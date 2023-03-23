Deadly fungal infections spreading at alarming rate across the United States
Lester Kiewit speaks to international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.
-
Candida auris fungal infections are on the rise in the US
-
It particularly affects the elderly and people with health issues
The candida auris fungus is spreading through the US at a worrying rate.
It is primarily affecting people with weakened immune systems and has already claimed lives.
It is picky on vulnerable people, not unlike the scarier aspect of Covid.Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent
The elderly, people with lung issues or heart problems, and people using ventilators or catheters are particularly at risk.
There were around 700 cases in 2020, 1500 in 2021 and almost 2500 in 2022.
So cases almost doubled every year.Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent
The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) considers the fungus to be an urgent antimicrobial resistance (AR) threat.
Listen to the interview for more (skip to 04:42).
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Deadly fungal infections spreading at alarming rate across the United States
More from World
[WATCH] MIA exiled Wagner Group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin arrives in Belarus
Prior to this, Yevgeny Prigozhin was last seen on Saturday night.Read More
Wagner Group mercenaries in Africa: What happens next?
Wagner is likely to continue to bring misery to the African continent in multiple forms, suggests a study.Read More
Mom of teen who died on Titan sub says she gave up her seat for him
Suleman (19) and his father were among the five people who died when the vessel imploded.Read More
German Foreign Minister visits South Africa to address the ongoing energy crisis
German Foreign Minister, Annalena Baerbock has embarked on a two-day visit to South Africa.Read More
Wimbledon to use artificial intelligence for commentating championships
In a first for the tournament, Wimbledon will use AI commentary during matches starting on 3 July until the end of the 14-day event.Read More
Putin blames 'neo-Nazis in Kyiv and their Western patrons'
Putin has made his first public appearance since a group of rebellious mercenaries marched toward Moscow over the weekend.Read More
[WATCH] Dingo euthanised after (ever-so-slightly) nibbling sunbather's bum
There have reportedly been several incidents involving wild dingoes in the area, some a bit more life-threatening.Read More
Too soon? OceanGate sparks outrage after placing job ad following sub disaster
The company placed the advertisement a day after all passengers on board were presumed dead.Read More
Mile high fight club? Drunk Russian passengers go berserk on flight to Turkey
Adam Gilchrist reports on trending global news including a flight forced to divert because of 'unruly' passengers.Read More