal trainer





Africa Melane speaks to personal trainer Kieran Evans.

How long should you be exercising?

According to Evans, as long as the workout activities you are doing are elevating your heart rate, or putting your body under sufficient strain, you are on the right track.

[This is] not necessarily when you are walking in a store... if you are walking at a high pace and your heart rate is going above 90 beats per minute, that is something you can consider to be exercise. Kieran Evans, personal trainer

He recommends that people aim for 45-minute, intense and structured workouts.

The more you extend your workout to an hour, or hour and a half, the more time you spend doing nothing. Kieran Evans, personal trainer

It is more important to have a shorter training time period that is super intense and super effective to achieve the goal for the day. Kieran Evans, personal trainer

By finishing your workout in 45 minutes, you're more likely to prioritise them.

