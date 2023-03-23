Streaming issues? Report here
Foreign investors snapping up SA wine estates - cheap at the rand price

23 March 2023 6:52 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Cape Winelands
South African wine
Vineyards
wine farms
wine estates
Roland Peens

Properties in the Cape Winelands are attracting huge interest from international investors, especially large wine businesses.

Roland Peens, CEO of Wine Business Advisors

- International investors are pouring money into South Africa’s stressed winelands

- A number of prestigious properties in the Cape Winelands have been acquired in the last few months.

- Prices per hectare can go up to R10 million says Wine Business Advisors' Roland Peens

International investors have been snapping up South African wine estates in what seems like waves for many years.

The latest wave has seen a number of high-profile properties in the Cape Winelands acquired over the past few months.

These include Uitkyk, Villiera and Kleine Zalze, writes Georgina Crouth in an article for Daily Maverick.

"These acquisitions add to an already long list of formerly locally owned properties bought with foreign money: Alto, Ernie Els, Warwick, Le Bonheur, Ken Forrester, L’Avenir, Stellenbosch Vineyards, Neethlingshof and others."

The Cape winelands. Image: Dominic Morel/Freeimages.
The Cape winelands. Image: Dominic Morel/Freeimages.

It's a trend also seen in the famed French wine region of Bordeaux, notes Roland Peens in conversation with Bruce Whitfield.

Peens, CEO of Wine Business Advisors, has been brokering some of the local deals.

The depreciation of the rand is one factor driving the interest in these transactions, making the assets look incredibly cheap Peens says.

Wine producers have also been struggling after a drought, and then there's still a boom in the top end of the market of South African wines, he adds.

This boom which started maybe ten to fifteen years ago has slowly been rippling through the market and international companies are starting to see these assets as remarkably cheap. They can tap into the international luxury goods and fine wine market with the production in a very low-cost country.

Roland Peens, CEO - Wine Business Advisors

While the average local investor is a private individual, the international interest is coming more and more from large wine businesses Peens says.

If you look at the recent Villiera purchase, that was Grands Chais de France... one of the biggest French companies, one of the biggest producers of French wine.

Roland Peens, CEO - Wine Business Advisors

You can imagine the distribution and marketing network that they have, and they're able now to plug in South African wines which come off a low base, into their product mix.

Roland Peens, CEO - Wine Business Advisors

South Africa's wine industry needs this investment, he says.

If you look at Bordeaux, there's a huge amount of investment in the top end continually happening and that drives the market. We need that investment in the South African industry at the same time... often that investment comes in hard currency and the locals don't see the value unfortunately.

Roland Peens, CEO - Wine Business Advisors

Whitfield nearly chokes when he hears the per hectare price being achieved for local wine estates.

The less developed ones go for R100 000 a hectare, but in the top nodes around Stellenbosch prices rocket to between R8 million and R10 million a hectare, Peens reports.

That's nothing compared to France, Bruce, where you're paying $10 million or euros a hectare quite easily.

Roland Peens, CEO - Wine Business Advisors

It's apparently not a case of South African buyers being priced out of the market completely.

Peens notes that they are often the first to get wind of opportunities first and savvy winemakers that are doing well are making some acquisitions.

Scroll to the top to listen to the conversation


