Cosplay champ Luke Andalis heads to Chicago to represent SA at Comic Con
Pippa Hudson speaks to professional costume designer, Luke Andalis.
-
Luke Andalis is a costume designer who goes professionally by the name of Ludus Cosplay.
-
He's won numerous cosplay competitions including Fancon Masters Division 2019 and Rage Expo Online 2020.
-
At the end of March he will jet off to the US to represent South Africa at Comic Con Chicago.
Mention the word 'cosplay' and most people will picture grown men and women dressing up as superheroes and Star Wars characters or maybe their favourite Game of Thrones villain.
But did you know the practice dates all the way back to the 1930s? That’s when the first World Science Fiction Convention was held in New York City and the practice of fans dressing up in character began.
Today, cosplay has an entire subculture including local and international competitions, drawing competitors from around the world.
Cape Town born Luke Andalis, who goes by the name of Ludus Cosplay, is a professional costume-maker who is off to the US to represent South Africa at the Comic Con Chicago.
He joined Pippa Hudson in studio, dressed as The Punisher, an antihero character, which appears in comic books published by Marvel Comics.
Luke's love for graphic and fashion design started at around the age of 11 when his mother taught him needlework and how to sew.
He's turned his passion into an art form, that's now taking him to international competitions.
Cosplay has been a big part of my journey in my costume making career...I actually worked as a costume and mascot manufacturing company as a mascot designer.Luke Andalis, Professional Costume Designer
I decided in 2018 that perhaps I just need to go off on my own adventure and see where it takes me and I started cosplaying full time, and here I am now.Luke Andalis, Professional Costume Designer
What I decided to start doing was start creating educational content in the form of tutorials for costume-makers.Luke Andalis, Professional Costume Designer
Listen to the audio for more.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Cosplay champ Luke Andalis heads to Chicago to represent SA at Comic Con
More from Local
WATCH: Two injured after tornado wreaks havoc in Durban
Several homes and public buildings north of Durban have been damaged after a tornado swept through the city.Read More
More arrests made in Thabo Bester prison escape
Three more suspects have been nabbed for their alleged involvement in Bester's escape, and are due to appear in court on Wednesday.Read More
Economy bleeds 21,000 jobs in Q1 of 2023, says Stats SA
Statistic SA released the employment figures for the first quarter of 2023 that have painted a grim picture for the employment sector and the economy in the country.Read More
Wagner Group mercenaries in Africa: What happens next?
Wagner is likely to continue to bring misery to the African continent in multiple forms, suggests a study.Read More
The Midday Report Express: Mantashe says illegal mining is economic sabotage
All the news you need to know.Read More
Ooba Solar's making solar power affordable and accessible to all South Africans
One of the attractive options offered by ooba Solar, is the rent-to-own option.Read More
Diepsloot residents eye more protests over Presidency's failure to meet demands
Last week, a delegation of community leaders visited the office of the Presidency to request that President Cyril Ramaphosa visit the Diepsloot community.Read More
German Foreign Minister visits South Africa to address the ongoing energy crisis
German Foreign Minister, Annalena Baerbock has embarked on a two-day visit to South Africa.Read More
OUTA lays charges against NSFAS CEO and others for fraud and corruption
OUTA says that there's enough evidence to back the corruption charges, including 'heavily overpriced' invoices.Read More