'Very little doubt' Sarb will increase repo rate in April, say economists





JOHANNESBURG - Some economists believe the latest inflation figures will boost the South African Reserve Bank's (Sarb) appetite to increase the repo rate.

The unexpected increase in inflation to 7% has sparked fears that the central bank's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) will continue its hiking cycle when it meets in April.

The concerns about the outcome of the bi-monthly meeting follow the inflation announcement by Statistics South Africa (Stats SA) on Wednesday.

The repo rate currently sits at 7.25%, while the prime lending rate sits at 10.75%.

Economist at Econometrix, Azar Jammine said that a weaker rand against the United States (US) dollar is also likely to contribute to an increase of 25 basis points.

"What we have seen in the recent weeks and months has been a substantial depreciation in the rand, which is bound to be raising import costs so that many businesses are now finding their cost structures impacted by the weak rand and are passing those costs onto consumers in the form of higher prices.

“As a result, I think there is very little doubt we will see a repo rate increase next week."

Nedbank economist Isaac Matshego echoed Jammine's prediction.

"But a lot will also depend on the tone of the US Fed. We do expect a bit of a buggish tone from the Fed so that I believe would compel the Sarb to hike by 25 basis points."

