Whistleblowers: 'We need to put pressure on govt to act with speed'

Streaming issues? Report here
Clement Manyathela 1500 x 1500 2020 Clement Manyathela 1500 x 1500 2020
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Is South Africa ready to make changes to its Constitution? While much has been done to address past injustices, President Ramaphosa says there's a lot more work that still needs to be done. 23 March 2023 11:33 AM
South Africa arresting Putin at BRICS in August would be 'declaration of war' Russia's ex-president Dmitry Medvedev says any arrest of Vladimir Putin abroad would be 'declaration of war'. 23 March 2023 10:08 AM
Matshela Koko back in court for multi-billion rand Eskom corruption case The former acting CEO of Eskom was charged with 7 others for charges including fraud, corruption and money laundering relating to... 23 March 2023 9:37 AM
View all Local
'Shutdown may have fizzled, but EFF messaging to target market very effective' The Ornico Group's Oresti Patricios explains why he believes the EFF's consistent messaging will bear fruit for Julius Malema at t... 22 March 2023 7:37 PM
A bromance we didn't see coming - Julius Malema and Carl Niehaus The unexpected alliance was formed as Carl Niehaus joined Julius Malema for the EFF's national shutdown. 22 March 2023 12:15 PM
The implications as CR gets more cozy with China, as it gets cozier with Russia Political journalist John Matisson asks whether President Cyril Ramaphosa's endorsement of China's foreign policy is overreach. 21 March 2023 9:34 PM
View all Politics
Load shedding to blame for 13.6% food inflation, says economist Nedbank economist Isaac Matshego said the use of diesel and petrol to run generators compounded the cost of food production. 23 March 2023 6:46 AM
BP to stop refuelling for SA airports, 'suspicion PetroSA is muscling in' The British oil and gas giant has announced it's withdrawing from serving airports in South Africa. 22 March 2023 10:44 PM
Inflation rises for first time in 4 months as food prices keep rocketing Annual consumer price inflation edged to 7.0% in February - while it's not a big jump, the fact that it is fairly broad-based is a... 22 March 2023 6:51 PM
View all Business
Do you drive a high risk car? You may need a tracker to get the best insurance For certain cars in certain areas, insurance companies are insisting that an owner installs a tracker or pays a higher premium. 23 March 2023 9:54 AM
'I love cleaning, I love dirt': Cleanfluencers sweep TikTok, drawing millions "Cleanfluencers" are taking social media by storm, with millions watching them scour filthy homes and dole out cleaning hacks. 23 March 2023 8:48 AM
How to avoid being duped by debt counsellors offering a debt review "Never sign a form without reading every word of it," says Wendy Knowler, consumer journalist. 22 March 2023 5:29 PM
View all Lifestyle
Brian Mitchell: Boxing in SA is not dead Former WBA and IBF Junior Lightweight Champion now has his own gym, trains many youngsters in the country. 22 March 2023 8:26 PM
Family of former SA coach Clive Barker open up about his deteriorating health Former Bafana Bafana coach, Clive Barker was re-admitted to hospital last week and has been diagnosed with Lewy body dementia. 20 March 2023 8:14 PM
New golf rule proposes cutting distance golf balls can fly at top tournaments Golf's got enough problems at the moment and this is an additional one, says Craig Ray, Daily Maverick Sports Editor.. 20 March 2023 3:23 PM
View all Sport
Calling all musicians! Fête de la Musique Festival is inviting YOU to play The festival returns to Johannesburg this year, inviting all musicians, singers, bands and DJs to join its star-studded line-up. 22 March 2023 12:51 PM
China bans GRUESOME new Winnie the Pooh film The bizarre horror film sees everyone’s favourite bear turn feral, going on a killing spree. 22 March 2023 11:27 AM
FREE travel spoils? Yes, they exist... during your birthday month in Cape Town A travel editor shares all the ways you can travel around beautiful Cape Town and save money when it's your birthday. 20 March 2023 7:16 AM
View all Entertainment
Deadly fungal infections spreading at alarming rate across the United States Cases of candida auris fungal infections are on the rise throughout the United States. 23 March 2023 11:19 AM
Indonesia orders High Schools to start at... 5.30am?!! We kid you not It is never easy to get teenagers out of bed. But in Indonesia, it just got even harder. 23 March 2023 9:36 AM
DNA analysis of Beethoven's hair provides new clues to his death Beethoven died in Vienna nearly 200 years ago after a lifetime of composing some of the most influential works in classical music. 23 March 2023 8:33 AM
View all World
Over 500 dead as long-lasting Cyclone Freddy rips through southeast Africa Cyclone Freddy left a trail of destruction across southern Africa since late February when it first made landfall. 22 March 2023 7:28 AM
Did Russian group Wagner kill 9 Chinese workers in Central African Republic? China's President Xi Jinping is calling for the perpetrators to be "severely" punished. 20 March 2023 8:11 AM
Pressure mounts on Namibian president to respond to Phala Phala Pressure is mounting on the President of Namibia, Hage Geingob, for his alleged involvement in the Phala Phala saga. 17 March 2023 10:46 AM
View all Africa
[WATCH] 'Clever' Nedbank ad uses chess to teach lessons about entrepreneurship The Ornico Group's Oresti Patricios shares the week's advertising 'heroes' and 'zeros' on The Money Show. 21 March 2023 10:02 PM
'Vaping creates new nicotine addicts' - Pulmonologist Vaping may be less harmful than smoking cigarettes, but you're still consuming a hellishly addictive drug. 20 March 2023 9:33 AM
MANDY WIENER: National shutdowns, rhetoric & assassinations - SA ruled by fear South Africa is being held captive by fear mongering and a lack of rule of law in the country, writes Mandy Wiener. 20 March 2023 8:08 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Whistleblowers: 'We need to put pressure on govt to act with speed'

23 March 2023 7:05 AM
by Karabo Tebele
Tags:
SA Police Service
Martha Ngoye
Whistlebower

Patricia Mashale fled to an unknown location after exposing alleged corruption in the police service.

Thabo Shole Mashao interviews Tebogo Khaas, Chairperson and founder of The Public Interest SA.

The Public Interest SA is calling on the government to act decisively in protecting the livelihoods of whistleblowers, who often lose everything when they speak out against corruption.

The City of Cape Town wants you to piemp for cash. © iuphotos/123rf.com
The City of Cape Town wants you to piemp for cash. © iuphotos/123rf.com

We are very much complicit through our silence, muted advocacy, and complicit in our duty to serve our whistleblowers.

Tebogo Khaas, Chairman - The Public Interest SA

We failed to make sure that their mental health is taken care off and we need to put pressure on those in power to act with speed.

Tebogo Khaas, Chairman - The Public Interest SA

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.




23 March 2023 7:05 AM
by Karabo Tebele
Tags:
SA Police Service
Martha Ngoye
Whistlebower

More from Local

Picture: © archnoi1/123rf.com

Is South Africa ready to make changes to its Constitution?

23 March 2023 11:33 AM

While much has been done to address past injustices, President Ramaphosa says there's a lot more work that still needs to be done.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

President Cyril Ramaphosa with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin at the BRICS Summit. Picture: GCIS.

South Africa arresting Putin at BRICS in August would be 'declaration of war'

23 March 2023 10:08 AM

Russia's ex-president Dmitry Medvedev says any arrest of Vladimir Putin abroad would be 'declaration of war'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Former Eskom chief executive Matshela Koko and seven co-accused appeared before the Middleburg Magistrates Court on 27 October 2022 for a case related to millions of rands worth of contracts for work at Kusile Power Station. Picture: Katlego Jiyane/ Eyewitness News

Matshela Koko back in court for multi-billion rand Eskom corruption case

23 March 2023 9:37 AM

The former acting CEO of Eskom was charged with 7 others for charges including fraud, corruption and money laundering relating to a multibillion-rand contract that Eskom entered into in 2015.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Minster of Electricity Kgosientso Ramokgopa visiting an Eskom power station as part of his tour to several power stations across the across the country, where he was assessing the efficiency of the utility's stations. Picture: @Kgosientsho_R/Twitter.com

Consistent energy availability will end load shedding - Electricity Minister

23 March 2023 8:04 AM

The minister was visiting Eskom's poorly performing coal-fired power stations to establish comprehensive a plan to improve their energy efficiency.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Phala Phala. Picture: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News

DA's motion to establish ad hoc committee to probe Phala Phala fails

23 March 2023 7:31 AM

The Democratic Alliance's call for the establishment of an ad hoc committee failed when 135 MPs voted for it, while 204 voted against it.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Potholes in Mahikeng. Picture: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News

[LISTEN] Should citizens take infrastructure repairs into their own hands?

23 March 2023 7:24 AM

The state of our roads is dire in some parts of the country, with private entities beginning to take over the repair of potholes.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ chalabala/123rf.com

BP to stop refuelling for SA airports, 'suspicion PetroSA is muscling in'

22 March 2023 10:44 PM

The British oil and gas giant has announced it's withdrawing from serving airports in South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: The SpendTrends2023 report covers the period from 2019 to 2022, and also reflects how inflation starting to rocket last year has affected the haves and have-nots. Picture: © rido/ 123rf.com

Inflation rises for first time in 4 months as food prices keep rocketing

22 March 2023 6:51 PM

Annual consumer price inflation edged to 7.0% in February - while it's not a big jump, the fact that it is fairly broad-based is a concern says an economist.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Pixabay.com, 2019

How to avoid being duped by debt counsellors offering a debt review

22 March 2023 5:29 PM

"Never sign a form without reading every word of it," says Wendy Knowler, consumer journalist.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cosplay champ Luke Andalis heads to Chicago to represent SA at Comic Con

22 March 2023 5:07 PM

Andalis is a professional costume-maker from Cape Town who's won numerous cosplay competitions including the 2022 Comic Con Africa Champion of Cosplay.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

South Africa arresting Putin at BRICS in August would be 'declaration of war'

World Local

[LISTEN] Should citizens take infrastructure repairs into their own hands?

Local

Indonesia orders High Schools to start at... 5.30am?!! We kid you not

World

EWN Highlights

Actions taken to address climate change in southern Africa not enough: Creecy

23 March 2023 1:23 PM

WC govt puts 15-year plan in place to manage water supply and demand

23 March 2023 1:00 PM

Mashatile to face maiden Q&A session as deputy president in NA

23 March 2023 11:57 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA