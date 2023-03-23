Consistent energy availability will end load shedding - Electricity Minister
JOHANNESBURG - The Minister of Electricity, Kgosientso Ramokgopa, said that consistent progress in improving Eskom's energy availability factor would eventually lead to the end of load shedding.
Ramokgopa was speaking to the media on his site visit to the Kusile Power Station in Mpumalanga.
READ: Eskom concedes that outrage over power cuts warranted, lawyer tells court
The visit formed part of his tour to several power stations across the across the country, where he was assessing the efficiency of the utility's stations.
Last week, Eskom announced that its energy availability factor improved, after six of its coal-fired power stations increased capacity to 70%.
READ: Eskom's increased generation capacity a fruit of energy action plan: Ramaphosa
The minister expressed confidence that although several power stations were not performing well, a comprehensive plan needed to be established to improve their efficiency, instead of shutting them down.
Ramokgopa said his plan is to visit all power stations that were performing poorly was to establish measures to increase their energy availability factor.
READ: Mantashe says DMRE will complement Electricity Ministry tackling energy crisis
“We will move from the 25% energy availability factor, to 70% and make sure we have sufficient units operating to carry us through the winter.”
Thursday is day three of his tour to power stations, and he is expected to give a comprehensive review of what he saw, thus far.
This article first appeared on EWN : Consistent energy availability will end load shedding - Electricity Minister
