



JOHANNESBURG - Johannesburg's water crisis has become more critical, with 28 water tankers dispatched to various areas.

Residents have been without running water since Sunday due to a pump failure at Rand Water's Eikenhof station. Joburg Water's systems buckled under pressure from the incident but Rand Water managed to repair the air valve that was vandalised on Wednesday.

Residents in areas such as Honeydew, Fourways, Lonehill, Northgate and Boskruin were left frustrated.

This is despite a slight return of water supply to some of the affected areas.

Joburg Water said that both the Helen Joseph Hospital and Rahima Moosa Mother and Child Hospital tankers were 100% full.

But the Crown Gardens reservoir was closed and both towers are empty.

Joburg Water's Nombuso Shabalala said they have prioritised that area: “Alternative water supply will be provided to the Crown Gardens area due to critically low water levels and 10 mobile water trucks have been provided for the Honeydew and Boschkop area which are also at critically low levels.”

This article first appeared on EWN : Joburg Water dispatches 28 tankers to affected areas