Brian Mitchell: Boxing in SA is not dead
Former WBA and IBF Junior Lightweight Champion and boxing hall of famer, Brian Mitchell believes that boxing in South Africa is alive and not as in as much trouble as people think it is.
Mitchell, who now has his own gym, trains many youngsters in the country as well as provides them with a platform to showcase their talents through his work with Golden Gloves promotions.
Speaking to sportscaster Robert Marawa on #MSW, Mitchell says there is wonderful talent in the country.
We are not lagging behind. I don’t why people are always saying there is something wrong with boxing. The other sports have grown amazingly well. We can’t compare ourselves to America that has so many more people than we do. For a country of only 60 million people we have done pretty well and continue to do so.Brian Mitchell - Former WBA and IBF Junior Lightweight Champion
Mitchell, who is also a boxing commentator for Supersport, added that the media needs to do more in order to bring boxing to the forefront.
The media does need to take a bit of blame for not making the public aware of boxers in the country. There needs to be more exposure for these guys. We do what we can for every fighter out there. We do need the media and we need to look after the people who can’t afford the subscriptions to help the sport grow, I’m not sure how we do it but it needs to be done.Brian Mitchell - Former WBA and IBF Junior Lightweight Champion
The 62-year-old also revealed that South Africa’s current boxing star Kevin Lerena is set to feature in a new weight division.
He was a very good cruiserweight. Now there’s a bridgerweight division which sits between the WBC’s cruiserweight and heavyweight divisions, that he is competing in. He is fighting on the 13 May and its big for SA. It’s a new division that I believe Kevin can dominate. Hopefully the division will suit him better. It’s all new but it’s exciting.Brian Mitchell - Former WBA and IBF Junior Lightweight Champion
Watch below for the full interview with Brian Mitchell:
This article first appeared on 947 : Brian Mitchell: Boxing in SA is not dead
