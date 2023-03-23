[WATCH] Little boy sobs... then starts laughing when grannie sings to him





Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that are going viral on Twitter and Facebook.

The 7-year-old Albert Ofosu Nketiah from Ghana cried when his mother gave him a different dish instead of yum (Ghanaian dish).

When his grandmother sings to him, he bursts out laughing.

South African Amapiano artist KillorBeezBeats has turned the video into a song that is trending right now.

His grandmother sang to him to cheer him up, and he started laughing. pic.twitter.com/Gx8cHx5JwR ' Africa Facts Zone (@AfricaFactsZone) March 21, 2023

