[CAR REVIEW] New Mercedes-Benz C-Class 'possibly the best ever'
The Mercedes-Benz C-Class needs no introduction. It’s been the default ‘merc’ in the mind of the public for decades, and for good reason.
We took the sixth-generation C-Class for a spin to see if Mercedes has done enough to keep it relevant in an increasingly competitive market.
The C-Class has always been a handsome car, and this latest generation is no exception.
It is sleek, sophisticated, and stylish, with a design language that is unmistakably Mercedes. The front grille is bold and imposing, the headlights are sharp and angular, and the overall silhouette is streamlined, yet sportier than in previous examples.
Inside, the story is different, with the sporty aggressiveness toned down. The cabin is a true masterpiece, a symphony of design, craftsmanship, and technology. The dashboard is dominated by a massive touchscreen display, which is mostly easy to use.
The materials used throughout the cabin are of the highest quality, and the attention to detail is second to none.
The seats are supremely comfortable, and there’s plenty of room for passengers in the front and back. The C-Class is a true luxury car, and it feels like it.
The C-Class is not the most engaging car to drive, but it is not meant to be. The steering is precise, the suspension is well-tuned, and the brakes are powerful. It’s a car that instils confidence.
The C200 boasts a four-cylinder 150kw petrol powerplant, while the C220d has a four-cylinder 147kw diesel engine.
The nine-speed automatic transmission transfers that power to the wheels smoothly and responsively. The acceleration is brisk, with a 0-100km/h time of around 7.3 seconds for both cars. Not the fastest car in its class, but it’s certainly quick enough.
If we had to choose between the two, the C220d would be our pick.
By Mercedes-Benz’s own reckoning, the C200's fuel economy is 6.6l/100km, while the C220d does 4.6l/100km.
So, what’s the verdict? Well, the C-Class remains a great car. Luxurious, comfortable, and refined. It’s also a competent driver’s car, with enough edge to get your adrenaline pumping when you’re feeling rowdy. It is possibly the best C-Class ever.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : [CAR REVIEW] New Mercedes-Benz C-Class 'possibly the best ever'
