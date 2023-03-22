How to avoid being duped by debt counsellors offering a debt review
Pippa Hudson interviews consumer journalist, Wendy Knowler (skip to 22:07).
- There are registered debt counsellors that are not being transparent with the service they're wanting to provide
- When a debt counsellor phones to offer a debt review, they need to ask if you're over indebted
- As the consumer, you need to read all documents carefully, prior to signing
A debt review according to Knowler is a legal process by the National Credit Act, designed to hep over indebted customers rehabilitate.
These are for clients that are still earning an income, but their debt is greater than what they're able to pay each month, she adds.
RELATED: Tired of telemarketers calling? Here's what to know about the POPI Act
Knowler says that the role of a debt counsellor is to asses your needs and wants and look at adjustments that can be made in your lifestyle to cut down on costs.
Additionally, they will negotiate with your credit providers to reduce costs.
When you're under a debt review, you aren't able to accumulate additional debt and once your review is complete, your credit record will be cleared, says Knowler.
It's helped thousands and thousands of people.Wendy Knowler, Consumer Journalist
While this service has helped many in debt, there are registered debt counsellors that claim to provide services that would fall under a debt review, without using the actual term 'debt review'.
Additionally, they do not explain the terms and conditions of a review or the fact that they would then have control over your finances.
Knowler adds that many times they don't ask the customer if they're indebted, which is very important.
Knowler says that a debt review is a very 'serious and legal thing' and once you're in it, it's very difficult to get out of it.
The main way to avoid this is to read documents very carefully before signing anything, says Knowler.
Additionally, she suggests going straight to the National Credit Regulator to file a complaint.
It really is their job; they regulate the industry, they are regulating these people and so they have a duty of care to help those people who are duped.Wendy Knowler, Consumer Journalist
Never sign a form without reading every word of it.Wendy Knowler, Consumer Journalist
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : How to avoid being duped by debt counsellors offering a debt review
