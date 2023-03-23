[WATCH] Little boy sobs... then starts laughing when grannie sings to him
Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that are going viral on Twitter and Facebook.
The 7-year-old Albert Ofosu Nketiah from Ghana cried when his mother gave him a different dish instead of yum (Ghanaian dish).
When his grandmother sings to him, he bursts out laughing.
South African Amapiano artist KillorBeezBeats has turned the video into a song that is trending right now.
Ghana's 7-year-old Albert Ofosu Nketia has become an internet sensation following a viral video of him crying then laughing.' Africa Facts Zone (@AfricaFactsZone) March 21, 2023
He asked his mum for yam, but she gave him plantain instead, and he started crying.
His grandmother sang to him to cheer him up, and he started laughing. pic.twitter.com/Gx8cHx5JwR
