Inflation rises for first time in 4 months as food prices keep rocketing





Bruce Whitfield discusses the latest inflation numbers with Kevin Lings, Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management.

- Inflation reared its head again in February after a steady decline over the previous four months

- Consumer price inflation edged to 7% from 6.9% in January 2023

- In February, the prices of food and non-alcoholic beverage prices were up 13.6% year-on-year

© rido/ 123rf.com

Annual consumer price inflation increased for the first time in four months in February.

It edged from to 7.0% from 6.9% in January 2023.

Statistics SA says this is the biggest monthly hike since July 2022.

The continuing rise in food inflation was a major contributor.

In February, the prices of food and non-alcoholic beverage prices were up 13.6% year-on-year - the highest number since April 2009.

Onions cost 44% more last month than they did a year ago in February 2022.

Maize meal, a staple food, was almost 35% more expensive.

While it's not a big inflation jump, Lings believes it is a concern because it's not in one particular category but fairly broad-based.

I would say the biggest concern is the acceleration in food inflation. That's up now at 14% and that just doesn't feel like it's softening. Kevin Lings, Chief Economist - Stanlib Asset Management

We've seen quite a lot of pressure at the producer food level, as obviously manufacturers and retailers struggle with additional costs associated with the loadshedding and want to pass that on. Kevin Lings, Chief Economist - Stanlib Asset Management

Lings also highlights pressure on the rand (down year-on-year about 20%) and the increase in the cost of medical insurance.

It's all of the factors that the Reserve Bank has been warning about - it starts off to do with let's say global supply disruption or the oil price, but then if you don't really get on top of it, can broaden into more categories. Kevin Lings, Chief Economist - Stanlib Asset Management

In this case it has broadened into core and underlying inflation, so the Reserve Bank will have to keep the fight going he says.

This points to another interest rate hike when the Monetary Policy Committee meets next week.

The Reserve Bank will obviously also pay attention to the US Federal Reserve's rate decision expected later on Wednesday night.

They're very mindful of the US dictating global interest patterns... I'm certainly expecting that the Federal Reserve will hike 25 basis points despite the troubles they've had in the banking sector.... When I look internationally I see the same pressure... Kevin Lings, Chief Economist - Stanlib Asset Management

Lings expects another 25 basis-point hike here at home as well.

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Inflation rises for first time in 4 months as food prices keep rocketing