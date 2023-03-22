Streaming issues? Report here
BP to stop refuelling for SA airports, 'suspicion PetroSA is muscling in'

22 March 2023 10:44 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
The British oil and gas giant has announced it's withdrawing from serving airports in South Africa.

Bruce Whitfield talks to Guy Leitch, editor of SA Flyer Magazine, about BP's announcement.

- Why has oil and gas giant BP decided to stop its refuelling service for airports in South Africa?

- While there is speculation it may have to do with SA's support for Russia, an aviation expert gives more credence to speculation that PetroSA is trying to muscle in on the deal

@ chalabala/123rf.com
@ chalabala/123rf.com

British oil and gas giant BP has decided to stop servicing airports in South Africa.

A statement from BP Southern Africa did not give much detail for the reasoning behind the decision.

"As part of good business practice" Air BP reviews its portfolio on a continuous basis it said.

In light of its latest review, a decision was taken to exit all of bp’s aviation activities, as operator at the airports, and direct supplier to airlines, in South Africa. The decision was made as a result of Air bp’s current global business strategy.

Hamlet Morule, Head of Communications & External Affairs - bp Southern Africa

BP already withdrew from Cape Town International Airport effective 31 January 2023.

Aviation fuel activities will stop at East London and George Airports on 31 March.

BP says it's also sent out communications that it will stop aviation activities at OR Tambo and King Shaka International Airports on 30 April.

Bruce Whitfield gets comment from Guy Leitch, editor of SA Flyer Magazine.

BP's decision coupled with recent "little outbreaks of" fuel crises is bad for the aviation industry Leitch says.

In turn this has knock-on effects for tourism and GDP growth, he adds.

Picture: blasbike/123rf.com
Picture: blasbike/123rf.com

Leitch doesn't give much credence to speculation that South Africa's support for Russia and resulting international pressure on the oil giant is behind BP's decision.

There is a strong sense in the industry that national oil company PetroSA muscling in on the deal is a more likely factor, he says.

PetroSA is a function of the Department of Energy and it shouldn't be trying to compete with the private sector, but this is what we strongly suspect is going down.

Guy Leitch, Editor - SA Flyer Magazine

It means that PetroSA is muscling in as a fuel supplier and in a sense forcing out the private sector contractors... That will have an enormous effect on airline costs if fuel does go up because a well-run airline should have fuel in the order of 30-40% of its total costs.

Guy Leitch, Editor - SA Flyer Magazine

It's worth bearing in mind, he adds, that Sasol supplies over 20% of jet fuel to OR Tambo.

Although Sasol is ostensibly a private publicly-listed company I think it still falls under PetroSA. Again, i think theres a worry that the market is just being interfered with and it will have knock-on effects in terms of the quality of supply.

Guy Leitch, Editor - SA Flyer Magazine

For more detail, listen to the audio at the top of the article


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : BP to stop refuelling for SA airports, 'suspicion PetroSA is muscling in'




