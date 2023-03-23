



Lester Kiewit speaks to international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

Candida auris fungal infections are on the rise in the US

It particularly affects the elderly and people with health issues

The candida auris fungus is spreading through the US at a worrying rate.

It is primarily affecting people with weakened immune systems and has already claimed lives.

It is picky on vulnerable people, not unlike the scarier aspect of Covid. Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent

The elderly, people with lung issues or heart problems, and people using ventilators or catheters are particularly at risk.

© sudok1/123rf.com

There were around 700 cases in 2020, 1500 in 2021 and almost 2500 in 2022.

So cases almost doubled every year. Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) considers the fungus to be an urgent antimicrobial resistance (AR) threat.

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Deadly fungal infections spreading at alarming rate across the United States