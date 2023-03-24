Streaming issues? Report here
Home
arrow_forward
Local
fiber_manual_record
Politics
fiber_manual_record
Business

Saccawu calls on public to boycott Makro stores

24 March 2023 10:09 AM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Saccawu
Makro

The SA Commercial Catering and Allied Workers Union (SACCAWU) are embarking on a 10-day strike at Makro stores for improved wages.

Bonagni Bingwa speaks with Sithembele Tshwete, Head of Media and Research at SACCAWU, and Brian Leroni, Senior Vice President of Corporate Affairs at Massmart.

  • SACCAWU is requesting a 6.5% wage increase, roughly R650

  • Tshwete says the company has walked out on negotiations

  • They are calling on the public to boycott Macro stores

According to Tshwete the workers initially requested a 12% wage increase, and have since dropped their ask to R6.5%, which works out to approximately R650.

He says that some of their other demands include a raise in the commission of those working in sales from 10% to 20%, which they are willing to negotiate, and an allowance to buy uniforms.

However, he says that the company has just repeatedly collapsed and walked away from the discussion.

Four times we have met the. Four times they have walked out of negotiations.

Sithembele Tshwete, Head of Media and Research - SACCAWU

Tshwete says they are starting with a march on Friday and are calling on the public to boycott Macro stores.

Leroni says that they were not aware of the revised 6.5% increase and that the request they have from SACCAWU on the table at the moment is the 12% increase.

A Makro store. Picture: Massmart.
A Makro store. Picture: Massmart.

The numbers that he has discussed this morning, we have quite frankly never heard before.

Brian Leroni, Senior Vice President of Corporate Affairs at Massmart

Listen to the audio above for more.




24 March 2023 10:09 AM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Saccawu
Makro

