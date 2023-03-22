Break your fast with these loadshedding-proof iftar recipes





If you're here, Ramadan Kareem!

During this sacred month, loadshedding and rushing to get something to eat before the electricity goes off is an added stress you don't need.

So prep ahead and avoid the last-minute rush with these loadshedding-proof light bites that's best served, cold.

1) Chocolate-dipped dates

Dates are a staple on any iftar table, but when loadshedding hits, make them extra appealing by filling them with peanut butter and dipping them in chocolate.

Find the recipe from @moribyan on TikTok...

2) Tuna salad tacos/wraps

This one's easy-peasy!

Simply stuff tinned tuna salad into store-bought hard or soft taco shells - it's perfect to eat without heating up.

Watch recipes from @demimeals and @chefsaf on TikTok below...

3) Loaded veggie sandwiches

This one's for the vegetarians or vegans and is simply loaded with gourmet greens.

Top tip: If there's no time to toast the bread before loadshedding, fresh slices work perfectly well, too.

Find the recipe @cleanfoodiecravings on TikTok

4) Frozen yoghurt bark

For the 'something sweet' lovers, here's the easiest thing to prep ahead, freeze and enjoy for iftar or suhoor.

Find the recipe by @nickiieats on TikTok.

5) Noodle bowls

This is a clever way to prep no-cook ingredients like tuna, cucumber, carrots and cabbage beforehand and just assemble when it's time to eat.

Top Tip: if you're not keen on noodles as a base, try rice or lettuce.

These bowls can be super versatile and filled with any toppings you or your family typically enjoy - think tuna or shredded chicken with corn, cabbage and other vegetables on a bed of noodles or rice.

Find the recipe from @plantbaseddrd on TikTok.

6) Pasta salad... with just five ingredients

Once you've prepped your pasta before the electricity goes off... five ingredients is all it takes to bring this creamy curry noodle salad to life.

The best part is - it's best served cold so no warming up is required!

TopTip: Add rotisserie chicken or tuna to bulk it up.

Find the recipe by Foodies of South Africa on YouTube.

And that's it!

Here's to a blessed month - we hope these recipes make your life a little easier to prep for iftar during loadshedding.

This article first appeared on KFM : Break your fast with these loadshedding-proof iftar recipes