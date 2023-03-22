Inflation rises for first time in 4 months as food prices keep rocketing

Streaming issues? Report here
Bruce Whitfield Money Show ABSA Thumb 2022 Bruce Whitfield Money Show ABSA Thumb 2022
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
WATCH: Two injured after tornado wreaks havoc in Durban Several homes and public buildings north of Durban have been damaged after a tornado swept through the city. 27 June 2023 5:45 PM
More arrests made in Thabo Bester prison escape Three more suspects have been nabbed for their alleged involvement in Bester's escape, and are due to appear in court on Wednesday... 27 June 2023 5:17 PM
Economy bleeds 21,000 jobs in Q1 of 2023, says Stats SA Statistic SA released the employment figures for the first quarter of 2023 that have painted a grim picture for the employment sec... 27 June 2023 3:08 PM
View all Local
Wagner Group mercenaries in Africa: What happens next? Wagner is likely to continue to bring misery to the African continent in multiple forms, suggests a study. 27 June 2023 2:29 PM
German Foreign Minister visits South Africa to address the ongoing energy crisis German Foreign Minister, Annalena Baerbock has embarked on a two-day visit to South Africa. 27 June 2023 11:33 AM
Are shady characters financing Paul Mashatile’s 'luxury' lifestyle? A recent News24 article seems to suggest that Deputy President Paul Mashatile could be captured. 27 June 2023 7:13 AM
View all Politics
Ooba Solar's making solar power affordable and accessible to all South Africans One of the attractive options offered by ooba Solar, is the rent-to-own option. 27 June 2023 12:39 PM
Good news? South Africa's economy really is NOT as bad as you think - analyst The economy is in a better state than people give it credit for, says financial analyst Stuart Theobald (Intellidex). 27 June 2023 9:51 AM
Despite uncertainty, govt is confident about NHI: 'The devil is in the detail' How can the government make National Health Insurance work when our public healthcare system is already under severe strain? 27 June 2023 7:36 AM
View all Business
Belgian shot putter shoots her shot at hurdles to save team from elimination Jolien Boumkwo tried to save her team from elimination at the European Championships after her teammates had to withdraw. 27 June 2023 2:17 PM
[WATCH] Patti LaBelle SIMPLY NOT THE BEST during Tina Turner's BET tribute "I'm trying y'all," LaBelle told the crowd at the BET Awards. 27 June 2023 12:32 PM
Volvo confirms all-electric EX30 for South Africa The Swedish automaker says this will be one of SA’s most affordable EVs. 27 June 2023 12:15 PM
View all Lifestyle
World Shearing Champs: Team SA wins blade shearing world title SA blade shearers Bonile Rabela and Zwelamakhosi Mbuweni, won gold in the blade shearing team division. The two also won in the bl... 26 June 2023 3:05 PM
Happy 56th birthday, Doctor Khumalo! The legendary footballer was Kaizer Chiefs’ superstar midfielder. 26 June 2023 8:39 AM
Kaizer Chiefs legends weigh in on the state of the once-mighty Amakhosi Brian Baloyi, Stanton Fredericks, and Cyril Nzama will all be taking part in a legends match at the Derrick Spencer Festival this... 24 June 2023 8:20 AM
View all Sport
Ryan Reynolds, Michael B. Jordan and Rob McElhenney buy Alpine Formula 1 team Reynolds, Jordan and McElhenney buy a 24% stake in the Alpine F1 Team. 27 June 2023 11:28 AM
Keeping up with baby names: Kylie Jenner changes son's name 16 months post birth Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner reveals that they changed their son's name from Wolf to Aire in March 2022. 27 June 2023 10:31 AM
‘Shaka iLembe’ becomes DStv’s best drama series in history after only 2 episodes The show had 3.6 million viewers glued to their screens in its first week. 27 June 2023 10:24 AM
View all Entertainment
Mom of teen who died on Titan sub says she gave up her seat for him Suleman (19) and his father were among the five people who died when the vessel imploded. 27 June 2023 1:10 PM
Wimbledon to use artificial intelligence for commentating championships In a first for the tournament, Wimbledon will use AI commentary during matches starting on 3 July until the end of the 14-day even... 27 June 2023 11:19 AM
Putin blames 'neo-Nazis in Kyiv and their Western patrons' Putin has made his first public appearance since a group of rebellious mercenaries marched toward Moscow over the weekend. 27 June 2023 8:21 AM
View all World
Former Botswana Minister opens up about being sexually harassed on the job Bogolo Kenewendo says when she reported the incident, her superiors thought it was an isolated case. 27 June 2023 11:55 AM
Ramaphosa says resentment at West still lingers overs COVID Speaking at the Summit for a New Global Financial Pact in Paris, Ramaphosa described how African nations 'felt like we were beggar... 23 June 2023 6:27 PM
60% of South Africans think Russia guilty of war crimes in Ukraine - poll The poll was carried out by international research company, Ipsos, which also polled individuals in Kenya, Senegal, Nigeria, Ugand... 21 June 2023 4:05 PM
View all Africa
Arctic Ocean could be ice-free by 2030 - study The Arctic’s climate is warming at least four times faster than the global average. 27 June 2023 10:16 AM
What the Wagner Group revolt in Russia could mean for the war in Ukraine Yevgeny Prigozhin demanded justice — and that took the form of an armed insurrection. 26 June 2023 8:08 AM
Is it your bank’s fault that you're over-indebted, or yours? Or both? Accusing a bank of reckless lending, in terms of the National Credit Act, is a serious claim. It takes quite a bit of proving says... 22 June 2023 8:57 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Local

Inflation rises for first time in 4 months as food prices keep rocketing

22 March 2023 6:51 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Food prices
The Money Show
Stats SA
Inflation
Bruce Whitfield
Food inflation
CPI
Kevin Lings
consumer inflation

Annual consumer price inflation edged to 7.0% in February - while it's not a big jump, the fact that it is fairly broad-based is a concern says an economist.

Bruce Whitfield discusses the latest inflation numbers with Kevin Lings, Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management.

- Inflation reared its head again in February after a steady decline over the previous four months

- Consumer price inflation edged to 7% from 6.9% in January 2023

- In February, the prices of food and non-alcoholic beverage prices were up 13.6% year-on-year

© rido/ 123rf.com
© rido/ 123rf.com

Annual consumer price inflation increased for the first time in four months in February.

It edged from to 7.0% from 6.9% in January 2023.

Statistics SA says this is the biggest monthly hike since July 2022.

cpi-february-2023jpg

The continuing rise in food inflation was a major contributor.

In February, the prices of food and non-alcoholic beverage prices were up 13.6% year-on-year - the highest number since April 2009.

Onions cost 44% more last month than they did a year ago in February 2022.

Maize meal, a staple food, was almost 35% more expensive.

food-price-increases-cpi-february-2023jpg

Bruce Whitfield discusses the latest inflation numbers with Kevin Lings, Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management.

While it's not a big inflation jump, Lings believes it is a concern because it's not in one particular category but fairly broad-based.

I would say the biggest concern is the acceleration in food inflation. That's up now at 14% and that just doesn't feel like it's softening.

Kevin Lings, Chief Economist - Stanlib Asset Management

We've seen quite a lot of pressure at the producer food level, as obviously manufacturers and retailers struggle with additional costs associated with the loadshedding and want to pass that on.

Kevin Lings, Chief Economist - Stanlib Asset Management

Lings also highlights pressure on the rand (down year-on-year about 20%) and the increase in the cost of medical insurance.

It's all of the factors that the Reserve Bank has been warning about - it starts off to do with let's say global supply disruption or the oil price, but then if you don't really get on top of it, can broaden into more categories.

Kevin Lings, Chief Economist - Stanlib Asset Management

In this case it has broadened into core and underlying inflation, so the Reserve Bank will have to keep the fight going he says.

This points to another interest rate hike when the Monetary Policy Committee meets next week.

The Reserve Bank will obviously also pay attention to the US Federal Reserve's rate decision expected later on Wednesday night.

They're very mindful of the US dictating global interest patterns... I'm certainly expecting that the Federal Reserve will hike 25 basis points despite the troubles they've had in the banking sector.... When I look internationally I see the same pressure...

Kevin Lings, Chief Economist - Stanlib Asset Management

Lings expects another 25 basis-point hike here at home as well.

Scroll up to listen to his analysis


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Inflation rises for first time in 4 months as food prices keep rocketing




22 March 2023 6:51 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Food prices
The Money Show
Stats SA
Inflation
Bruce Whitfield
Food inflation
CPI
Kevin Lings
consumer inflation

More from Business

A solar panel array on the roof of a home. Picture: t4win/123rf

Ooba Solar's making solar power affordable and accessible to all South Africans

27 June 2023 12:39 PM

One of the attractive options offered by ooba Solar, is the rent-to-own option.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

There is hope for South Africa's economy. © gesrey/123rf.com

Good news? South Africa's economy really is NOT as bad as you think - analyst

27 June 2023 9:51 AM

The economy is in a better state than people give it credit for, says financial analyst Stuart Theobald (Intellidex).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© bialasiewicz/123rf.com

Despite uncertainty, govt is confident about NHI: 'The devil is in the detail'

27 June 2023 7:36 AM

How can the government make National Health Insurance work when our public healthcare system is already under severe strain?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A solar panel array on the roof of a home. Picture: t4win/123rf

'I do think we're making a difference' - Andrew Middleton, CEO of gosolr

26 June 2023 8:46 PM

gosolr is one of the leading solar installers in South Africa, by making solar power accessible to many through a more affordable model.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Interior designer hand working with new modern computer laptop and pro digital tablet with sample material board on wooden desk as concept. Image: 123rf

The Kouro Property Group spotted a gap in the market and started flipping homes

26 June 2023 8:27 PM

'Flipping' is a real estate investment strategy where an investor buys a property with the intention of selling it for a profit rather than using it.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Samsung's latest MICRO-LED TV technology. Image: www.samsung.com

Ready for the latest technology in home entertainment? It's the new Micro-LED TV

26 June 2023 8:13 PM

Samsung's 76-inch Micro-LED screen costs R1.4-million, with the 140-inch model retailing for a whopping R3-million.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Russian President Vladimir Putin. Picture: © fotogigi85/123rf.com

The Wagner Group's Russian revolt: What does this mean for Vladimir Putin?

26 June 2023 7:50 PM

The Wagner Group, under the leadership of Yevgeny Prigozhin staged an insurrection after claiming the Russian army deliberately attacked its forces.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image credit: Lexie Hearing on Facebook @lexiehearing

SA hearing aid startup named one of 100 most influential companies (TIME)

22 June 2023 10:05 PM

Lexie Hearing was born in SA and supplies over-the-counter hearing aids in America, where newly approved legislation allows it.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ fizkes/123rf.com

Is it your bank’s fault that you're over-indebted, or yours? Or both?

22 June 2023 8:57 PM

Accusing a bank of reckless lending, in terms of the National Credit Act, is a serious claim. It takes quite a bit of proving says the Credit Ombud.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

US-based Valor Hospitality Partners have teamed up with SA brand Veldskoen Shoes Image credit: Valor Hospitality Parterners on Facebook @valorhotels

Vellie revolution: Local manufacturer strikes it big with US partner deal

22 June 2023 8:17 PM

Valor Hospitality Partners and Veldskoen Shoes have partnered in a deal set to speed up the local company's global expansion.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Local

A tornado swept through Durban North on 27 June 2023, injuring two people and causing infrastructure damage. Pictures: Twitter/screenshots

WATCH: Two injured after tornado wreaks havoc in Durban

27 June 2023 5:45 PM

Several homes and public buildings north of Durban have been damaged after a tornado swept through the city.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Convicted murderer and rapist Thabo Bester makes his first appearance in the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court on 14 April 2023. Bester was re-arrested after escaping from Mangaung correctional centre in May 2022. Picture: Katlego Jiyane/Eyewitness News

More arrests made in Thabo Bester prison escape

27 June 2023 5:17 PM

Three more suspects have been nabbed for their alleged involvement in Bester's escape, and are due to appear in court on Wednesday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© prosot/123rf.com

Economy bleeds 21,000 jobs in Q1 of 2023, says Stats SA

27 June 2023 3:08 PM

Statistic SA released the employment figures for the first quarter of 2023 that have painted a grim picture for the employment sector and the economy in the country.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Wagner has assisted rebel leader Khalifa Hiftar’s Libyan Arab Armed Forces. GettyImages / The Conversation

Wagner Group mercenaries in Africa: What happens next?

27 June 2023 2:29 PM

Wagner is likely to continue to bring misery to the African continent in multiple forms, suggests a study.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Minister of Mineral Resources Gwede Mantashe visited an unused mining shaft in Welkom on 26 June 2023 where 31 Basotho nationals were killed. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News

The Midday Report Express: Mantashe says illegal mining is economic sabotage

27 June 2023 1:49 PM

All the news you need to know.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A solar panel array on the roof of a home. Picture: t4win/123rf

Ooba Solar's making solar power affordable and accessible to all South Africans

27 June 2023 12:39 PM

One of the attractive options offered by ooba Solar, is the rent-to-own option.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Diepsloot residents took to the streets on 20 June 2023 over poor service delivery and poor police visibility leading to high crime rates in the area. Picture: Nokukhanya Mntambo/Eyewitness News

Diepsloot residents eye more protests over Presidency's failure to meet demands

27 June 2023 12:20 PM

Last week, a delegation of community leaders visited the office of the Presidency to request that President Cyril Ramaphosa visit the Diepsloot community.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Flags on Germany (l) and South Africa (r). © bikox99

German Foreign Minister visits South Africa to address the ongoing energy crisis

27 June 2023 11:33 AM

German Foreign Minister, Annalena Baerbock has embarked on a two-day visit to South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: andreypopov/123rf.com

OUTA lays charges against NSFAS CEO and others for fraud and corruption

27 June 2023 11:06 AM

OUTA says that there's enough evidence to back the corruption charges, including 'heavily overpriced' invoices.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© bialasiewicz/123rf.com

Despite uncertainty, govt is confident about NHI: 'The devil is in the detail'

27 June 2023 7:36 AM

How can the government make National Health Insurance work when our public healthcare system is already under severe strain?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Economy bleeds 21,000 jobs in Q1 of 2023, says Stats SA

Local

Wagner Group mercenaries in Africa: What happens next?

World Politics Local Africa

Belgian shot putter shoots her shot at hurdles to save team from elimination

Entertainment Lifestyle Athletics

EWN Highlights

Durban tornado claims first victim after herdsman swept away by floods

27 June 2023 11:03 PM

SACP lays charge against Twitter user over sinister comments about Mantashe

27 June 2023 9:56 PM

WATCH: Two injured after tornado wreaks havoc in Durban

27 June 2023 9:45 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA