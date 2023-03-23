'I love cleaning, I love dirt': Cleanfluencers sweep TikTok, drawing millions

Streaming issues? Report here
midday-report-thumbnail-702png midday-report-thumbnail-702png
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Is South Africa ready to make changes to its Constitution? While much has been done to address past injustices, President Ramaphosa says there's a lot more work that still needs to be done. 23 March 2023 11:33 AM
South Africa arresting Putin at BRICS in August would be 'declaration of war' Russia's ex-president Dmitry Medvedev says any arrest of Vladimir Putin abroad would be 'declaration of war'. 23 March 2023 10:08 AM
Matshela Koko back in court for multi-billion rand Eskom corruption case The former acting CEO of Eskom was charged with 7 others for charges including fraud, corruption and money laundering relating to... 23 March 2023 9:37 AM
View all Local
'Shutdown may have fizzled, but EFF messaging to target market very effective' The Ornico Group's Oresti Patricios explains why he believes the EFF's consistent messaging will bear fruit for Julius Malema at t... 22 March 2023 7:37 PM
A bromance we didn't see coming - Julius Malema and Carl Niehaus The unexpected alliance was formed as Carl Niehaus joined Julius Malema for the EFF's national shutdown. 22 March 2023 12:15 PM
The implications as CR gets more cozy with China, as it gets cozier with Russia Political journalist John Matisson asks whether President Cyril Ramaphosa's endorsement of China's foreign policy is overreach. 21 March 2023 9:34 PM
View all Politics
Load shedding to blame for 13.6% food inflation, says economist Nedbank economist Isaac Matshego said the use of diesel and petrol to run generators compounded the cost of food production. 23 March 2023 6:46 AM
BP to stop refuelling for SA airports, 'suspicion PetroSA is muscling in' The British oil and gas giant has announced it's withdrawing from serving airports in South Africa. 22 March 2023 10:44 PM
Inflation rises for first time in 4 months as food prices keep rocketing Annual consumer price inflation edged to 7.0% in February - while it's not a big jump, the fact that it is fairly broad-based is a... 22 March 2023 6:51 PM
View all Business
Do you drive a high risk car? You may need a tracker to get the best insurance For certain cars in certain areas, insurance companies are insisting that an owner installs a tracker or pays a higher premium. 23 March 2023 9:54 AM
'I love cleaning, I love dirt': Cleanfluencers sweep TikTok, drawing millions "Cleanfluencers" are taking social media by storm, with millions watching them scour filthy homes and dole out cleaning hacks. 23 March 2023 8:48 AM
How to avoid being duped by debt counsellors offering a debt review "Never sign a form without reading every word of it," says Wendy Knowler, consumer journalist. 22 March 2023 5:29 PM
View all Lifestyle
Brian Mitchell: Boxing in SA is not dead Former WBA and IBF Junior Lightweight Champion now has his own gym, trains many youngsters in the country. 22 March 2023 8:26 PM
Family of former SA coach Clive Barker open up about his deteriorating health Former Bafana Bafana coach, Clive Barker was re-admitted to hospital last week and has been diagnosed with Lewy body dementia. 20 March 2023 8:14 PM
New golf rule proposes cutting distance golf balls can fly at top tournaments Golf's got enough problems at the moment and this is an additional one, says Craig Ray, Daily Maverick Sports Editor.. 20 March 2023 3:23 PM
View all Sport
Calling all musicians! Fête de la Musique Festival is inviting YOU to play The festival returns to Johannesburg this year, inviting all musicians, singers, bands and DJs to join its star-studded line-up. 22 March 2023 12:51 PM
China bans GRUESOME new Winnie the Pooh film The bizarre horror film sees everyone’s favourite bear turn feral, going on a killing spree. 22 March 2023 11:27 AM
FREE travel spoils? Yes, they exist... during your birthday month in Cape Town A travel editor shares all the ways you can travel around beautiful Cape Town and save money when it's your birthday. 20 March 2023 7:16 AM
View all Entertainment
Deadly fungal infections spreading at alarming rate across the United States Cases of candida auris fungal infections are on the rise throughout the United States. 23 March 2023 11:19 AM
Indonesia orders High Schools to start at... 5.30am?!! We kid you not It is never easy to get teenagers out of bed. But in Indonesia, it just got even harder. 23 March 2023 9:36 AM
DNA analysis of Beethoven's hair provides new clues to his death Beethoven died in Vienna nearly 200 years ago after a lifetime of composing some of the most influential works in classical music. 23 March 2023 8:33 AM
View all World
Over 500 dead as long-lasting Cyclone Freddy rips through southeast Africa Cyclone Freddy left a trail of destruction across southern Africa since late February when it first made landfall. 22 March 2023 7:28 AM
Did Russian group Wagner kill 9 Chinese workers in Central African Republic? China's President Xi Jinping is calling for the perpetrators to be "severely" punished. 20 March 2023 8:11 AM
Pressure mounts on Namibian president to respond to Phala Phala Pressure is mounting on the President of Namibia, Hage Geingob, for his alleged involvement in the Phala Phala saga. 17 March 2023 10:46 AM
View all Africa
[WATCH] 'Clever' Nedbank ad uses chess to teach lessons about entrepreneurship The Ornico Group's Oresti Patricios shares the week's advertising 'heroes' and 'zeros' on The Money Show. 21 March 2023 10:02 PM
'Vaping creates new nicotine addicts' - Pulmonologist Vaping may be less harmful than smoking cigarettes, but you're still consuming a hellishly addictive drug. 20 March 2023 9:33 AM
MANDY WIENER: National shutdowns, rhetoric & assassinations - SA ruled by fear South Africa is being held captive by fear mongering and a lack of rule of law in the country, writes Mandy Wiener. 20 March 2023 8:08 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

'I love cleaning, I love dirt': Cleanfluencers sweep TikTok, drawing millions

23 March 2023 8:48 AM
by AFP
Tags:
Influencers
TikTok

"Cleanfluencers" are taking social media by storm, with millions watching them scour filthy homes and dole out cleaning hacks.

Marie Kondo may have admitted defeat, but a new generation of "cleanfluencers" is taking social media by storm, with millions watching them scour filthy homes and dole out cleaning hacks.

Digging through a mountain of trash, Auri Kananen uncovered a rotten piece of pizza on the floor of a Helsinki flat, with insects devouring it.

"I love cleaning, I love dirt," declared the 30-year-old Finn, who has far more social media followers than Kondo, the Japanese tidying guru who has admitted embracing the messier side of life since having her third child.

Kananen has quickly become one of the world's most successful "cleanfluencers", travelling the globe hunting for "the dirtiest homes possible".

"I remember when I had 19 followers. Even then it felt really cool to have 19 strangers wanting to see me clean," said Kananen, or aurikatariina as she is known to her nine million followers on TikTok, with two million on YouTube.

In her upbeat videos, she dusts, scrubs and sorts, wearing her signature hot pink rubber gloves as zippy pop music plays in the background.

Her voiceovers often explain how the person she is helping ended up living in squalor.

"Usually people have some mental health problem or other tragedy that has happened in their lives," Kananen told AFP.

The flat in Helsinki is the home of a depressed young man whose brother suffers from multiple sclerosis, she explained.

She can relate to people living in miserable conditions because she went through a period of depression herself, she said.

"I know how overwhelming it is," she said.

But her experience has shown her that no situation is hopeless.

The comments sections of her videos are filled with people saying how her videos have helped them cope with their difficulties, praising her non-judgemental manner.

"I love how she is understanding the person in this situation and helping them instead of blaming them," one commenter wrote.

TikTok tidiers

With the global rise of TikTok, cleaning videos have become hugely popular on social media, inspiring a growing number to start posting content.

"I was watching videos and I thought, that's what I do at home, I can just film myself doing it," recalled 27-year-old Abbi, known as cleanwithabbi to her two million followers.

The English single mum films herself cleaning, doing the dishes and hoovering in her red brick home in Huyton near Liverpool.

Cleaning has always been an important part of her life as her youngest son Billy lives with sensory processing disorder.

"He really loves his routine and he does like things to be clean," she said.

Now Abbi, who does not wish to reveal her full name, posts TikTok videos for a living. Brands sponsor her to use their products, and she earns between $720 and $1,200 a video.

Abbi -- whose sons Jack and Billy are six and five -- hits the record button on her phone and swiftly makes their beds, arranging the soft toys nicely.

"It relaxes me, it's like therapy," she told AFP.

"For me it's like an escape from any worries I've got."

'It's satisfying'

Ann Russell, a 59-year-old full-time cleaner from the south of England, has a different approach.

Sitting on her sofa with her black dog Hollie, she answers a question from one of her TikTok followers, holding her phone up to her face.

To remove a felt tip mark from a wooden table without removing the varnish she recommends isopropyl alcohol: "Dip a cotton bud in it and just rub it gently."

She said people need to be taught how to clean properly.

"If nobody told you, how on earth are you supposed to know?" she told AFP.

Russell makes between four and 12 videos every day, answering questions from her 2.3 million followers in a no-nonsense fashion.

"I turn the phone on, I talk to the phone, and that's it. That's about as good as it gets. I am not very proficient," she said with a laugh.

The fact that cleaning "is satisfying" may be behind the videos' success, Russell said.

Most of her and Abbi's viewers are women and millennials, as well as people struggling to find the motivation to clean.

"Washing your socks, pairing them up and putting them in the drawer (gives) a sense of a good job well done," she said.

"It makes people feel in control. And because they feel in control in their personal life, they feel that the outside world is a safer place."

© Agence France-Presse


This article first appeared on KFM : 'I love cleaning, I love dirt': Cleanfluencers sweep TikTok, drawing millions




23 March 2023 8:48 AM
by AFP
Tags:
Influencers
TikTok

More from Lifestyle

© bowie15/123rf.com

Do you drive a high risk car? You may need a tracker to get the best insurance

23 March 2023 9:54 AM

For certain cars in certain areas, insurance companies are insisting that an owner installs a tracker or pays a higher premium.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Pixabay.com, 2019

How to avoid being duped by debt counsellors offering a debt review

22 March 2023 5:29 PM

"Never sign a form without reading every word of it," says Wendy Knowler, consumer journalist.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© barmalini/123rf.com

Black winemakers to look out for at the JHB Cap Classique & Champagne Festival

22 March 2023 4:39 PM

Be sure to get your tickets before they sell out!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Wikimedia Commons FotoosVanRobin from Netherlands

Break your fast with these loadshedding-proof iftar recipes

22 March 2023 3:39 PM

The last thing you need is loadshedding interrupting the end of a fasting day - here are six light recipes to break fast with.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ramadan

[LISTEN] What you need to know about Ramadan

22 March 2023 3:17 PM

The holy month of Ramadan starts on Thursday (23 March).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Photo: Pixabay/Engin Akyurt

Here's why more people should be going on solo dates

22 March 2023 2:12 PM

Take yourself out on a solo date, you deserve it!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Calling all musicians! Fête de la Musique Festival is inviting YOU to play

22 March 2023 12:51 PM

The festival returns to Johannesburg this year, inviting all musicians, singers, bands and DJs to join its star-studded line-up.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screenshot.

[WATCH] Airbnb customer is unhappy with 'extreme' rules

22 March 2023 12:11 PM

One rule, written on a note, reads, "Please conserve water. The hot water shuts off after eight minutes."

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screenshot. /Harshil Mitha

[TEARJERKER] Student struggles to read speech. Gets help from kind friend

22 March 2023 11:47 AM

This will melt your heart. A student from Laerskool Laeveld in Mpumalanga has difficulty reading a speech until he gets help.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Lars Nissen from Pixabay

Rock cairns: why this rock stacking practice is not as harmless as you think

22 March 2023 11:38 AM

The practice of rock cairning or stacking rocks has become popular around the world, but it can have ecological consequences.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

EWN Highlights

Actions taken to address climate change in southern Africa not enough: Creecy

23 March 2023 1:23 PM

WC govt puts 15-year plan in place to manage water supply and demand

23 March 2023 1:00 PM

Mashatile to face maiden Q&A session as deputy president in NA

23 March 2023 11:57 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA