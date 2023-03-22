China bans GRUESOME new Winnie the Pooh film
The bizarre slasher film _Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey _has been banned in Hong Kong and Macau.
The horror movie was set to open in Asia on Thursday (23 March) but distributor VII Pillars confirms that cinemas have been prohibited from showing it.
Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey is out! pic.twitter.com/iGfQhafpcL' Every Movie Plug 🎬 🔌 (@everymovieplug) March 20, 2023
While no official reason for the ban has been given, the _Pooh _character was previously targeted by Chinese censors after a meme comparing him to President Xi Jinping surfaced.
China clamped down on references to the character, including banning the 2018 _Christopher Robin _film.
‘Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey’ has grossed over $1.52M at the domestic box-office.' Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) February 19, 2023
The film cost less than $100,000 to produce. pic.twitter.com/TDQV7O3cFc
The independent film sees everyone’s favourite bear turn feral, embarking on a killing spree.
Director Rhys-Frake Waterfield was able to make the film after the 95-year-old copyright on the first Winnie the Pooh story lapsed in the US in January 2020.
This article first appeared on 947 : China bans GRUESOME new Winnie the Pooh film
More from Entertainment
‘We need a total reconfiguration of what a record label would look like'
Renowned Jazz musician, Nduduzo Makhathini, weighs in on the issue of artists and their unhappiness with their recording contracts.Read More
Shabalabas! Tik Tok star Leo Faro inspires youth with his positivity
Ten year old Tiktok star Leo Faro and his parents Deirdre and Fabian join Sara-Jayne in the studio.Read More
Shark lovers plan your schedule! Nat Geo's Sharkfest is back in July
Sara-Jayne Makwala-King speaks to Sophumelela Qoma, Oceans Research Foundation project manager on Sharkfest.Read More
Mossel Bay sharks swim on to National Geographic Wild
Sharkfest features shark content from off the coast, near Seal Island throughout July on National Geographic Wild.Read More
Bruce Lee's daughter brings dad's TV series idea to life 50 years after he died
Lester Kiewit speaks to Bruce Lee's daughter Shannon Lee about continuing her father's vision for a TV series called, The Warrior.Read More
Madonna halts tour after being hospitalised with 'serious bacterial infection'
Madonna postponed her tour until further notice after a ‘serious bacterial infection’ landed her in intensive care.Read More
Kevin Spacey's sexual assault trial starts: 'The media made me a monster'
Actor Kevin Spacey has arrived at Southwark Crown Court in London for the start of his sexual assault trial.Read More
[LISTEN] Meet the Betereinders – a group working towards a united South Africa
"The idea was to have a bit of fun; to get black and white people together."Read More
Via Katlehong brings pantsula culture to the Joburg Theatre
'Via Injabulo' opens at the Joburg Theatre from 29 June to 2 July.Read More