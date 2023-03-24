[VIDEO] Powerful SA art show highlights man's destruction of nature

Streaming issues? Report here
Clement Manyathela 1500 x 1500 2020 Clement Manyathela 1500 x 1500 2020
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
New EU pest measures threaten citrus industry and 'are really protectionism' 80 000 tons of oranges might not make it to European supermarket shelves because of the new EU regulations, warns the Citrus Growe... 28 June 2023 9:52 PM
SA can expect interest rates to be higher for longer, Kganyago warns Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago told Bloomberg News it's too early to say whether the MPC will pause interest rate hikes at... 28 June 2023 7:02 PM
Sello Hatang given the boot as Nelson Mandela Foundation CEO He was the subject of an internal investigation following numerous complaints over his conduct. 28 June 2023 5:22 PM
View all Local
Mashatile denies 'capture' allegations around financing of his luxury lifestyle EWN's Tshidi Madia gives an update on the Paul Mashatile saga after News24 published its 'Mashatile Unmasked' findings. 28 June 2023 7:32 PM
ANC in WC has a tough job ahead of the 2024 elections: 'It's a tug of war' Is the lack of cohesion seen in the ANC at national level trickling down to the party at provincial level in the Western Cape? 28 June 2023 3:16 PM
R999 basic income grant MUST happen says GOOD party The Good party's Brett Herron says there is a legal and a moral imperative to introduce a basic income grant in South Africa. 28 June 2023 1:19 PM
View all Politics
Business or leisure? Clever BA ads celebrate REAL reasons you travel The British Airways 'A British Original' campaign was awarded the Outdoor Grand Prix at Cannes Lions, the 'Oscars' of the advertis... 28 June 2023 9:03 PM
Three months later, City Power to resume power installations at Diepkloof hostel According to reports, the entity was allocated a budget of R7 million for the project. 28 June 2023 11:16 AM
Aviation enthusiasts listen up! AERO South Africa is taking place next month Southern Africa’s premier event for the aviation industry showcases the latest innovations and developments. 28 June 2023 8:14 AM
View all Business
Consumer Talk: Wait! Before you change that plug on your appliance, read this Will changing a plug void a warranty? Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler has this update.... 28 June 2023 4:47 PM
[LISTEN] How you can best manage your student debts University is an important phase in a young person’s life but managing the costs, and student debts, can be a challenge. 28 June 2023 3:40 PM
Happy 52nd birthday to Elon Musk! On this day (28 June) in 1971, the billionaire business magnate Elon Musk was born. 28 June 2023 3:34 PM
View all Lifestyle
'Firing Benni McCarthy was not a mistake,' says AmaZulu president Sandile Zungu After being sacked at Amazulu, McCarthy was appointed as a first-team coach at Manchester United. 28 June 2023 12:23 PM
Team SA brings home 49 medals from the Special Olympics South Africa competed against 7 000 athletes from across 180 countries. 28 June 2023 11:55 AM
Does cannabis hold the answer to protecting athletes from brain damage? A new study suggests that chronic cannabis consumption could offset the effects of repeated blows to the head. 28 June 2023 11:34 AM
View all Sport
[LISTEN] Meet the Betereinders – a group working towards a united South Africa "The idea was to have a bit of fun; to get black and white people together." 28 June 2023 1:32 PM
Via Katlehong brings pantsula culture to the Joburg Theatre 'Via Injabulo' opens at the Joburg Theatre from 29 June to 2 July. 28 June 2023 12:57 PM
[WATCH] Crowd sings on as Lewis Capaldi's Tourette's twitches appear during show The 26-year-old singer-songwriter's performance at Glastonbury was cut short by twitching brought on by his Tourette's syndrome. 28 June 2023 12:27 PM
View all Entertainment
CNN obtains audio of Trump admitting to keeping classified Pentagon documents In the exclusive audio, Trump acknowledges withholding classified Pentagon documents about a potential attack on Iran. 28 June 2023 12:50 PM
[WATCH] MIA exiled Wagner Group leader Yevgeny Prigozhin arrives in Belarus Prior to this, Yevgeny Prigozhin was last seen on Saturday night. 28 June 2023 11:44 AM
Wagner Group mercenaries in Africa: What happens next? Wagner is likely to continue to bring misery to the African continent in multiple forms, suggests a study. 27 June 2023 2:29 PM
View all World
Former Botswana Minister opens up about being sexually harassed on the job Bogolo Kenewendo says when she reported the incident, her superiors thought it was an isolated case. 27 June 2023 11:55 AM
Ramaphosa says resentment at West still lingers overs COVID Speaking at the Summit for a New Global Financial Pact in Paris, Ramaphosa described how African nations 'felt like we were beggar... 23 June 2023 6:27 PM
60% of South Africans think Russia guilty of war crimes in Ukraine - poll The poll was carried out by international research company, Ipsos, which also polled individuals in Kenya, Senegal, Nigeria, Ugand... 21 June 2023 4:05 PM
View all Africa
'Drowning in work'? How to achieve more output and less stress for your team Ian Mann reviews 'Come Up for Air', described as a practical guide to 'free up an extra business day per week for everyone on your... 27 June 2023 8:21 PM
Arctic Ocean could be ice-free by 2030 - study The Arctic’s climate is warming at least four times faster than the global average. 27 June 2023 10:16 AM
What the Wagner Group revolt in Russia could mean for the war in Ukraine Yevgeny Prigozhin demanded justice — and that took the form of an armed insurrection. 26 June 2023 8:08 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Entertainment

[VIDEO] Powerful SA art show highlights man's destruction of nature

24 March 2023 6:18 AM
by AFP
Tags:
Photographer
Art exhibition

The latest exhibition by American photographic artist Roger Ballen, aims to explore the 'antagonistic' relation between man and nature focusing on the decimation of African wildlife.

A lioness towers over a seemingly dead hunter, her paws pinning his body to the ground.

A woman dressed in black, her face replaced by a leopard's head, sits flanked by three prowling wild cats.

The two installations are part of the latest exhibition by 72-year-old American photographic artist Roger Ballen, which opens in Johannesburg, South Africa, next Tuesday.

Renowned for his thought-provoking work into the human psyche, Ballen said the display aims to explore the "antagonistic" relationship between Man and Nature, especially the decimation of African wildlife.

"If you look at the history of humanity, it's just been a destruction of nature, the destruction of wildlife," said Ballen, a New York native, who has lived and worked in South Africa for almost 40 years.

Wildlife numbers across the continent have dropped 66 percent since 1970, according to the World Wildlife Fund. From black rhinos to pangolins, numerous species are now critically endangered.

The display zooms in on the "Golden Age" of African hunting around the end of the 19th century, when Ballen said "the problem started".

It looks at the issue from both an "aesthetic" and "documentative" perspective, said the artist.

The display, titled "End Of The Game", is the first to be hosted in Ballen's newly opened Inside Out Centre for the Arts in an affluent suburb of Johannesburg.

The photographer hopes the space will help lift Johannesburg's cultural scene and become a stop for tourists passing through the city on their way to big game parks.

"We would hope that they come in as one person (and) go out as another," Ballen said.

  • 'Flowers and whiskey' -

Clips of former US President Theodore Roosevelt's 1909 hunting trip, where more than 11,000 animals were killed for cataloguing purposes, are played, as the mannequins of two children sporting safari hats sit among the audience.

Near the entrance, a man covered head to toe by a roaring lion's skin holds two screaming human heads in wooden, orange bags.

Photos juxtaposing man and animals adorn the walls that enclose other artworks dominated by taxidermy animals, skeletons, and puppets.

Yet Ballen, who cuts a slender figure in a black shirt over black trousers and black sneakers, refutes descriptions of his work as dark or unsettling.

"I find it interesting. It's bits and pieces of the world around me as I see it," he told AFP in an interview.

"The world isn't necessarily flowers and whiskey and love... life is made up of positives (and) negatives".

Still, the exhibition hopes to "psychologically challenge" and make a "deep impression on people", he said.

This has been a recurring theme in Ballen's career, which has long featured black-and-white photographs of fictionalised scenes aiming to stir the viewer.

"It is not just like looking at another cloud, or another thing on Instagram that you just forget immediately," said Ballen.

"If it has a psychological impact, that's likely to remain in somebody's mind".

ub/sn/rox-ri

© Agence France-Presse


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : [VIDEO] Powerful SA art show highlights man's destruction of nature




24 March 2023 6:18 AM
by AFP
Tags:
Photographer
Art exhibition

More from Entertainment

Image source: Wikimedia Commons by Maryland GovPics

Kevin Spacey's sexual assault trial starts: 'The media made me a monster'

29 June 2023 8:47 AM

Actor Kevin Spacey has arrived at Southwark Crown Court in London for the start of his sexual assault trial.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Meet the Betereinders – a group working towards a united South Africa. Pixabay/David_Peterson

[LISTEN] Meet the Betereinders – a group working towards a united South Africa

28 June 2023 1:32 PM

"The idea was to have a bit of fun; to get black and white people together."

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Via Katlehong's 'Via Injabulo' show opens at the Joburg Theatre. Photo: Facebook/Via Katlehong

Via Katlehong brings pantsula culture to the Joburg Theatre

28 June 2023 12:57 PM

'Via Injabulo' opens at the Joburg Theatre from 29 June to 2 July.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Scottish singer Lewis Capaldi performs on The Pyramid Stage on day 4 of the Glastonbury festival in the village of Pilton in Somerset, southwest England, on 24 June 2023.

[WATCH] Crowd sings on as Lewis Capaldi's Tourette's twitches appear during show

28 June 2023 12:27 PM

The 26-year-old singer-songwriter's performance at Glastonbury was cut short by twitching brought on by his Tourette's syndrome.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Smooth vocals! Bongani Bingwa revealed as Banana on ‘The Masked Singer SA’

28 June 2023 9:22 AM

You'll never believe who the Banana's smooth vocals belong to!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

British actor, Julian Sands. Photo: Wikimedia Commons/5of7

Human remains identified as missing British actor Julian Sands

28 June 2023 9:11 AM

California police confirm Julian Sands' body has been identified after human remains were found.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Wikimedia Commons by Chrisallmeid

Cardi B lashes out online after husband Offset accuses her of cheating

28 June 2023 8:43 AM

Cardi B and Offset are entangled in a drama about allegations of cheating, based on Cardi B's song lyrics.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: screengrab from Jolien Boumkwo's Instagram post: @jolienboumkwo

Belgian shot putter shoots her shot at hurdles to save team from elimination

27 June 2023 2:17 PM

Jolien Boumkwo tried to save her team from elimination at the European Championships after her teammates had to withdraw.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Wikimedia Commons by Dick Thomas Johnson from Tokyo, Japan

Ryan Reynolds, Michael B. Jordan and Rob McElhenney buy Alpine Formula 1 team

27 June 2023 11:28 AM

Reynolds, Jordan and McElhenney buy a 24% stake in the Alpine F1 Team.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Wikimedia Commons

Keeping up with baby names: Kylie Jenner changes son's name 16 months post birth

27 June 2023 10:31 AM

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner reveals that they changed their son's name from Wolf to Aire in March 2022.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

City of Joburg implements tariff increases on 1 July (despite 42K objections!)

Local Business

Mandy Wiener: Politicians, we see your 'friends' and from whom you ‘borrow’

Opinion

Residents call for Ramaphosa to come to Diepsloot: 'People are getting killed!'

Local

EWN Highlights

Lotto results: Tuesday, 28 June 2023

29 June 2023 9:29 AM

Banyana Banyana primed for World Cup

28 June 2023 11:36 PM

Molefi Ntseki rises to Chiefs head coach, Arthur Zwane lowered to assistant

28 June 2023 11:09 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA