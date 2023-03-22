[LISTEN] What you need to know about Ramadan





Clarence Ford interviews Sheikh Sulaimaan Ravat, an award-winning presenter at Radio Islam International.

Ramadan falls in the ninth month in the lunar calendar, which is the calendar followed by Muslims

If the moon is sighted tonight, then it will be the first day of Ramadan and tomorrow will be the first day of fast

Muslims will fast for 30 days consecutively, from dawn until dusk

Ravat says that Ramadan is a significant month, as the Qur'an was revealed during the month of Ramadan.

He adds that fasting was made obligatory for 29 or 30 consecutive days during Ramadan.

Ramadan

The 30 days are broken up into three different 'categories'

The first 10 days are underpinned by mercy

The middle 10 days are underpinned by forgiveness

The last 10 days are underpinned by salvation

The significance of fasting is to enhance your level of piety, says Ravat.

When one is in the routine of eating and then being unable to eat or engage in intimacy, Ravat says it makes one more aware of the Creator.

Additionally, when you deprive your system of nourishment for a period of time, it helps enhance your spirituality.

RELATED: Fitness and fasting: how to adapt a training schedule during Ramadan

While feeding and providing for others isn't necessarily the objective of Ramadan when you fast, you become more aware of those who cannot afford food, says Ravat.

Ramadan is a month when hearts are softer; people are more charitable. Sheikh Sulaimaan Ravat, Presenter – Radio Islam International

The primary objective of Ramadan is to enhance and nurture your relationship with the Almighty, says Ravat.

It's about becoming a better version of a servant of your Maker and Creator. Sheikh Sulaimaan Ravat, Presenter – Radio Islam International

If the moon is sighted tonight, then it will be the first day of Ramadan and tomorrow will be the first day of fast, says Ravat.

While there is technology that can indicate when there'll be a full moon, Shiekh Ravat says that a physical sighting is more significant based on tradition.

Islam gives you a sense of purpose. Sheikh Sulaimaan Ravat, Presenter – Radio Islam International

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : [LISTEN] What you need to know about Ramadan