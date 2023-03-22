Streaming issues? Report here
This is Africa with Richard Nwamba
This is Africa with Richard Nwamba
18:00 - 20:00
China bans GRUESOME new Winnie the Pooh film

22 March 2023 11:27 AM
by Chanté Ho Hip
Tags:
Winnie The Pooh

The bizarre horror film sees everyone’s favourite bear turn feral, going on a killing spree.

The bizarre slasher film _Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey _has been banned in Hong Kong and Macau.

The horror movie was set to open in Asia on Thursday (23 March) but distributor VII Pillars confirms that cinemas have been prohibited from showing it.

While no official reason for the ban has been given, the _Pooh _character was previously targeted by Chinese censors after a meme comparing him to President Xi Jinping surfaced.

China clamped down on references to the character, including banning the 2018 _Christopher Robin _film.

The independent film sees everyone’s favourite bear turn feral, embarking on a killing spree.

Director Rhys-Frake Waterfield was able to make the film after the 95-year-old copyright on the first Winnie the Pooh story lapsed in the US in January 2020.


This article first appeared on 947 : China bans GRUESOME new Winnie the Pooh film




Picture: Pixabay

‘We need a total reconfiguration of what a record label would look like'

1 July 2023 2:33 PM

Renowned Jazz musician, Nduduzo Makhathini, weighs in on the issue of artists and their unhappiness with their recording contracts.

Leo Faro and parents Fabian and Diedre with Sara-Jayne. Photo: Cape Talk

Shabalabas! Tik Tok star Leo Faro inspires youth with his positivity

1 July 2023 1:01 PM

Ten year old Tiktok star Leo Faro and his parents Deirdre and Fabian join Sara-Jayne in the studio.

FILE: Sharks in the ocean. Picture: PIRO from Pixabay

Shark lovers plan your schedule! Nat Geo's Sharkfest is back in July

1 July 2023 9:58 AM

Sara-Jayne Makwala-King speaks to Sophumelela Qoma, Oceans Research Foundation project manager on Sharkfest.

Image source: supplied

Mossel Bay sharks swim on to National Geographic Wild

29 June 2023 2:20 PM

Sharkfest features shark content from off the coast, near Seal Island throughout July on National Geographic Wild.

Image source: Wikimedia Commons by Brick Me Up Scottie

Bruce Lee's daughter brings dad's TV series idea to life 50 years after he died

29 June 2023 11:34 AM

Lester Kiewit speaks to Bruce Lee's daughter Shannon Lee about continuing her father's vision for a TV series called, The Warrior.

Image source: Wikimedia Commons by @chrisweger

Madonna halts tour after being hospitalised with 'serious bacterial infection'

29 June 2023 9:16 AM

Madonna postponed her tour until further notice after a ‘serious bacterial infection’ landed her in intensive care.

Image source: Wikimedia Commons by Maryland GovPics

Kevin Spacey's sexual assault trial starts: 'The media made me a monster'

29 June 2023 8:47 AM

Actor Kevin Spacey has arrived at Southwark Crown Court in London for the start of his sexual assault trial.

Meet the Betereinders – a group working towards a united South Africa. Pixabay/David_Peterson

[LISTEN] Meet the Betereinders – a group working towards a united South Africa

28 June 2023 1:32 PM

"The idea was to have a bit of fun; to get black and white people together."

Via Katlehong's 'Via Injabulo' show opens at the Joburg Theatre. Photo: Facebook/Via Katlehong

Via Katlehong brings pantsula culture to the Joburg Theatre

28 June 2023 12:57 PM

'Via Injabulo' opens at the Joburg Theatre from 29 June to 2 July.

Scottish singer Lewis Capaldi performs on The Pyramid Stage on day 4 of the Glastonbury festival in the village of Pilton in Somerset, southwest England, on 24 June 2023.

[WATCH] Crowd sings on as Lewis Capaldi's Tourette's twitches appear during show

28 June 2023 12:27 PM

The 26-year-old singer-songwriter's performance at Glastonbury was cut short by twitching brought on by his Tourette's syndrome.

