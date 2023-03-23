Queer community lives in fear after Uganda introduces extreme anti-LGBTQ

Streaming issues? Report here
John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020 John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020
702 Drive with John Perlman
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
702 Drive with John Perlman
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
[LISTEN] What to do when your grocery delivery service gets your order wrong Unless you explicitly select 'no alternative', they're not in the wrong if they deliver a substitute, says consumer journalist. 23 March 2023 5:17 PM
Dis-Chem rewards points will now expire after 24 months This has been in effect as of 1 March. 23 March 2023 3:54 PM
Alternative energy plans: 'Stop outsourcing and give local companies a chance' As more cities invest in alternative power sources, instead of outsourcing, local companies are asking to be hired to do the job. 23 March 2023 1:48 PM
View all Local
Is South Africa ready to make changes to its Constitution? While much has been done to address past injustices, President Ramaphosa says there's a lot more work that still needs to be done. 23 March 2023 11:33 AM
'Shutdown may have fizzled, but EFF messaging to target market very effective' The Ornico Group's Oresti Patricios explains why he believes the EFF's consistent messaging will bear fruit for Julius Malema at t... 22 March 2023 7:37 PM
A bromance we didn't see coming - Julius Malema and Carl Niehaus The unexpected alliance was formed as Carl Niehaus joined Julius Malema for the EFF's national shutdown. 22 March 2023 12:15 PM
View all Politics
Alternative energy plans: 'Stop outsourcing and give local companies a chance' As more cities invest in alternative power sources, instead of outsourcing, local companies are asking to be hired to do the job. 23 March 2023 1:48 PM
'Very little doubt' Sarb will increase repo rate in April, say economists This follows Wednesday's inflation increase to 7%, which has sparked fears that the central bank's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC)... 23 March 2023 10:46 AM
Load shedding to blame for 13.6% food inflation, says economist Nedbank economist Isaac Matshego said the use of diesel and petrol to run generators compounded the cost of food production. 23 March 2023 6:46 AM
View all Business
Do you drive a high risk car? You may need a tracker to get the best insurance For certain cars in certain areas, insurance companies are insisting that an owner installs a tracker or pays a higher premium. 23 March 2023 9:54 AM
'I love cleaning, I love dirt': Cleanfluencers sweep TikTok, drawing millions "Cleanfluencers" are taking social media by storm, with millions watching them scour filthy homes and dole out cleaning hacks. 23 March 2023 8:48 AM
How to avoid being duped by debt counsellors offering a debt review "Never sign a form without reading every word of it," says Wendy Knowler, consumer journalist. 22 March 2023 5:29 PM
View all Lifestyle
Brian Mitchell: Boxing in SA is not dead Former WBA and IBF Junior Lightweight Champion now has his own gym, trains many youngsters in the country. 22 March 2023 8:26 PM
Family of former SA coach Clive Barker open up about his deteriorating health Former Bafana Bafana coach, Clive Barker was re-admitted to hospital last week and has been diagnosed with Lewy body dementia. 20 March 2023 8:14 PM
New golf rule proposes cutting distance golf balls can fly at top tournaments Golf's got enough problems at the moment and this is an additional one, says Craig Ray, Daily Maverick Sports Editor.. 20 March 2023 3:23 PM
View all Sport
Calling all musicians! Fête de la Musique Festival is inviting YOU to play The festival returns to Johannesburg this year, inviting all musicians, singers, bands and DJs to join its star-studded line-up. 22 March 2023 12:51 PM
China bans GRUESOME new Winnie the Pooh film The bizarre horror film sees everyone’s favourite bear turn feral, going on a killing spree. 22 March 2023 11:27 AM
FREE travel spoils? Yes, they exist... during your birthday month in Cape Town A travel editor shares all the ways you can travel around beautiful Cape Town and save money when it's your birthday. 20 March 2023 7:16 AM
View all Entertainment
[WATCH] Strange TikTok account claims to show life in North Korea An account on TikTok that seems to highlight life in North Korea has gone viral. 23 March 2023 2:12 PM
Deadly fungal infections spreading at alarming rate across the United States Cases of candida auris fungal infections are on the rise throughout the United States. 23 March 2023 11:19 AM
South Africa arresting Putin at BRICS in August would be 'declaration of war' Russia's ex-president Dmitry Medvedev says any arrest of Vladimir Putin abroad would be 'declaration of war'. 23 March 2023 10:08 AM
View all World
Queer community lives in fear after Uganda introduces extreme anti-LGBTQ "The fact that they are pushing for the nonexistence of the queer community is worrying," says Richard Lusimbo. 23 March 2023 1:20 PM
Amnesty urges Uganda leader to reject 'appalling' anti-LGBTQ bill Ugandan lawmakers hastily passed the bill on Tuesday evening ordering harsh penalties for anyone who engages in same-sex activity. 22 March 2023 12:22 PM
Over 500 dead as long-lasting Cyclone Freddy rips through southeast Africa Cyclone Freddy left a trail of destruction across southern Africa since late February when it first made landfall. 22 March 2023 7:28 AM
View all Africa
[OPINION] The EFF and DA are banking on and trading in fear - Lester Kiewit Lester Kiewit shares his views on the EFF's national shutdown, scheduled for Monday, 20 March. 16 March 2023 6:44 AM
Make QUITE sure you're not paying double car insurance with vehicle financing How is it possible you wouldn't spot these extra payments? Well., banks 'bundle' the insurance premium - which goes to their insur... 15 March 2023 9:28 PM
[LISTEN] Remax hits the airwaves but radio ad doesn't 'hit home' Ogilvy SA's Nomaswazi Phumo explains why the Remax radio campaign is a missed opportunity to paint the personal journey of buying... 14 March 2023 10:12 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
World
fiber_manual_record
Africa

Queer community lives in fear after Uganda introduces extreme anti-LGBTQ

23 March 2023 1:20 PM
by Karabo Tebele
Tags:
Homosexuality
Uganda
Yoweri Museveni
LGBTIQ+
queer community

"The fact that they are pushing for the nonexistence of the queer community is worrying," says Richard Lusimbo.

Bongani Bingwa interviews Richard Lusimbo (founder of the Uganda Key Populations Consortium) and human rights advocate Dr Frank Mugisha (Sexual Minorities Uganda).

The queer community is living in fear after an extreme anti-homosexuality bill was passed by the Ugandan Parliament this week.

The bill enables the state to punish same-sex relationships with life imprisonment or the death penalty. Lusimbo calls on the international community to pressure the government into abandoning the bill.

The government of South Africa must speak out and the international community also needs to speak out because this law will influence other countries.

Richard Lusimbo, Founder - Uganda key populations consortium
The Ugandan flag. Picture: OpenClipart-Vectors/Pixabay.com
The Ugandan flag. Picture: OpenClipart-Vectors/Pixabay.com

In 2014, Ugandan lawmakers passed a bill that called for life in prison for people caught having gay sex.

It’s very worrying and the community is scared because of this law and the kind of statement made in Parliament.

Richard Lusimbo, Founder - Uganda key populations consortium

Mugisha, who took part in the discussion, says the law will terrorise queer people in the country. President Yoweri Museveni, a critic of the LGBTIQ community, is expected to sign the bill into law.

There is so much fear and already there is a hatred for LGBTIQ in Uganda and we also fear that it is going to get worse.

Dr Frank Mugisha, Human rights advocate - Sexual minorities Uganda

Scroll up to listen to the interviews.




23 March 2023 1:20 PM
by Karabo Tebele
Tags:
Homosexuality
Uganda
Yoweri Museveni
LGBTIQ+
queer community

More from World

Picture: Tomoyuki Mizuta from Pixabay

[WATCH] Strange TikTok account claims to show life in North Korea

23 March 2023 2:12 PM

An account on TikTok that seems to highlight life in North Korea has gone viral.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© sezerozger/123rf.com

Canada sees record population growth as immigration leaps

23 March 2023 12:10 PM

Canada saw record-high population growth last year due to a surge in immigrants.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A stock image of a fire. Picture: somchai999/123rf.com

UK man (28) charged for setting two elderly men on fire outside mosque

23 March 2023 11:59 AM

UK police on Thursday charged a 28-year-old man with the attempted murders of two elderly men.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: United States flag. Picture: waggtime from Pixabay

Deadly fungal infections spreading at alarming rate across the United States

23 March 2023 11:19 AM

Cases of candida auris fungal infections are on the rise throughout the United States.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

President Cyril Ramaphosa with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin at the BRICS Summit. Picture: GCIS.

South Africa arresting Putin at BRICS in August would be 'declaration of war'

23 March 2023 10:08 AM

Russia's ex-president Dmitry Medvedev says any arrest of Vladimir Putin abroad would be 'declaration of war'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© arthurhidden/123rf.com

Indonesia orders High Schools to start at... 5.30am?!! We kid you not

23 March 2023 9:36 AM

It is never easy to get teenagers out of bed. But in Indonesia, it just got even harder.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ludwig van Beethoven. © 20er/123rf.com

DNA analysis of Beethoven's hair provides new clues to his death

23 March 2023 8:33 AM

Beethoven died in Vienna nearly 200 years ago after a lifetime of composing some of the most influential works in classical music.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: A polar bear in the Arctic near the North Pole. Picture: AFP

Couple to drive electric car (with coffee machine) from North Pole to South Pole

23 March 2023 8:03 AM

A husband and wife from the Scottish port city of Aberdeen are preparing to drive an electric car from the Arctic to Antarctica.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© zerbor/123rf.com

Florida set to expand 'Don't Say Gay' law in schools

23 March 2023 5:54 AM

If the law is approved, teachers will be prohibited from teaching topics related to sexual orientation and gender identity to learners from the fourth grade through to their final year of high school.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

President Cyril Ramaphosa with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin at the BRICS Summit. Picture: GCIS.

ICC arrest warrant for Putin: Will SA nab him when he comes here in August?

22 March 2023 12:29 PM

The International Criminal Court has issued a warrant of arrest for Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Africa

FILE: Uganda's President Yoweri Museveni. Picture: AFP

Amnesty urges Uganda leader to reject 'appalling' anti-LGBTQ bill

22 March 2023 12:22 PM

Ugandan lawmakers hastily passed the bill on Tuesday evening ordering harsh penalties for anyone who engages in same-sex activity.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

People wander in the flood-affected Chimwankhunda location in Blantyre on 14 March 2023 following heavy rains caused by cyclone Freddy. Picture: AFP

Over 500 dead as long-lasting Cyclone Freddy rips through southeast Africa

22 March 2023 7:28 AM

Cyclone Freddy left a trail of destruction across southern Africa since late February when it first made landfall.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Did Russian group Wagner kill 9 Chinese workers in Central African Republic?

20 March 2023 8:11 AM

China's President Xi Jinping is calling for the perpetrators to be "severely" punished.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: President Cyril Ramaphosa with President Hage Geingob of Namibia on the eve of the 38th Ordinary Summit of the Southern African Development Community. Picture: Dirco.

Pressure mounts on Namibian president to respond to Phala Phala

17 March 2023 10:46 AM

Pressure is mounting on the President of Namibia, Hage Geingob, for his alleged involvement in the Phala Phala saga.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ serezniy/123rf.com

Gold Fields, AngloGold joining forces to create Africa's biggest gold mine

16 March 2023 8:57 PM

Gold Fields and AngloGold Ashanti are working on a proposed deal to combine their neighbouring operations in Ghana.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah. Picture: @hagegeingob/twitter

Namibia could see its first female president in the next elections

14 March 2023 2:23 PM

Namibian President Hage Geingob has announced a woman, Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, as his successor.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© shaadjutt/123rf.com

93 million people gear up to vote in Nigeria's election on Saturday

24 February 2023 12:02 PM

Africa's largest democracy's show of hands will see almost 100 million people cast their votes at 176 600 voting stations.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© Олег Яковлев/123rf

Cyclone Freddy to smash into Madagascar before moving to Mozambique, Zimbabwe

21 February 2023 10:23 AM

Freddy will affect millions of people, some of who are yet to recover from the devastation left in January by Cyclone Cheneso.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Nel Botha from Pixabay

Botswana has lost a third of its rhinos to poaching since 2018

21 February 2023 10:02 AM

Botswana’s rhino population is dwindling with 138 rhinos being poached in the last five years.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Donkeys. Picture: Albrecht Fietz from Pixabay

Demand for donkey skins in China is wiping them out faster than they can breed

16 February 2023 11:39 AM

In China, there is a high demand for donkey skins, which has led to the death of millions of donkeys annually.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

[WATCH] Little boy sobs... then starts laughing when grannie sings to him

Lifestyle

Canada sees record population growth as immigration leaps

World

UK man (28) charged for setting two elderly men on fire outside mosque

World

EWN Highlights

Five people shot dead, two wounded in separate incidents in Tongaat

23 March 2023 7:23 PM

Latest Mkhwebane inquiry postponement raises questions about legal fee payments

23 March 2023 7:19 PM

SA Canegrowers Association seeks intervention as Gledhow enters business rescue

23 March 2023 6:58 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA