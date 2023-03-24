No plans this weekend? We have the ultimate Joburg gig guide for you





24 to 26 March: Human Rights Festival

The 5th edition of the Human Rights Festival is taking place at one of Johannesburg’s national heritage sites, Constitutional Hill.

Attend two days of dialogues, networking sessions and exhibitions.

There is also a film, poetry and children’s festival – fun for all!

The best part? The festival is free to attend so everyone is invited.

Time: 10am

Location: Constitution Hill, 11 Kotze Street, Constitution Square, Braamfontein

Simply register on the events page here to get your eticket and reserve your spot.

25 March: Sunset Sessions on the Dam with Louise Carver

Get ready to experience one of the most breathtaking views in the city as Sunset Session on the Dam returns with singer Louise Carver.

As the sun sets, you’ll be treated to a truly unique experience with the backdrop of the majestic Magaliesburg Mountains.

Time: 5pm to 7pm

Location: Cradle Moon Lakeside Game Lodge, Beyers Naude Drive, Muldersdrift

Ticket prices: R195

Book your tickets on Quicket here.

25 March: Go-Sip! Autumn 2023 Wine Edition

Enjoy everything wine and divine at the autumn edition of Go-Sip!

Attendees can look forward to meeting unique boutique wine producers in an intimate setting, and finding out more about their farms all while sipping on their wines.

Paired with good food options from various vendors, it is sure to be an enjoyable day.

Time: 11am to 7pm

Location: San Quentin Events Venue, 10 MacMillan Road, Glenferness AH, Midrand

Entry fee: R120 per person online; R150 per person at the door

Book your tickets on Quicket here.

25 March: Sounds Wild Fest

Johannesburg! See you on 25 March 2023 for Sounds Wild, with @si_bonobo, @zakesbantwinisa and more!

Get your tickets now! https://t.co/dYcjaN4Qjv pic.twitter.com/DzqtXfn1vC ' SoundsWild (@SoundsWildFest) February 14, 2023

Celebrate music in true African fashion with the Sounds Wild Festival.

Enjoy live music from the likes of Bonobo, Zakes Bantwini, Msaki and so many more.

Time: 12pm

Location: Mushroom Park, Sandton

Ticket prices: from R395 to R595

To find out more, or book your tickets, visit the Howler website here.

25 March: Paint and Sip at The Playground

Unleash your inner artist with a painting workshop at The Playground in Braamfontein.

With a paintbrush in one hand and a cocktail or coffee in the other, follow along as a talented artist guides you step-by-step through the session’s featured artwork.

You will receive a complimentary cocktail (or non-alcohol beverage) on arrival but some hungry so you can taste all the delicious food and drinks on offer at the market.

Time: session 1 – 10.30am to 1pm; session 2 – 1.30pm to 4pm

Location: The Playground, 73 Juta St, Braamfontein

Ticket price: R200 per person for the workshop, free entry to the market

Book your spot on Quicket here.

26 March: The Poplar Park Easter Egg Hunt

Photo: Pixabay/PublicDomainPictures

Pack your picnic basket and bring along your family for Poplar Park’s annual Easter Egg Hunt!

There will be plenty of fun activities for everyone, from jumping castles, pottery painting to face painting stations.

The on-site restaurant Nice will also be selling some great treats like pizza, ice cream, biscuits and cold drinks.

The event is a fundraiser for the upkeep of the park so be sure to share your support.

Tickets for the Easter egg hunt are R60.

Egg hunts for the one to three year olds will be at 3pm while the hunt for the four to 12 year olds will be at 3.15pm.

Time: 3pm to 5pm

Location: Poplar Park, 11 Poplar Avenue, Riverclub, Sandton

Book your Easter egg hunt tickets on Quicket here.

26 March: Karaoke Superstar Competition

Calling all karaoke enthusiasts!

Get to show off your singing skills and compete for the title of ‘Karaoke Superstar’ at Karaoke Kong.

The winner takes home the title and a R1000 prize pot – what are you waiting for?

Unfortunately, this one is only for adults, no under 18s allowed.

Time: 7pm

Location: Karaoke Kong, 1 7th Street, Melville

Tickets are free, simply register on Quicket here to reserve your spot.

This article first appeared on 947 : No plans this weekend? We have the ultimate Joburg gig guide for you