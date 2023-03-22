Tshwane council to give second shot at electing new mayor Wednesday
TSHWANE - The Tshwane council will attempt to sit for a second time on Wednesday to elect an executive mayor.
Last Friday, elections could not take place after councillors from the Democratic Alliance (DA)-led coalition staged a walkout, in protest to two expelled ActionSA councillors being allowed to vote.
The position of mayor was left vacant since Dr Murunwa Makwarela resigned earlier March.
Makwarela relinquished his mayoral chain, following revelations that he forged a court letter that stated he had been rehabilitated from his insolvency status.
ALSO READ:
- Hawks asked to probe former Tshwane mayor Makwarela for fraud
- Tshwane ActionSA councillor says he was offered R1m to vote for Makwarela
Whoever is elected on Wednesday will become the third Tshwane executive mayor in 2023.
The leadership instability in the capital city has also caught the attention of its most famous resident, President Cyril Ramaphosa.
Presidential spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said that Ramaphosa was concerned about the effect on service delivery that was caused by political infighting in Tshwane.
“The president is concerned, more broadly, about a number of issues that are currently impacting the effectiveness of local government, and that goes beyond any particular metro that is currently going through a political dispute.”
The DA-led multiparty coalition will be putting up DA councillor Cilliers Brink, while Eyewitness News understands that the African National Congress (ANC) coalition will be backing the lone-seat councillor Molwantwa Tshabadi from the Pan Africanist Congress of Azania (PAC).
This article first appeared on EWN : Tshwane council to give second shot at electing new mayor Wednesday
