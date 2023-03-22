Calling all musicians! Fête de la Musique Festival is inviting YOU to play
Bongani Bingwa speaks to Sophie Boulé, Deputy Director for Culture at the French Institute of South Africa.
The Institute has opened applications for this year’s Fête de la Musique Festival, set to take place on 24 June in Johannesburg.
The popular, free music and cultural festival, which was started in France 40 years ago, returns to South Africa for another year.
Fête de la Musique Festival has become one of France’s greatest cultural events over the years and now it is celebrated in no less than 700 cities in the world, in 120 countries, including South Africa.Sophie Boulé, Deputy Director - French Institute of South Africa
The festival gives attendees the chance to discover new musical trends from traditional music to rap, hip-hop, techno, world music, carnival music and so much more.
Applications are open to all musicians, bands, singers and DJs from all music genres.
There are many success stories... we have helped discover very successful singers, bands, and musicians. It [the festival] works like an incubator of young talents.Sophie Boulé, Deputy Director - French Institute of South Africa
Successful applicants will have the opportunity to join the likes of Msaki, Samthing Soweto, Vaudou Game, and so many more on stage.
Send in your applications before 15 April - only the first 300 applications will be considered.
To find out more, visit the Fête de la Musique Festival website.
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/stock-photo/johannesburg_skyline.html
