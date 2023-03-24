Streaming issues? Report here
Soulful Sundays with Paul Mtirara
13:00 - 16:00
Soulful Sundays with Paul Mtirara
13:00 - 16:00
Opinion
UCT students spot Idris Elba filming in Cape Town

24 March 2023
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
Idris Elba

Our favourite English bae is in Cape Town, for work and sources say he's staying at The One and Only hotel and filming around UCT.

Yes! Idris Elba was in The Mother City early this week... for two days, reportedly.

While news of the actor’s appearance spread like wildfire on social media, it's reported that Elba was here to film - because mans is hardworking, duh!

It's reported that Elba filmed near the University of Cape Town (UCT).

Some students spotted him and reported their sightings on social media...

But, what was the award-winning actor doing here?

Apparently, Elba is making big moves with media mogul, Forbes' "Most Powerful Women", and Nollywood pioneer, Mo Abudu to bring stories from Africa to the world.

The duo aims to empower and uplift talent from Africa and the diaspora through their production companies, EbonyLife Media (Abudu's) and Green Door Pictures (Elba's) to increase authentic, diverse, and inclusive representation in global film and television projects.

On their partnership, the pair says...

We believe that Africa has the talent and the stories to captivate the world. It's our mission to offer the best in industry education, mentorship and production opportunities so that our graduates can become valuable contributors to the global media landscape. We plan to hit the ground running and explore the very best that African and Black stories have to offer global audiences

Mo Abudu, Media Mogul - Nollywood

I have always been passionate about using my platform to make a positive impact. By partnering with Mo, we aim to offer free, world-class industry education to the next generation of storytellers and bring their authentic voices to the forefront. This partnership is a step towards creating a more inclusive and diverse media landscape, one that represents the voices and experiences of Africa and its Diaspora around the world.

Idris Elba, Actor - Hollywood

What a collab!

We hope this evolutionary project grows from strength to power!

So, while Elba was here for business, it definitely was our pleasure hearing of his presence - nice to know our feet would've touched some of the same spots as this British stallion.

Please Come Back Again Sarah GIFfrom Please Come Back Again GIFs

This article first appeared on KFM : UCT students spot Idris Elba filming in Cape Town




24 March 2023 10:13 AM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
Idris Elba

