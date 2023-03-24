'Fix our State' says activist Zackie Achmat vying as 2024 independent candidate
Lester Kiewit speaks with Zackie Achmat, Activist and #UniteBehind Director
-
Achmat will run as an independent
-
He wants to serve in the Standing Committee on Public Accounts
Achmat says it is essential for everyone to take politics seriously now. He believes the country is in a phase where it could go down an abyss.
He is determined to address the mismanagement of state funds and is therefore specifically campaigning to serve in the Standing Committee on Public Accounts.
The kitty is empty, and the parliamentarians have helped empty it. The money is stolen. It is no longer under the couch; it is simply in people’s pockets.Zackie Achmat, Director - #UniteBehind/Activist
Running as an independent candidate, he says he wants to build an independent political movement of community-based activists and organisations that wish to hold Parliament accountable.
Achmat says that all independent candidates and political parties have one job to do in the next Parliament - to fix the State.
Fix our State is very simple a slogan, but it is extremely difficult a task.Zackie Achmat, Director - #UniteBehind/Activist
Listen to the audio above for more.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'Fix our State' says activist Zackie Achmat vying as 2024 independent candidate
More from Local
Joburg Water dispatches 28 tankers to affected areas
Some Johannesburg residents' taps ran dry since Sunday due to a pump failure at one of Rand Water's stations.Read More
Rupert's Remgro to start trading energy in June, supplied by IPPs
Bruce Whitfield talks to CEO Jannie Durand about Remgro's half-year results and its Energy Exchange platform.Read More
Consumer confidence plunges amid loadshedding, cost of living crisis
Consumer confidence has fallen to levels last seen during the peak of the COVID pandemic, according to the quarterly FNB/BER Consumer Confidence Index.Read More
Foreign investors snapping up SA wine estates - cheap at the rand price
Properties in the Cape Winelands are attracting huge interest from international investors, especially large wine businesses.Read More
[LISTEN] What to do when your grocery delivery service gets your order wrong
Unless you explicitly select 'no alternative', they're not in the wrong if they deliver a substitute, says consumer journalist.Read More
Dis-Chem rewards points will now expire after 24 months
This has been in effect as of 1 March.Read More
Alternative energy plans: 'Stop outsourcing and give local companies a chance'
As more cities invest in alternative power sources, instead of outsourcing, local companies are asking to be hired to do the job.Read More
[LISTEN] Democracy works very well for a third of SA - Professor Steven Friedman
Is our democracy the ultimate fail-safe to protect the voiceless and most vulnerable?Read More
Four injured after bakkies collide with elephant in Limpopo
Two bakkies crashed into an elephant on the R71 outside Gravelotte. Unfortunately, the elephant succumbed to its injuries.Read More
More from Politics
[LISTEN] Democracy works very well for a third of SA - Professor Steven Friedman
Is our democracy the ultimate fail-safe to protect the voiceless and most vulnerable?Read More
Is South Africa ready to make changes to its Constitution?
While much has been done to address past injustices, President Ramaphosa says there's a lot more work that still needs to be done.Read More
'Shutdown may have fizzled, but EFF messaging to target market very effective'
The Ornico Group's Oresti Patricios explains why he believes the EFF's consistent messaging will bear fruit for Julius Malema at the ballot box.Read More
A bromance we didn't see coming - Julius Malema and Carl Niehaus
The unexpected alliance was formed as Carl Niehaus joined Julius Malema for the EFF's national shutdown.Read More
The implications as CR gets more cozy with China, as it gets cozier with Russia
Political journalist John Matisson asks whether President Cyril Ramaphosa's endorsement of China's foreign policy is overreach.Read More
National Shutdown: 'There's a spirit of unity on the ground' - Saftu
Saftu Spokesperson, Trevor Shaku says that their members are chanting and protecting one another amid the national shutdown.Read More
The Midday Report Express: 'Ramaphosa must go!' - Julius Malema
All the news you need to know.Read More
[LISTEN] EFF National Chairperson: 'The EFF is NOT a violent organisation'
All incidents of violence has come from angry citizens, not the EFF, says Veronica Mente, Chairperson of EFF.Read More
Putin visits occupied Ukranian city amid ICC issuing a warrant for his arrest
Russian President Vladimir Putin visited a Ukrainian city over the weekend, after the ICC issued a warrant for his arrest.Read More