DA's motion to establish ad hoc committee to probe Phala Phala fails
CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance’s (DA) call for the establishment of an ad hoc committee to get to the bottom of what it called the Phala Phala "dirty dollars” also failed in Parliament.
In its draft resolution, the DA said it acknowledged that the Section 89 panel's investigation was limited in scope to President Cyril Ramaphosa’s involvement.
READ: Public Protector clears Ramaphosa in Phala Phala probe
But it said there still "exists an urgent need" for the National Assembly (NA) to conduct its own investigation in line with its Constitutional obligations to maintain oversight.
The establishment of the ad hoc committee failed when 135 members of Parliament (MPs) voted in favour of it, while 204 voted against it.
READ: Mbeki: Gcaleka's call to clear Ramaphosa in Phala Phala saga not final yet
MPs made declarations on the DA’s draft resolution for the establishment of the ad hoc committee.
Some parties expressed their support for the establishment, whereas others rejected it.
DA leader John Steenhuisen said an ad hoc committee was the only way to get to the truth.
“And that truth is that only an ad-hoc committee with the powers granted in terms of the rules, and set out in rule 167, can get to the bottom of how those dirty dollars unlawfully entered the country, how those dirty dollars ended up stuffed into a couch in the president’s private home, [and] why the theft of the dirty dollars was never properly reported.”
Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) deputy Floyd Shivambu supported the establishment of the committee.
READ: Phala Phala: EFF labels PP preliminary report as 'nonsensical'
“We must establish this ad hoc committee to investigate everything including the police.”
However, the Good Party’s Brett Herron disagreed.
“The problem with the proposal from the chief whip of the opposition is that nothing has changed since we debated this proposal six months ago.
While the ad hoc committee failed to get the greenlight, MPs said the matter could return to the NA should the president be implicated in other ongoing investigations.
READ: Phala Phala matter could be revisited if more evidence emerges, says ANC
This article first appeared on EWN : DA's motion to establish ad hoc committee to probe Phala Phala fails
Source : Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News
