Black winemakers to look out for at the JHB Cap Classique & Champagne Festival





Relebogile Mabotja interviews Sazi Ngcobo, co-founder of Amari Wines.

Several black-owned wine brands including Amari Wines, Ayepyep, House of Azari and Khulu will be in attendance

Johannesburg Cap Classique & Champagne Festival will take place at the Inanda Polo Club, this weekend 25 and 26 March from 11am to 4pm

Tickets start at R380

This weekend, Johannesburg residents can treat themselves to a beautiful weekend filled with bubbles at the Johannesburg Cap Classique & Champagne Festival.

© barmalini/123rf.com

This event will also be an opportunity for black-owned brands to showcase their skills and market their products.

Ngcobo says that while there's been a lot of black winemakers entering the market, it's difficult to 'move the needle' and make a significant difference in the industry, unless you're backed by large funding or have connections in the industry.

Although there's a lot of potential, it's [market] still very small. Sazi Ngcobo, Co-founder – Amari Wines

Ngcobo says that with Amari Wines, he hopes to send the message to black South Africans that there are so many industries that they can venture into, one of which being wine making.

We're a proudly South African, proudly black-owned brand who wants to make a dent in the market. Sazi Ngcobo, Co-founder – Amari Wines

Additionally, Amari Wines aims to break the stereotypes associated with Cap Classiques, such as them being a less than, cheaper version of champagne, which according to Ngcobo is completely untrue.

We're trying to show South Africans in general that Cap Classiques are just as good, if not better than champagnes. Sazi Ngcobo, Co-founder – Amari Wines

There's so much that goes into the process of making a quality liquid that people don't realise. Sazi Ngcobo, Co-founder – Amari Wines

The festival will be taking place at the Inanda Polo Club, this weekend, 25 and 26 March from 11am to 4pm.

Tickets start at R380 and goes up to R450, which includes a branded glass and 10 tasting coupons.

To buy tickets, click here.

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.