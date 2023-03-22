SA will not be developed until there is free education, says Jacob Zuma
DURBAN - Former president Jacob Zuma said South Africa would not be a developed state unless it implements free tertiary education.
The former president said a government should ensure that its youth has the best education.
Zuma was speaking at South African National Civic Organisation (Sanco) event in Durban in his capacity as the organisation’s KwaZulu Natal chairperson.
The former president told the Sanco members that the provincial leaders would have to push government to deliver such services to the people.
Zuma said that he joined the civic organisation to fight for human rights.
While addressing the Sanco Human Rights Day event on Tuesday, Zuma said Sanco must fight for free higher education.
“There is no nation that can be developed or be powerful without educating its youth. In fact, government should force any child to go to school and wonder around.”
In 2017, Zuma announced that government would subsidise free education for poor students.
This was after the Heher Commission - which Zuma established - said the state had no capacity to give all students free education.
Since the fees must fall movement in 2015, protests have erupted at university campuses at the start of the academic year over financial exclusion due historical debt.
Students lamented the high cost of tertiary education in the country.
This article first appeared on EWN : SA will not be developed until there is free education, says Jacob Zuma
Source : Supplied
More from Local
Gauteng police investigating circumstances surrounding Glenn Agliotti's death
Officials confirmed the news of his death earlier on Saturday, only revealing that he died in hospital on Friday night.Read More
Glenn Agliotti dies
Gauteng police have confirmed that an inquest docket has been opened at the Douglasdale police station.Read More
Amnesty International calls for justice for slain Bongeka Phungula & Popi Qwabe
The two friends were shot dead and their bodies dumped by the side of a road in Soweto six years ago.Read More
Can you do the Mandela Day Dance Challenge?
Sara-Jayne speaks to Danny Jones, a choreographer at Afrika Ablaze Dance Co about the Mandela Day Dance Challenge.Read More
Presidency on Phala Phala report: Ramaphosa has always maintained innocence
Presidential spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said they have noted the report of the acting Public Protector which absolves the president of alleged abuse of power or breaches of the Executive Ethics Code.Read More
Shark lovers plan your schedule! Nat Geo's Sharkfest is back in July
Sara-Jayne Makwala-King speaks to Sophumelela Qoma, Oceans Research Foundation project manager on Sharkfest.Read More
Public Protector clears Ramaphosa in Phala Phala farm scandal
The report clearing Ramaphosa of wrongdoing does not necessarily mean he is out of the woods yet.Read More
Hawks arrest Limpopo teenager after being found with R1.6 million in cash
The 19-year-old is facing a charge of money laundering after being caught with cash stuffed into plastic bags.Read More
SA crypto investment platform freezes quarter of clients' assets
Revix has suspended withdrawals of 24% of its customers' deposits, after a freeze on withdrawals by one of its custody partners in South Korea.Read More