[WATCH] Strange TikTok account claims to show life in North Korea
Abongile Nzelenzele speaks with Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire correspondent
-
No one knows who is behind the account showing life in North Korea
-
Some suspect it is government propaganda
-
TikTok is banned in North Korea
The account, which first appeared in February this year, called @northkoreanlife, has amassed over 200 thousand followers and 4.1 million likes.
The account shows a number of strange videos claiming to display what life is like in North Korea.
I highly recommend people go look at it, just out of curiosity.Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire Correspondent
Friedman says one odd video shows people walking on the street in the rain with the caption: ‘Nearly everybody in North Korea has an umbrella.'
@northkoreanlife So many umbrellas ☔️ #fyp #foryou #DanceWithTurboTax #viral ♬ original sound - Life In North Korea ❤️🇰🇵
Friedman adds that no one knows who is behind the account, but there are suspicions that it is controlled by the North Korean government, as TikTok is banned in North Korea.
No one in North Korea is seeing this, it is aimed at us.Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire Correspondent
She says that people have been speculating that this is a sort of propaganda exercise by the government in North Korea.
@northkoreanlife North Korea has many cars 🚗 #fyp #foryou #xyzbca #viral #korea #cars #mercedes #audi #hyundai ♬ The Nights - Avicii
@northkoreanlife Good morning 😊 #foryou #fyp #foryoupage #xyzbca #korea #viral #morning ♬ original sound - Life In North Korea ❤️🇰🇵
Listen to the audio above for more.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : [WATCH] Strange TikTok account claims to show life in North Korea
