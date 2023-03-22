Could chicken grown in a lab hit the shelves in the US soon?





Meat grown from cells have been given the all clear by the US Food and Drug Administration.

The meat is made by Good Meat Inc., a company in California that grows chicken and other meat from animal cells without slaughtering them.

GOOD Meat has cleared a crucial step as we work to bring cultivated meat to American consumers. We've received a "no questions" letter from the U.S. FDA, meaning that after careful and rigorous evaluation, the agency has accepted #GOODMeat cultivated chicken as safe to eat. pic.twitter.com/XWcs41QTKZ ' GOOD Meat (@GOODMeat) March 21, 2023

The regulatory agency issued a ‘no questions’ letter as part of its pre-market consultation, which ultimately means that it agrees with the company’s findings that the cultivated chicken meat is safe to consume.

But what is cultivated chicken?

According to Good Meat Inc., it is grown from cells taken from an animal and encouraged to multiply in vessels, where they are fed a mixture of amino acids, sugars and other nutrients.

The meat is later harvested and can be formed into other products, most commonly with other ingredients to help it bind.

Good Meat Inc. has already been selling its chicken in Singapore since 2020 and is hoping to break the US market.

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">Here’s a sight worth celebrating: the world’s first cultivated chicken is being sold every week at <a href="https://twitter.com/Hubers_Butchery?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Hubers_Butchery</a> in Singapore. Go to <a href="https://t.co/gqrt3JBeHj">https://t.co/gqrt3JBeHj</a> to place reservations for <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GOODMeat?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GOODMeat</a> which open every Sunday at 11am SGT. <a href="https://t.co/8xdJJeunsx">pic.twitter.com/8xdJJeunsx</a></p>— GOOD Meat (@GOODMeat) <a href="https://twitter.com/GOODMeat/status/1631444287962447873?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">March 3, 2023</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>

This article first appeared on 947 : Could chicken grown in a lab hit the shelves in the US soon?