Dis-Chem rewards points will now expire after 24 months

Dis-Chem rewards points will expire after 24 months

This has been done so that Dis-Chem customers can enjoy their points

If your points expired this month, you will be reinstated if claimed within 30 days

The Dis-Chem Benefit Programme turned 20 this month and a decision was made to introduce a 24-month validity on the rewards earned, which came into effect on 1 March, says Knowler.

Knowler adds that the reason for this is because Dis-Chem wants all their customers to earn and redeem thus benefiting and enjoying their rewards programme to its fullest.

Knowler says that Dis-Chem communicated the update in its monthly statement mailer that's submitted to Benefit Card Members who opted in for communication on its database and an update was posted on Dis-Chem’s website.

If customers points disappeared and were unaware of the update, Dis-Chem confirms that customer's points will be reinstated, however, the points need to be claimed within 30 days.

Have a little check and if you've suddenly lost a lot of points, apply to have them reinstated. Wendy Knowler, Consumer Journalist

