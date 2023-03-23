Four injured after bakkies collide with elephant in Limpopo
JOHANNESBURG - Four people were injured after the vehicles they were travelling in collided with an elephant in Limpopo on Wednesday night.
ER24 reported that two bakkies collided with the elephant on the R71 outside Gravelotte. When paramedics arrived at the scene, they found the elephant lying in the road, with the bakkies a short distance away.
_Two bakkies collided with an elephant on the R71 in Limpopo on 22 March 2022. Picture: Twitter/@ArriveAlive
Four men and a woman sustained minor to moderate injuries, but unfortunately, the elephant succumbed to its injuries.
Those injured in the crash were transported to nearby hospitals for future care.
Circumstances surrounding the incident are not yet known, but ER24 said authorities were at the scene for further investigations.
