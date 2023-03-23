Streaming issues? Report here
Is South Africa ready to make changes to its Constitution?

23 March 2023 11:33 AM
by Amy Fraser
Tags:
Constitution

While much has been done to address past injustices, President Ramaphosa says there's a lot more work that still needs to be done.

Africa Melane interviews Lawson Naidoo of the Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution.

  • A three-day 'Constitution Conference' kicked off on Wednesday
  • The conference looks at whether the Constitution has failed or succeeded in serving the aspirations of South Africans
  • Ramaphosa says that the constitutional project will fail if social inequalities aren't addressed by all levels of the government

On Wednesday, President Cyril Ramaphosa opened a three-day conference on the Constitution titled 'Reflections and the Road Ahead'.

In Ramaphosa's speech, he said that it's time to reflect on whether the 26-year-old Constitution serves the aspirations of South Africans.

Naidoo weighs in:

  • The Constitution is the guiding framework of Democratic South Africa
  • Because of its importance, it needs to be continuously reviewed
  • The conference is a great opportunity to do just that
  • The Constitution in itself doesn't deliver the vision – it requires policy, legislation and resources, which is the responsibility of the government and parliament
  • The government and parliament have failed to live up to the intended vision of what society should look like according to the Constitution
  • We're a country facing inequality, unemployment, homelessness and social injustices
  • As a society, we need to protect our Constitutional values and principles

It's an incredibly important document, but it does need to be continuously reviewed to see that it remains fit for its purpose.

Lawson Naidoo, Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution

We need to really look at ourselves in the mirror and say 'could we have done more'.

Lawson Naidoo, Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Is South Africa ready to make changes to its Constitution?




