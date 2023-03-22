Cosplay champ Luke Andalis heads to Chicago to represent SA at Comic Con





Pippa Hudson speaks to professional costume designer, Luke Andalis.

Luke Andalis is a costume designer who goes professionally by the name of Ludus Cosplay.

He's won numerous cosplay competitions including Fancon Masters Division 2019 and Rage Expo Online 2020.

At the end of March he will jet off to the US to represent South Africa at Comic Con Chicago.

Mention the word 'cosplay' and most people will picture grown men and women dressing up as superheroes and Star Wars characters or maybe their favourite Game of Thrones villain.

But did you know the practice dates all the way back to the 1930s? That’s when the first World Science Fiction Convention was held in New York City and the practice of fans dressing up in character began.

Today, cosplay has an entire subculture including local and international competitions, drawing competitors from around the world.

Cape Town born Luke Andalis, who goes by the name of Ludus Cosplay, is a professional costume-maker who is off to the US to represent South Africa at the Comic Con Chicago.

He joined Pippa Hudson in studio, dressed as The Punisher, an antihero character, which appears in comic books published by Marvel Comics.

Luke's love for graphic and fashion design started at around the age of 11 when his mother taught him needlework and how to sew.

He's turned his passion into an art form, that's now taking him to international competitions.

Cosplay has been a big part of my journey in my costume making career...I actually worked as a costume and mascot manufacturing company as a mascot designer. Luke Andalis, Professional Costume Designer

I decided in 2018 that perhaps I just need to go off on my own adventure and see where it takes me and I started cosplaying full time, and here I am now. Luke Andalis, Professional Costume Designer

What I decided to start doing was start creating educational content in the form of tutorials for costume-makers. Luke Andalis, Professional Costume Designer

Luke Andalis, South African Cosplay Champion dressed as the Marvel Character, The Punisher posing with CapeTalk presenter Pippa Hudson.

Listen to the audio for more.

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Cosplay champ Luke Andalis heads to Chicago to represent SA at Comic Con