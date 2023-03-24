Hugh Grant: romcoms are a 'big fat lie'

Streaming issues? Report here
Clement Manyathela 1500 x 1500 2020 Clement Manyathela 1500 x 1500 2020
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'Fix our State' says activist Zackie Achmat vying as 2024 independent candidate On Monday 27 March lifelong activist Zackie Achmat will launch his campaign to be an independent Parliament candidate in 2024. 24 March 2023 8:43 AM
Rupert's Remgro to start trading energy in June, supplied by IPPs Bruce Whitfield talks to CEO Jannie Durand about Remgro's half-year results and its Energy Exchange platform. 23 March 2023 10:02 PM
Consumer confidence plunges amid loadshedding, cost of living crisis Consumer confidence has fallen to levels last seen during the peak of the COVID pandemic, according to the quarterly FNB/BER Consu... 23 March 2023 7:38 PM
View all Local
[LISTEN] Democracy works very well for a third of SA - Professor Steven Friedman Is our democracy the ultimate fail-safe to protect the voiceless and most vulnerable? 23 March 2023 12:48 PM
Is South Africa ready to make changes to its Constitution? While much has been done to address past injustices, President Ramaphosa says there's a lot more work that still needs to be done. 23 March 2023 11:33 AM
'Shutdown may have fizzled, but EFF messaging to target market very effective' The Ornico Group's Oresti Patricios explains why he believes the EFF's consistent messaging will bear fruit for Julius Malema at t... 22 March 2023 7:37 PM
View all Politics
Rupert's Remgro to start trading energy in June, supplied by IPPs Bruce Whitfield talks to CEO Jannie Durand about Remgro's half-year results and its Energy Exchange platform. 23 March 2023 10:02 PM
Client fights for money after Sars makes deposit into 'closed' bank account If a bank recycles numbers like Standard does, what happens when money's mistakenly deposited into a closed account? 23 March 2023 7:58 PM
Consumer confidence plunges amid loadshedding, cost of living crisis Consumer confidence has fallen to levels last seen during the peak of the COVID pandemic, according to the quarterly FNB/BER Consu... 23 March 2023 7:38 PM
View all Business
Hugh Grant: romcoms are a 'big fat lie' Romantic comedies made Hugh Grant one of the most famous men in the world, but he has a few doubts about their premise. 24 March 2023 6:39 AM
[LISTEN] What to do when your grocery delivery service gets your order wrong Unless you explicitly select 'no alternative', they're not in the wrong if they deliver a substitute, says consumer journalist. 23 March 2023 5:17 PM
Dis-Chem rewards points will now expire after 24 months This has been in effect as of 1 March. 23 March 2023 3:54 PM
View all Lifestyle
Ronaldo breaks men's international caps record, scores double Cristiano Ronaldo told reporters that records were his motivation, adding that he wants to become the most capped player in histor... 24 March 2023 5:37 AM
Amazulu should be challenging for titles, believes club president Sandile Zungu Amazulu is the oldest club in the league at the moment having celebrated its 90th birthday last year. 23 March 2023 7:54 PM
Brian Mitchell: Boxing in SA is not dead Former WBA and IBF Junior Lightweight Champion now has his own gym, trains many youngsters in the country. 22 March 2023 8:26 PM
View all Sport
Hugh Grant: romcoms are a 'big fat lie' Romantic comedies made Hugh Grant one of the most famous men in the world, but he has a few doubts about their premise. 24 March 2023 6:39 AM
[VIDEO] Powerful SA art show highlights man's destruction of nature The latest exhibition by American photographic artist Roger Ballen, aims to explore the 'antagonistic' relation between man and na... 24 March 2023 6:18 AM
Calling all musicians! Fête de la Musique Festival is inviting YOU to play The festival returns to Johannesburg this year, inviting all musicians, singers, bands and DJs to join its star-studded line-up. 22 March 2023 12:51 PM
View all Entertainment
[WATCH] Strange TikTok account claims to show life in North Korea An account on TikTok that seems to highlight life in North Korea has gone viral. 23 March 2023 2:12 PM
Deadly fungal infections spreading at alarming rate across the United States Cases of candida auris fungal infections are on the rise throughout the United States. 23 March 2023 11:19 AM
South Africa arresting Putin at BRICS in August would be 'declaration of war' Russia's ex-president Dmitry Medvedev says any arrest of Vladimir Putin abroad would be 'declaration of war'. 23 March 2023 10:08 AM
View all World
Queer community lives in fear after Uganda introduces extreme anti-LGBTQ "The fact that they are pushing for the nonexistence of the queer community is worrying," says Richard Lusimbo. 23 March 2023 1:20 PM
Amnesty urges Uganda leader to reject 'appalling' anti-LGBTQ bill Ugandan lawmakers hastily passed the bill on Tuesday evening ordering harsh penalties for anyone who engages in same-sex activity. 22 March 2023 12:22 PM
Over 500 dead as long-lasting Cyclone Freddy rips through southeast Africa Cyclone Freddy left a trail of destruction across southern Africa since late February when it first made landfall. 22 March 2023 7:28 AM
View all Africa
[WATCH] 'Clever' Nedbank ad uses chess to teach lessons about entrepreneurship The Ornico Group's Oresti Patricios shares the week's advertising 'heroes' and 'zeros' on The Money Show. 21 March 2023 10:02 PM
'Vaping creates new nicotine addicts' - Pulmonologist Vaping may be less harmful than smoking cigarettes, but you're still consuming a hellishly addictive drug. 20 March 2023 9:33 AM
MANDY WIENER: National shutdowns, rhetoric & assassinations - SA ruled by fear South Africa is being held captive by fear mongering and a lack of rule of law in the country, writes Mandy Wiener. 20 March 2023 8:08 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Entertainment
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle

Hugh Grant: romcoms are a 'big fat lie'

24 March 2023 6:39 AM
by AFP
Tags:
Movies
Actor
Hugh Grant

Romantic comedies made Hugh Grant one of the most famous men in the world, but he has a few doubts about their premise.

Romantic comedies made Hugh Grant one of the most famous men in the world, but he has a few doubts about their premise.

"The big question is whether the whole idea of a man and a woman belonging together -- and this being something we are all desperate for -- is true, or a big fat lie," Grant told reporters in Paris, where he was promoting his new film, fantasy blockbuster "Dungeons and Dragons: Honour Amongst Thieves".

"And I have a feeling it might be a big fat lie -- despite having made a whole career and fortune out of it.

"I mean, how many really happy relationships do you know? There's not many," he continued. "All those romantic comedies I made -- it would be very interesting to have the sequel now, which would presumably start with the divorce lawyers."

As usual, there was a large dollop of mischief in Grant's comments.

But in a separate interview with AFP, the 62-year-old struck a more serious tone when asked if he had been ambitious during his earlier years.

"I wish I had been more ambitious. I wish I'd had sharper elbows," he said, suddenly dropping his usual tongue-in-cheek delivery.

"Honestly, I think I've been too lackadaisical. I could have tried much harder when I was very bankable and popular in Hollywood," he told AFP.

"I could have made any film I wanted... but really I just wanted to watch the football."

- 'Too old and ugly' -

The self-doubt is nothing new -- Grant has been somewhat ambivalent about his fame ever since "Four Weddings and a Funeral" and "Notting Hill" made him the world's favourite bumbling Brit in the 1990s.

It at least partly explains his disastrously awkward interview at the Oscars this month, when he was unable to muster the fake excitement expected of stars on the red carpet.

But lately, he seems re-energised by more villainous and more satisfying roles, playing the bad guy in "Paddington 2", HBO's "The Undoing", and now as a power-hungry criminal in "Dungeons and Dragons".

"Slimy villains do suit me rather well," he said with a chuckle.

"I have enjoyed myself a bit for the first time in the last six or seven years since I got too old and ugly to be the hero.

"Actually it's how I began -- doing characters and silly voices. And suddenly I got side-tracked into being a leading man, and I never thought I was particularly well-suited to that.

"It's really difficult being the lead guy, the hero," he added. "Well-paid, but hard."

- 'Maintain some mystery' -

Not that he ever made a conscious decision to switch to bad guys: "These things just plop on to my doorstep," he said.

Does he have any advice for stars who are breaking out today?

"Fame has changed so dramatically since it happened to me, due to social media," he told AFP, before pausing to reflect.

"I always fantasised about being in the mould of those mysterious film stars of the 30s and 40s where you never got to know who the real person was, and you and the studio were allowed to lie about you as much as they liked.

"I'd go for that -- try to maintain some mystery, don't have an Instagram account.

"But that's my advice to almost everyone in the world."

er/yad

© Agence France-Presse


This article first appeared on KFM : Hugh Grant: romcoms are a 'big fat lie'




24 March 2023 6:39 AM
by AFP
Tags:
Movies
Actor
Hugh Grant

More from Entertainment

AFP

[VIDEO] Powerful SA art show highlights man's destruction of nature

24 March 2023 6:18 AM

The latest exhibition by American photographic artist Roger Ballen, aims to explore the 'antagonistic' relation between man and nature focusing on the decimation of African wildlife.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Calling all musicians! Fête de la Musique Festival is inviting YOU to play

22 March 2023 12:51 PM

The festival returns to Johannesburg this year, inviting all musicians, singers, bands and DJs to join its star-studded line-up.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

China bans GRUESOME new Winnie the Pooh film

22 March 2023 11:27 AM

The bizarre horror film sees everyone’s favourite bear turn feral, going on a killing spree.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

V&A Waterfront, South Africa

FREE travel spoils? Yes, they exist... during your birthday month in Cape Town

20 March 2023 7:16 AM

A travel editor shares all the ways you can travel around beautiful Cape Town and save money when it's your birthday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Sam Neill takes part in the opening ceremony of the 67th San Sebastian Film Festival. Picture: AFP/ Ander Gillenea

Actor Sam Neill reveals blood cancer diagnosis

18 March 2023 1:21 PM

The 75-year-old made the revelation in his book 'Did I Ever Tell You This?', which is being released next week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Deal or No Deal SA winner 'Siya N'. Picture: Supplied

Man who lives in shack wins R250 000 in Deal or No Deal South Africa

17 March 2023 11:34 AM

Siya N walked away with Deal or No Deal SA's top prize of R250 000.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Jack Devnarain. Photo: Instagram @jackdevnarain

'You play by your rules' – Jack Devnarain on playing a villian

13 March 2023 12:59 PM

Jack Devnarain recently won Best Male Villiain at Royalty Soapie Awards.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© atic12/123rf.com

Need something to watch? These 2023 Oscar-winning films are worthy of your time

13 March 2023 8:50 AM

From Avatar: The Way of Water to Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the winners at the 95th edition of the Oscars didn't disappoint.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Costa Titch. Picture: Twitter

SA rapper Costa Titch dies aged 27

12 March 2023 8:42 AM

SA rapper Costa Titch has died after collapsing on stage at Ultra Music Festival in Johannesburg.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Paxton Fielies performs during the show. In a packed Carnival City, thousands of fans attended the 2017 Idols finale. Photo: Bertram Malgas, EWN

Idols winner Paxton on her dreams, dating and new single 'Touch and Go'

11 March 2023 5:50 PM

Season 13 Idols winner Paxton Fielies has a new single out and also has her eye on releasing a second album.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Lifestyle

Image credit: Unsplash

Client fights for money after Sars makes deposit into 'closed' bank account

23 March 2023 7:58 PM

If a bank recycles numbers like Standard does, what happens when money's mistakenly deposited into a closed account?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The Cape winelands. Image: Dominic Morel/Freeimages.

Foreign investors snapping up SA wine estates - cheap at the rand price

23 March 2023 6:52 PM

Properties in the Cape Winelands are attracting huge interest from international investors, especially large wine businesses.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© hpaullynn/123rf.com

[LISTEN] What to do when your grocery delivery service gets your order wrong

23 March 2023 5:17 PM

Unless you explicitly select 'no alternative', they're not in the wrong if they deliver a substitute, says consumer journalist.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Dis-Chem rewards points will now expire after 24 months

23 March 2023 3:54 PM

This has been in effect as of 1 March.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Hans from Pixabay

As annoying as it is, it's LEGAL for anyone to park outside your house

23 March 2023 1:05 PM

Having someone park right in front of your home can be extremely inconvenient, unfortunately, they do have a right to do so.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screenshot.

[WATCH] Little boy sobs... then starts laughing when grannie sings to him

23 March 2023 12:22 PM

One moment the child is sobbing, the next he is laughing from his belly. It's so sweet!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© bowie15/123rf.com

Do you drive a high risk car? You may need a tracker to get the best insurance

23 March 2023 9:54 AM

For certain cars in certain areas, insurance companies are insisting that an owner installs a tracker or pays a higher premium.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

TikTok cleanfluencer Auri Kananen tidying up a pile of trash in a flat in Helsinki, Finland. (Photo by Elias HUUHTANEN / AFP)

'I love cleaning, I love dirt': Cleanfluencers sweep TikTok, drawing millions

23 March 2023 8:48 AM

"Cleanfluencers" are taking social media by storm, with millions watching them scour filthy homes and dole out cleaning hacks.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Pixabay.com, 2019

How to avoid being duped by debt counsellors offering a debt review

22 March 2023 5:29 PM

"Never sign a form without reading every word of it," says Wendy Knowler, consumer journalist.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© barmalini/123rf.com

Black winemakers to look out for at the JHB Cap Classique & Champagne Festival

22 March 2023 4:39 PM

Be sure to get your tickets before they sell out!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Joburg Water dispatches 28 tankers to affected areas

Local

UK man (28) charged for setting two elderly men on fire outside mosque

World

Canada sees record population growth as immigration leaps

World

EWN Highlights

The Presidency doesn’t need parliamentary oversight committee, says Mashatile

24 March 2023 10:18 AM

DA's motion to have ad hoc committee probe corruption at Eskom bears no fruit

24 March 2023 9:54 AM

World TB Day: Mashatile to launch 5th national strategic plan for TB and HIV

24 March 2023 9:35 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA