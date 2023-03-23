



Abongile Nzelenzele speaks to Rowan Terry, Legal Counsel at TPN Credit Bureau.

The road in front of your property is a public space

You cannot legally prevent people from parking in this space

When someone parks on the road outside your house it can feel annoying, inconvenient or even like a violation of privacy.

However, as much as it might bother us, we cannot legally prevent this.

According to Terry, the law states that the public road in front of your home is the property of the municipality.

It is a public road. It is a public space and it does not belong to you. Therefore, you cannot reserve a space in front of your own home... Rowan Terry, Legal Counsel - TPN Credit Bureau

FILE: Parked cars. Picture: Nile from Pixabay

However, if someone wants to park on or past the actual boundary of your property, they need your permission.

There are municipal bylaws that limit how long a car may be parked on the street.

Listen to the interview for more.

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : As annoying as it is, it's LEGAL for anyone to park outside your house