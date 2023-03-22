SA will not be developed until there is free education, says Jacob Zuma





DURBAN - Former president Jacob Zuma said South Africa would not be a developed state unless it implements free tertiary education.

The former president said a government should ensure that its youth has the best education.

Zuma was speaking at South African National Civic Organisation (Sanco) event in Durban in his capacity as the organisation’s KwaZulu Natal chairperson.

The former president told the Sanco members that the provincial leaders would have to push government to deliver such services to the people.

Zuma said that he joined the civic organisation to fight for human rights.

While addressing the Sanco Human Rights Day event on Tuesday, Zuma said Sanco must fight for free higher education.

“There is no nation that can be developed or be powerful without educating its youth. In fact, government should force any child to go to school and wonder around.”

In 2017, Zuma announced that government would subsidise free education for poor students.

This was after the Heher Commission - which Zuma established - said the state had no capacity to give all students free education.

Since the fees must fall movement in 2015, protests have erupted at university campuses at the start of the academic year over financial exclusion due historical debt.

Students lamented the high cost of tertiary education in the country.

