[LISTEN] Democracy works very well for a third of SA - Professor Steven Friedman

Streaming issues? Report here
John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020 John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020
702 Drive with John Perlman
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
702 Drive with John Perlman
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
[LISTEN] What to do when your grocery delivery service gets your order wrong Unless you explicitly select 'no alternative', they're not in the wrong if they deliver a substitute, says consumer journalist. 23 March 2023 5:17 PM
Dis-Chem rewards points will now expire after 24 months This has been in effect as of 1 March. 23 March 2023 3:54 PM
Alternative energy plans: 'Stop outsourcing and give local companies a chance' As more cities invest in alternative power sources, instead of outsourcing, local companies are asking to be hired to do the job. 23 March 2023 1:48 PM
View all Local
Is South Africa ready to make changes to its Constitution? While much has been done to address past injustices, President Ramaphosa says there's a lot more work that still needs to be done. 23 March 2023 11:33 AM
'Shutdown may have fizzled, but EFF messaging to target market very effective' The Ornico Group's Oresti Patricios explains why he believes the EFF's consistent messaging will bear fruit for Julius Malema at t... 22 March 2023 7:37 PM
A bromance we didn't see coming - Julius Malema and Carl Niehaus The unexpected alliance was formed as Carl Niehaus joined Julius Malema for the EFF's national shutdown. 22 March 2023 12:15 PM
View all Politics
Alternative energy plans: 'Stop outsourcing and give local companies a chance' As more cities invest in alternative power sources, instead of outsourcing, local companies are asking to be hired to do the job. 23 March 2023 1:48 PM
'Very little doubt' Sarb will increase repo rate in April, say economists This follows Wednesday's inflation increase to 7%, which has sparked fears that the central bank's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC)... 23 March 2023 10:46 AM
Load shedding to blame for 13.6% food inflation, says economist Nedbank economist Isaac Matshego said the use of diesel and petrol to run generators compounded the cost of food production. 23 March 2023 6:46 AM
View all Business
Do you drive a high risk car? You may need a tracker to get the best insurance For certain cars in certain areas, insurance companies are insisting that an owner installs a tracker or pays a higher premium. 23 March 2023 9:54 AM
'I love cleaning, I love dirt': Cleanfluencers sweep TikTok, drawing millions "Cleanfluencers" are taking social media by storm, with millions watching them scour filthy homes and dole out cleaning hacks. 23 March 2023 8:48 AM
How to avoid being duped by debt counsellors offering a debt review "Never sign a form without reading every word of it," says Wendy Knowler, consumer journalist. 22 March 2023 5:29 PM
View all Lifestyle
Brian Mitchell: Boxing in SA is not dead Former WBA and IBF Junior Lightweight Champion now has his own gym, trains many youngsters in the country. 22 March 2023 8:26 PM
Family of former SA coach Clive Barker open up about his deteriorating health Former Bafana Bafana coach, Clive Barker was re-admitted to hospital last week and has been diagnosed with Lewy body dementia. 20 March 2023 8:14 PM
New golf rule proposes cutting distance golf balls can fly at top tournaments Golf's got enough problems at the moment and this is an additional one, says Craig Ray, Daily Maverick Sports Editor.. 20 March 2023 3:23 PM
View all Sport
Calling all musicians! Fête de la Musique Festival is inviting YOU to play The festival returns to Johannesburg this year, inviting all musicians, singers, bands and DJs to join its star-studded line-up. 22 March 2023 12:51 PM
China bans GRUESOME new Winnie the Pooh film The bizarre horror film sees everyone’s favourite bear turn feral, going on a killing spree. 22 March 2023 11:27 AM
FREE travel spoils? Yes, they exist... during your birthday month in Cape Town A travel editor shares all the ways you can travel around beautiful Cape Town and save money when it's your birthday. 20 March 2023 7:16 AM
View all Entertainment
[WATCH] Strange TikTok account claims to show life in North Korea An account on TikTok that seems to highlight life in North Korea has gone viral. 23 March 2023 2:12 PM
Deadly fungal infections spreading at alarming rate across the United States Cases of candida auris fungal infections are on the rise throughout the United States. 23 March 2023 11:19 AM
South Africa arresting Putin at BRICS in August would be 'declaration of war' Russia's ex-president Dmitry Medvedev says any arrest of Vladimir Putin abroad would be 'declaration of war'. 23 March 2023 10:08 AM
View all World
Queer community lives in fear after Uganda introduces extreme anti-LGBTQIA+ bill "The fact that they are pushing for the nonexistence of the queer community is worrying," says Richard Lusimbo. 23 March 2023 1:20 PM
Amnesty urges Uganda leader to reject 'appalling' anti-LGBTQ bill Ugandan lawmakers hastily passed the bill on Tuesday evening ordering harsh penalties for anyone who engages in same-sex activity. 22 March 2023 12:22 PM
Over 500 dead as long-lasting Cyclone Freddy rips through southeast Africa Cyclone Freddy left a trail of destruction across southern Africa since late February when it first made landfall. 22 March 2023 7:28 AM
View all Africa
[OPINION] The EFF and DA are banking on and trading in fear - Lester Kiewit Lester Kiewit shares his views on the EFF's national shutdown, scheduled for Monday, 20 March. 16 March 2023 6:44 AM
Make QUITE sure you're not paying double car insurance with vehicle financing How is it possible you wouldn't spot these extra payments? Well., banks 'bundle' the insurance premium - which goes to their insur... 15 March 2023 9:28 PM
[LISTEN] Remax hits the airwaves but radio ad doesn't 'hit home' Ogilvy SA's Nomaswazi Phumo explains why the Remax radio campaign is a missed opportunity to paint the personal journey of buying... 14 March 2023 10:12 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local
fiber_manual_record
Politics
fiber_manual_record
Opinion

[LISTEN] Democracy works very well for a third of SA - Professor Steven Friedman

23 March 2023 12:48 PM
by Amy Fraser
Tags:
Democracy
Steven Friedman

Is our democracy the ultimate fail-safe to protect the voiceless and most vulnerable?

Lester Kiewit interviews Professor Steven Friedman, Director of the Centre for the Study of Democracy at the University of Johannesburg (UJ) and Rhodes University.

Over the weekend, Friedman penned an engaging piece on the state of our democracy and who democracy works for and represents – unsurprisingly not everybody.

According to Friedman, if you fall into the one-third of the country that has a job, an income and contributes to the economy, then you're heard and taken seriously.

For those that are 'outside of the tent', other than having their voices heard through voting, most times, they will be ignored, he says.

Picture: © archnoi1/123rf.com
Picture: © archnoi1/123rf.com

The problem is, democracy works very very well in the country for about one-third of the population, and it doesn't work that well for the others.

Professor Steven Friedman, Director of the Centre for the Study of Democracy – University of Johannesburg and Rhodes University

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : [LISTEN] Democracy works very well for a third of SA - Professor Steven Friedman




23 March 2023 12:48 PM
by Amy Fraser
Tags:
Democracy
Steven Friedman

More from Local

© hpaullynn/123rf.com

[LISTEN] What to do when your grocery delivery service gets your order wrong

23 March 2023 5:17 PM

Unless you explicitly select 'no alternative', they're not in the wrong if they deliver a substitute, says consumer journalist.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Dis-Chem rewards points will now expire after 24 months

23 March 2023 3:54 PM

This has been in effect as of 1 March.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Is this how South Africa finally rids itself of load shedding? © antonmedvedev/123rf.com

Alternative energy plans: 'Stop outsourcing and give local companies a chance'

23 March 2023 1:48 PM

As more cities invest in alternative power sources, instead of outsourcing, local companies are asking to be hired to do the job.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

One of the bakkies damaged after crashing into an elephant on the R71 in Limpopo on 22 March 2023. Picture: Twitter/@_ArriveAlive

Four injured after bakkies collide with elephant in Limpopo

23 March 2023 11:59 AM

Two bakkies crashed into an elephant on the R71 outside Gravelotte. Unfortunately, the elephant succumbed to its injuries.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: © archnoi1/123rf.com

Is South Africa ready to make changes to its Constitution?

23 March 2023 11:33 AM

While much has been done to address past injustices, President Ramaphosa says there's a lot more work that still needs to be done.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

President Cyril Ramaphosa with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin at the BRICS Summit. Picture: GCIS.

South Africa arresting Putin at BRICS in August would be 'declaration of war'

23 March 2023 10:08 AM

Russia's ex-president Dmitry Medvedev says any arrest of Vladimir Putin abroad would be 'declaration of war'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Former Eskom chief executive Matshela Koko and seven co-accused appeared before the Middleburg Magistrates Court on 27 October 2022 for a case related to millions of rands worth of contracts for work at Kusile Power Station. Picture: Katlego Jiyane/ Eyewitness News

Matshela Koko back in court for multi-billion rand Eskom corruption case

23 March 2023 9:37 AM

The former acting CEO of Eskom was charged with 7 others for charges including fraud, corruption and money laundering relating to a multibillion-rand contract that Eskom entered into in 2015.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Minster of Electricity Kgosientso Ramokgopa visiting an Eskom power station as part of his tour to several power stations across the across the country, where he was assessing the efficiency of the utility's stations. Picture: @Kgosientsho_R/Twitter.com

Consistent energy availability will end load shedding - Electricity Minister

23 March 2023 8:04 AM

The minister was visiting Eskom's poorly performing coal-fired power stations to establish comprehensive a plan to improve their energy efficiency.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Phala Phala. Picture: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News

DA's motion to establish ad hoc committee to probe Phala Phala fails

23 March 2023 7:31 AM

The Democratic Alliance's call for the establishment of an ad hoc committee failed when 135 MPs voted for it, while 204 voted against it.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Potholes in Mahikeng. Picture: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News

[LISTEN] Should citizens take infrastructure repairs into their own hands?

23 March 2023 7:24 AM

The state of our roads is dire in some parts of the country, with private entities beginning to take over the repair of potholes.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Politics

Picture: © archnoi1/123rf.com

Is South Africa ready to make changes to its Constitution?

23 March 2023 11:33 AM

While much has been done to address past injustices, President Ramaphosa says there's a lot more work that still needs to be done.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

EFF leader Julius Malema briefs the media on 15 March 2023 on the party's planned national shutdown on 20 March 2023. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News

'Shutdown may have fizzled, but EFF messaging to target market very effective'

22 March 2023 7:37 PM

The Ornico Group's Oresti Patricios explains why he believes the EFF's consistent messaging will bear fruit for Julius Malema at the ballot box.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Former ANC member and founder of the African Radical Economic Transformation Alliance (Areta) Carl Niehaus joins EFF leader Julius Malema during the national shutdown in Pretoria on 20 March 2023. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News

A bromance we didn't see coming - Julius Malema and Carl Niehaus

22 March 2023 12:15 PM

The unexpected alliance was formed as Carl Niehaus joined Julius Malema for the EFF's national shutdown.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

President Cyril Ramaphosa (left) and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping in Beijing, China. Picture: @PresidencyZA/Twitter

The implications as CR gets more cozy with China, as it gets cozier with Russia

21 March 2023 9:34 PM

Political journalist John Matisson asks whether President Cyril Ramaphosa's endorsement of China's foreign policy is overreach.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Economic Freedom Fighters participate in the national shutdown on 20 March 2022. Picture: Jacques Nelles

National Shutdown: 'There's a spirit of unity on the ground' - Saftu

20 March 2023 3:13 PM

Saftu Spokesperson, Trevor Shaku says that their members are chanting and protecting one another amid the national shutdown.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Economic Freedom Fighters participate in the national shutdown on 20 March 2022. Picture: Jacques Nelles

The Midday Report Express: 'Ramaphosa must go!' - Julius Malema

20 March 2023 1:54 PM

All the news you need to know.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

EFF hang up a 'Ramaphosa must go' banner at Church Square during national shutdown on Monday, 20 March 2023. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News

[LISTEN] EFF National Chairperson: 'The EFF is NOT a violent organisation'

20 March 2023 1:41 PM

All incidents of violence has come from angry citizens, not the EFF, says Veronica Mente, Chairperson of EFF.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Russian President Vladimir Putin listens to the report of Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu and Commander of the Admiral Gorshkov frigate Igor Krokhmal before a ceremony to launch the Admiral Gorshkov frigate to the combat mission, via a video conference in Moscow, Russia, on 4 January 2023. Picture: Mikhail Klimentyev/Sputnik/AFP

Putin visits occupied Ukranian city amid ICC issuing a warrant for his arrest

20 March 2023 12:34 PM

Russian President Vladimir Putin visited a Ukrainian city over the weekend, after the ICC issued a warrant for his arrest.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The deployment will comprise of Law enforcement agencies from the SAPS, SANDF, National Traffic Police, the Western Cape’s Provincial Traffic Police, City of Cape Town’s Metro Police, Traffic services and Law enforcement officers. Picture: Kevin Brandt/EWN.

[LISTEN] EFF Shutdown: 'Restraint must take precedence', says SANDF spokesperson

20 March 2023 12:07 PM

Sphiwe Dlamini says there's a manner in which the SANDF must conduct themselves, and that restrain must take precedence.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[BREAKING] CoCT granted order for EFF national shutdown to comply with law

17 March 2023 5:46 PM

Peaceful protest is protected, says Mayor of Cape Town, Geordin Hill-Lewis.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Opinion

Picture: © archnoi1/123rf.com

Is South Africa ready to make changes to its Constitution?

23 March 2023 11:33 AM

While much has been done to address past injustices, President Ramaphosa says there's a lot more work that still needs to be done.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

EFF leader Julius Malema briefs the media on 15 March 2023 on the party's planned national shutdown on 20 March 2023. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News

'Shutdown may have fizzled, but EFF messaging to target market very effective'

22 March 2023 7:37 PM

The Ornico Group's Oresti Patricios explains why he believes the EFF's consistent messaging will bear fruit for Julius Malema at the ballot box.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab from Nedbank Commercial Banking campaign

[WATCH] 'Clever' Nedbank ad uses chess to teach lessons about entrepreneurship

21 March 2023 10:02 PM

The Ornico Group's Oresti Patricios shares the week's advertising 'heroes' and 'zeros' on The Money Show.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: © Hazem Mohamad/ 123rf.com

'Vaping creates new nicotine addicts' - Pulmonologist

20 March 2023 9:33 AM

Vaping may be less harmful than smoking cigarettes, but you're still consuming a hellishly addictive drug.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cloete Murray, alongside his son Thomas Murray, were shot by unknown gunmen on Saturday 18 March 2023 while travelling on the N1. Picture: Twitter.

MANDY WIENER: National shutdowns, rhetoric & assassinations - SA ruled by fear

20 March 2023 8:08 AM

South Africa is being held captive by fear mongering and a lack of rule of law in the country, writes Mandy Wiener.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

EFF members gather outside the Gauteng education department to protest unplaced learners. Picture: Thabiso Goba / Eyewitness News

[OPINION] The EFF and DA are banking on and trading in fear - Lester Kiewit

16 March 2023 6:44 AM

Lester Kiewit shares his views on the EFF's national shutdown, scheduled for Monday, 20 March.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© bowie15/123rf.com

Make QUITE sure you're not paying double car insurance with vehicle financing

15 March 2023 9:28 PM

How is it possible you wouldn't spot these extra payments? Well., banks 'bundle' the insurance premium - which goes to their insurance partner - with the car repayment.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab from RE/MAX announcement of its radio ads running between 6-26 March 2023.

[LISTEN] Remax hits the airwaves but radio ad doesn't 'hit home'

14 March 2023 10:12 PM

Ogilvy SA's Nomaswazi Phumo explains why the Remax radio campaign is a missed opportunity to paint the personal journey of buying a home.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ limbi007/123rf.com

As companies automate more, they neglect the human element at their peril

14 March 2023 8:21 PM

Flux Trends' Bronwyn Williams reviews "The Human Experience: How to make life better for your customers and create a more successful organization" by John Sills.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Students protested over outstanding fees and registration at UCT on 10 March 2023. Picture: Ntuthuzelo Nene/Eyewitness News

Student protests: 'Young people in terrible bind to secure liveable future'

13 March 2023 10:05 AM

Some students protesting at higher learning institutions across the country have been suspended and arrested.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

[WATCH] Little boy sobs... then starts laughing when grannie sings to him

Lifestyle

Canada sees record population growth as immigration leaps

World

UK man (28) charged for setting two elderly men on fire outside mosque

World

EWN Highlights

Five people shot dead, two wounded in separate incidents in Tongaat

23 March 2023 7:23 PM

Latest Mkhwebane inquiry postponement raises questions about legal fee payments

23 March 2023 7:19 PM

SA Canegrowers Association seeks intervention as Gledhow enters business rescue

23 March 2023 6:58 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA