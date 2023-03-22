Black winemakers to look out for at the JHB Cap Classique & Champagne Festival
Relebogile Mabotja interviews Sazi Ngcobo, co-founder of Amari Wines.
- Several black-owned wine brands including Amari Wines, Ayepyep, House of Azari and Khulu will be in attendance
- Johannesburg Cap Classique & Champagne Festival will take place at the Inanda Polo Club, this weekend 25 and 26 March from 11am to 4pm
- Tickets start at R380
This weekend, Johannesburg residents can treat themselves to a beautiful weekend filled with bubbles at the Johannesburg Cap Classique & Champagne Festival.
This event will also be an opportunity for black-owned brands to showcase their skills and market their products.
Ngcobo says that while there's been a lot of black winemakers entering the market, it's difficult to 'move the needle' and make a significant difference in the industry, unless you're backed by large funding or have connections in the industry.
Although there's a lot of potential, it's [market] still very small.Sazi Ngcobo, Co-founder – Amari Wines
Ngcobo says that with Amari Wines, he hopes to send the message to black South Africans that there are so many industries that they can venture into, one of which being wine making.
We're a proudly South African, proudly black-owned brand who wants to make a dent in the market.Sazi Ngcobo, Co-founder – Amari Wines
Additionally, Amari Wines aims to break the stereotypes associated with Cap Classiques, such as them being a less than, cheaper version of champagne, which according to Ngcobo is completely untrue.
We're trying to show South Africans in general that Cap Classiques are just as good, if not better than champagnes.Sazi Ngcobo, Co-founder – Amari Wines
There's so much that goes into the process of making a quality liquid that people don't realise.Sazi Ngcobo, Co-founder – Amari Wines
The festival will be taking place at the Inanda Polo Club, this weekend, 25 and 26 March from 11am to 4pm.
Tickets start at R380 and goes up to R450, which includes a branded glass and 10 tasting coupons.
To buy tickets, click here.
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/barmalini/barmalini2106/barmalini210600540/171445012-pouring-of-brut-champagne-sparkling-wine-in-flute-glasses-on-outdoor-terrace-in-france-on-sunny-day.jpg
More from Local
Inflation rises for first time in 4 months as food prices keep rocketing
Annual consumer price inflation edged to 7.0% in February - while it's not a big jump, the fact that it is fairly broad-based is a concern says an economist.Read More
How to avoid being duped by debt counsellors offering a debt review
"Never sign a form without reading every word of it," says Wendy Knowler, consumer journalist.Read More
Cosplay champ Luke Andalis heads to Chicago to represent SA at Comic Con
Andalis is a professional costume-maker from Cape Town who's won numerous cosplay competitions including the 2022 Comic Con Africa Champion of Cosplay.Read More
Did Thabo Bester really die in a fire in prison? Or did he actually escape?
Thabo Bester, dubbed the Facebook rapist, was thought to have died in a fire last year, but now people are questioning this case.Read More
ICC arrest warrant for Putin: Will SA nab him when he comes here in August?
The International Criminal Court has issued a warrant of arrest for Russian President Vladimir Putin.Read More
A bromance we didn't see coming - Julius Malema and Carl Niehaus
The unexpected alliance was formed as Carl Niehaus joined Julius Malema for the EFF's national shutdown.Read More
Cloete Murray murder: 'Sometimes it's about revenge' – Criminologist
If you're an individual who has had their resources liquidated, you may want revenge, says criminologist Guy Lamb.Read More
Tshwane council to give second shot at electing new mayor Wednesday
The council was meant to elect a new executive mayor for the metro last Friday, but elections could not take place after the DA-led coalition staged a walkout.Read More
Downer vs Zuma: Showdown continues as former president's team takes the stand
On Monday, the court heard from Downer and Maughan’s legal teams, who argued that the charges against the two are baseless, and that the private prosecution is an abuse of process, brought with ulterior motives.Read More
More from Lifestyle
How to avoid being duped by debt counsellors offering a debt review
"Never sign a form without reading every word of it," says Wendy Knowler, consumer journalist.Read More
Break your fast with these loadshedding-proof iftar recipes
The last thing you need is loadshedding interrupting the end of a fasting day - here are six light recipes to break fast with.Read More
[LISTEN] What you need to know about Ramadan
The holy month of Ramadan starts on Thursday (23 March).Read More
Here's why more people should be going on solo dates
Take yourself out on a solo date, you deserve it!Read More
Calling all musicians! Fête de la Musique Festival is inviting YOU to play
The festival returns to Johannesburg this year, inviting all musicians, singers, bands and DJs to join its star-studded line-up.Read More
[WATCH] Airbnb customer is unhappy with 'extreme' rules
One rule, written on a note, reads, "Please conserve water. The hot water shuts off after eight minutes."Read More
[TEARJERKER] Student struggles to read speech. Gets help from kind friend
This will melt your heart. A student from Laerskool Laeveld in Mpumalanga has difficulty reading a speech until he gets help.Read More
Rock cairns: why this rock stacking practice is not as harmless as you think
The practice of rock cairning or stacking rocks has become popular around the world, but it can have ecological consequences.Read More
World Optometry Week: FREE eye tests for kids at Spec-Savers
It is World Optometry Week from 19 to 25 March. If you have not been keeping an eye on your vision, now is the time to start.Read More