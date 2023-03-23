[LISTEN] Should citizens take infrastructure repairs into their own hands?
It is not just potholes that are becoming a frustration; there are a number of other issues with failing municipal infrastructure, says Jaap Kelder, Chairperson of the National Taxpayers Union.
The whole political system is failing us. Parliament is failing us. The whole government is failing us. What other option do residents have but to take action to ensure at least the minimum standards of living?Jaap Kelder, Chairman - National Taxpayers Union
Should private citizens be taking over the repair of infrastructure when government service delivery has failed?
Lester Kiewit also speaks to road engineer Andrew Laatz and Northern Cape resident Johan Grabe:
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : [LISTEN] Should citizens take infrastructure repairs into their own hands?
Source : Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News
