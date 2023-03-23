Do you drive a high risk car? You may need a tracker to get the best insurance
Lester Kiewit speaks with Christelle Colman, CEO of Ami Underwriting Managers
-
Some cars have been identified as being high risk for theft
-
Insurers will likely insist you have a tracker
-
This can help lower your premium and help recover your car if it is stolen
Certain vehicles are shown to be at higher risk of being targeted for hijackings or car thefts.
If you drive one of these then your insurer may require that you install a tracking device or pay a very high premium to get cover for your vehicle.
According to Colman, tracking devices have existed as a requirement in the South African insurance market for years.
I have been in the industry long enough to remember when we had a major problem in the early 2000s with vehicle theft and hijacking and then the requirements for tracking devices became quite acceptable.Christelle Colman, CEO - Ami Underwriting Managers
She adds that in recent years there has been a spike in hijackings and stolen vehicles and almost all insurance companies have some sort of minimum requirement to install a tracker for high risk vehicles or in high risk areas.
Colman says that these insurance companies do have data to say whether a car is high risk or if an area has a high number of car thefts.
Some cars, she says, that are high risk for hijacking are the Toyota Hilux, Prado and Fortuner.
Listen to the audio above for more.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Do you drive a high risk car? You may need a tracker to get the best insurance
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_80320398_man-is-protecting-your-car-from-the-rain.html?term=car%2Binsurance&vti=n2mg5f0f4pxt9np0tx-1-2
