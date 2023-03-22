Break your fast with these loadshedding-proof iftar recipes
If you're here, Ramadan Kareem!
During this sacred month, loadshedding and rushing to get something to eat before the electricity goes off is an added stress you don't need.
So prep ahead and avoid the last-minute rush with these loadshedding-proof light bites that's best served, cold.
1) Chocolate-dipped dates
Dates are a staple on any iftar table, but when loadshedding hits, make them extra appealing by filling them with peanut butter and dipping them in chocolate.
Find the recipe from @moribyan on TikTok...
@moribyan Reply to @idk20x Recipe #2 ♬ Juicy - Doja Cat
2) Tuna salad tacos/wraps
This one's easy-peasy!
Simply stuff tinned tuna salad into store-bought hard or soft taco shells - it's perfect to eat without heating up.
Watch recipes from @demimeals and @chefsaf on TikTok below...
@demimeals Tuna salad tacos #MakeADogsDay #myfinALLYmoment #peppers #dinner #tunasalad #dinnerwithme #foodie #food #foodtiktok #foodies #foodlover #foodietiktok #foodies #recipes #recipesoftiktok #lowcalorie #trysomethingnew #lowcalorierecipe #lowcaldinner #tacos ♬ My Family (from "The Addams Family") - Migos & KAROL G & Snoop Dogg & Rock Mafia
@chefsaf #taco #tacorecipe #tacolife #tacorecipes #tunasalad #tunasaladrecipe #healthyrecipe #retetesanatoase #mancare #retete #snackrecipe #dinner ♬ original sound - safanaalrawi0
3) Loaded veggie sandwiches
This one's for the vegetarians or vegans and is simply loaded with gourmet greens.
Top tip: If there's no time to toast the bread before loadshedding, fresh slices work perfectly well, too.
Find the recipe @cleanfoodiecravings on TikTok
@cleanfoodiecravings This veggie sandwich did things to me. Soo good! Recipe for the spread is coming soon. Seasoning is from @balanced_bites #sandwich #cookingtiktok #fyp ♬ huephoria - Septober
4) Frozen yoghurt bark
For the 'something sweet' lovers, here's the easiest thing to prep ahead, freeze and enjoy for iftar or suhoor.
Find the recipe by @nickiieats on TikTok.
@nickiieats ✨better than ice cream✨ #yogurtbark #desserttiktok #dessert ♬ original sound - I like to eat 😋
5) Noodle bowls
This is a clever way to prep no-cook ingredients like tuna, cucumber, carrots and cabbage beforehand and just assemble when it's time to eat.
Top Tip: if you're not keen on noodles as a base, try rice or lettuce.
These bowls can be super versatile and filled with any toppings you or your family typically enjoy - think tuna or shredded chicken with corn, cabbage and other vegetables on a bed of noodles or rice.
Find the recipe from @plantbaseddrd on TikTok.
@plantbasedrd Garlic Sesame Noodles with no chopping or stove top required. Also, feel free to use pre-shredded veggies. #nocook #veganrecipes #noodles ♬ original sound - Catherine, MS, RD
6) Pasta salad... with just five ingredients
Once you've prepped your pasta before the electricity goes off... five ingredients is all it takes to bring this creamy curry noodle salad to life.
The best part is - it's best served cold so no warming up is required!
TopTip: Add rotisserie chicken or tuna to bulk it up.
Find the recipe by Foodies of South Africa on YouTube.
And that's it!
Here's to a blessed month - we hope these recipes make your life a little easier to prep for iftar during loadshedding.
